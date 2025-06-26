Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All cards, types, and rarities

  • home icon
By Aashish Victor
Modified Jun 26, 2025 08:21 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove is now live (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (the newest mini set) going live today, the digital card game continues to evolve. With 107 new cards, this new pack is centered on one of the franchise's best-loved Pokemon evolution lines. This set brings a balance of nostalgia and fresh strategies that are guaranteed to affect the current meta in some interesting ways.

After the main releases Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), this A3b release keeps carrying on with fresh themes and mechanics.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All card list, types, and rarities

#CardRarityType
1Tropius2-DiamondGrass
2Leafeon3-DiamondGrass
3Bounsweet1-DiamondGrass
4Steenee1-DiamondGrass
5Tsareena2-DiamondGrass
6Applin1-DiamondGrass
7Appletun2-DiamondGrass
8Flareon3-DiamondFire
9Flareon ex4-DiamondFire
10Torkoal1-DiamondFire
11Litten1-DiamondFire
12Torracat1-DiamondFire
13Incineroar2-DiamondFire
14Salandit1-DiamondFire
15Salazzle2-DiamondFire
16Vaporeon3-DiamondWater
17Glaceon3-DiamondWater
18Vanillite1-DiamondWater
19Vanillish1-DiamondWater
20Vanilluxe2-DiamondWater
21Alomomola1-DiamondWater
22Popplio1-DiamondWater
23Brionne1-DiamondWater
24Primarina ex4-DiamondWater
25Jolteon3-DiamondLightning
26Joltik1-DiamondLightning
27Galvantula2-DiamondLightning
28Espeon3-DiamondPsychic
29Woobat1-DiamondPsychic
30Swoobat2-DiamondPsychic
31Swirlix1-DiamondPsychic
32Slurpuff2-DiamondPsychic
33Sylveon3-DiamondPsychic
34Sylveon ex4-DiamondPsychic
35Mimikyu2-DiamondPsychic
36Milcery1-DiamondPsychic
37Alcremie2-DiamondPsychic
38Barboach1-DiamondFighting
39Whiscash2-DiamondFighting
40Mienfoo1-DiamondFighting
41Mienshao2-DiamondFighting
42Carbink1-DiamondFighting
43Umbreon3-DiamondDarkness
44Sableye1-DiamondDarkness
45Purrloin1-DiamondDarkness
46Liepard2-DiamondDarkness
47Mawile1-DiamondMetal
48Togedemaru1-DiamondMetal
49Meltan1-DiamondMetal
50Melmetal2-DiamondMetal
51Dratini1-DiamondDragon
52Dragonair1-DiamondDragon
53Dragonite ex4-DiamondDragon
54Drampa2-DiamondDragon
55Eevee1-DiamondColorless
56Eevee ex4-DiamondColorless
57Snorlax ex4-DiamondColorless
58Aipom1-DiamondColorless
59Ambipom2-DiamondColorless
60Chatot1-DiamondColorless
61Audino1-DiamondColorless
62Minccino1-DiamondColorless
63Cinccino2-DiamondColorless
64Skwovet1-DiamondColorless
65Greedent2-DiamondColorless
66Eevee Bag2-DiamondItem
67Leftovers2-DiamondPokemon Tool
68Hau2-DiamondTrainer
69Penny2-DiamondTrainer
70Leafeon1-StarGrass
71Flareon1-StarFire
72Vaporeon1-StarWater
73Glaceon1-StarWater
74Jolteon1-StarLightning
75Espeon1-StarPsychic
76Sylveon1-StarPsychic
77Umbreon1-StarDarkness
78Eevee1-StarColorless
79Flareon ex2-StarFire
80Primarina ex2-StarWater
81Sylveon ex2-StarPsychic
82Dragonite ex2-StarDragon
83Eevee ex2-StarColorless
84Snorlax ex2-StarColorless
85Hau2-StarTrainer
86Penny2-StarTrainer
87Flareon ex2-Star RainbowFire
88Primarina ex2-Star RainbowWater
89Sylveon ex2-Star RainbowPsychic
90Dragonite ex2-Star RainbowDragon
91Snorlax ex2-Star RainbowColorless
92Eevee ex3-Star ImmersiveColorless
93Pinsir1-ShinyGrass
94Lapras1-ShinyWater
95Voltorb1-ShinyLightning
96Electrode1-ShinyLightning
97Ralts1-ShinyPsychic
98Kirlia1-ShinyPsychic
99Gardevoir1-ShinyPsychic
100Ekans1-ShinyDarkness
101Arbok1-ShinyDarkness
102Farfetch’d1-ShinyColorless
103Moltres ex2-ShinyFire
104Articuno ex2-ShinyWater
105Zapdos ex2-ShinyLightning
106Gallade ex2-ShinyFighting
107Eevee BagGold CrownItem
also-read-trending Trending

Not surprisingly, the highlight of this set is none other than Eevee ex, the sole 3-Star immersive card in Pocket Eevee Grove. This card not only has the visual highlight of the set but will also likely become the centerpiece of future Eeveelution-themed decks.

The greatest shocker, though, is the set's new supporter unique card: Eevee Bag, an item card that benefits all Eeveelutions with buffs or healing properties. It is the Gold Crown rarity, placing it the highest rarity card in the set. Eevee Bag is now the second item card in Pokemon TCG history to receive a Gold Crown variant — the first being the Poke Ball.

Eevee and all its evolutions in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Eevee and all its evolutions in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With its full roster built around Eevee and its evolutions, and a few other surprises like the debut of Appletun and Dragonite ex, Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove is well-positioned to provide robust synergy cards for multiple-type decks.

The presence of support equipment such as Eevee Bag, Hau, and Leftovers is an indicator that the meta is trending in favor of versatility and creativity.

