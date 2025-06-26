Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All cards, types, and rarities
With Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (the newest mini set) going live today, the digital card game continues to evolve. With 107 new cards, this new pack is centered on one of the franchise's best-loved Pokemon evolution lines. This set brings a balance of nostalgia and fresh strategies that are guaranteed to affect the current meta in some interesting ways.
After the main releases Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), this A3b release keeps carrying on with fresh themes and mechanics.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All card list, types, and rarities
Not surprisingly, the highlight of this set is none other than Eevee ex, the sole 3-Star immersive card in Pocket Eevee Grove. This card not only has the visual highlight of the set but will also likely become the centerpiece of future Eeveelution-themed decks.
The greatest shocker, though, is the set's new supporter unique card: Eevee Bag, an item card that benefits all Eeveelutions with buffs or healing properties. It is the Gold Crown rarity, placing it the highest rarity card in the set. Eevee Bag is now the second item card in Pokemon TCG history to receive a Gold Crown variant — the first being the Poke Ball.
With its full roster built around Eevee and its evolutions, and a few other surprises like the debut of Appletun and Dragonite ex, Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove is well-positioned to provide robust synergy cards for multiple-type decks.
The presence of support equipment such as Eevee Bag, Hau, and Leftovers is an indicator that the meta is trending in favor of versatility and creativity.
