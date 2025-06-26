Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All cards, types, and rarities

With Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (the newest mini set) going live today, the digital card game continues to evolve. With 107 new cards, this new pack is centered on one of the franchise's best-loved Pokemon evolution lines. This set brings a balance of nostalgia and fresh strategies that are guaranteed to affect the current meta in some interesting ways.

After the main releases Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), this A3b release keeps carrying on with fresh themes and mechanics.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All card list, types, and rarities

# Card Rarity Type 1 Tropius 2-Diamond Grass 2 Leafeon 3-Diamond Grass 3 Bounsweet 1-Diamond Grass 4 Steenee 1-Diamond Grass 5 Tsareena 2-Diamond Grass 6 Applin 1-Diamond Grass 7 Appletun 2-Diamond Grass 8 Flareon 3-Diamond Fire 9 Flareon ex 4-Diamond Fire 10 Torkoal 1-Diamond Fire 11 Litten 1-Diamond Fire 12 Torracat 1-Diamond Fire 13 Incineroar 2-Diamond Fire 14 Salandit 1-Diamond Fire 15 Salazzle 2-Diamond Fire 16 Vaporeon 3-Diamond Water 17 Glaceon 3-Diamond Water 18 Vanillite 1-Diamond Water 19 Vanillish 1-Diamond Water 20 Vanilluxe 2-Diamond Water 21 Alomomola 1-Diamond Water 22 Popplio 1-Diamond Water 23 Brionne 1-Diamond Water 24 Primarina ex 4-Diamond Water 25 Jolteon 3-Diamond Lightning 26 Joltik 1-Diamond Lightning 27 Galvantula 2-Diamond Lightning 28 Espeon 3-Diamond Psychic 29 Woobat 1-Diamond Psychic 30 Swoobat 2-Diamond Psychic 31 Swirlix 1-Diamond Psychic 32 Slurpuff 2-Diamond Psychic 33 Sylveon 3-Diamond Psychic 34 Sylveon ex 4-Diamond Psychic 35 Mimikyu 2-Diamond Psychic 36 Milcery 1-Diamond Psychic 37 Alcremie 2-Diamond Psychic 38 Barboach 1-Diamond Fighting 39 Whiscash 2-Diamond Fighting 40 Mienfoo 1-Diamond Fighting 41 Mienshao 2-Diamond Fighting 42 Carbink 1-Diamond Fighting 43 Umbreon 3-Diamond Darkness 44 Sableye 1-Diamond Darkness 45 Purrloin 1-Diamond Darkness 46 Liepard 2-Diamond Darkness 47 Mawile 1-Diamond Metal 48 Togedemaru 1-Diamond Metal 49 Meltan 1-Diamond Metal 50 Melmetal 2-Diamond Metal 51 Dratini 1-Diamond Dragon 52 Dragonair 1-Diamond Dragon 53 Dragonite ex 4-Diamond Dragon 54 Drampa 2-Diamond Dragon 55 Eevee 1-Diamond Colorless 56 Eevee ex 4-Diamond Colorless 57 Snorlax ex 4-Diamond Colorless 58 Aipom 1-Diamond Colorless 59 Ambipom 2-Diamond Colorless 60 Chatot 1-Diamond Colorless 61 Audino 1-Diamond Colorless 62 Minccino 1-Diamond Colorless 63 Cinccino 2-Diamond Colorless 64 Skwovet 1-Diamond Colorless 65 Greedent 2-Diamond Colorless 66 Eevee Bag 2-Diamond Item 67 Leftovers 2-Diamond Pokemon Tool 68 Hau 2-Diamond Trainer 69 Penny 2-Diamond Trainer 70 Leafeon 1-Star Grass 71 Flareon 1-Star Fire 72 Vaporeon 1-Star Water 73 Glaceon 1-Star Water 74 Jolteon 1-Star Lightning 75 Espeon 1-Star Psychic 76 Sylveon 1-Star Psychic 77 Umbreon 1-Star Darkness 78 Eevee 1-Star Colorless 79 Flareon ex 2-Star Fire 80 Primarina ex 2-Star Water 81 Sylveon ex 2-Star Psychic 82 Dragonite ex 2-Star Dragon 83 Eevee ex 2-Star Colorless 84 Snorlax ex 2-Star Colorless 85 Hau 2-Star Trainer 86 Penny 2-Star Trainer 87 Flareon ex 2-Star Rainbow Fire 88 Primarina ex 2-Star Rainbow Water 89 Sylveon ex 2-Star Rainbow Psychic 90 Dragonite ex 2-Star Rainbow Dragon 91 Snorlax ex 2-Star Rainbow Colorless 92 Eevee ex 3-Star Immersive Colorless 93 Pinsir 1-Shiny Grass 94 Lapras 1-Shiny Water 95 Voltorb 1-Shiny Lightning 96 Electrode 1-Shiny Lightning 97 Ralts 1-Shiny Psychic 98 Kirlia 1-Shiny Psychic 99 Gardevoir 1-Shiny Psychic 100 Ekans 1-Shiny Darkness 101 Arbok 1-Shiny Darkness 102 Farfetch’d 1-Shiny Colorless 103 Moltres ex 2-Shiny Fire 104 Articuno ex 2-Shiny Water 105 Zapdos ex 2-Shiny Lightning 106 Gallade ex 2-Shiny Fighting 107 Eevee Bag Gold Crown Item

Not surprisingly, the highlight of this set is none other than Eevee ex, the sole 3-Star immersive card in Pocket Eevee Grove. This card not only has the visual highlight of the set but will also likely become the centerpiece of future Eeveelution-themed decks.

The greatest shocker, though, is the set's new supporter unique card: Eevee Bag, an item card that benefits all Eeveelutions with buffs or healing properties. It is the Gold Crown rarity, placing it the highest rarity card in the set. Eevee Bag is now the second item card in Pokemon TCG history to receive a Gold Crown variant — the first being the Poke Ball.

Eevee and all its evolutions in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With its full roster built around Eevee and its evolutions, and a few other surprises like the debut of Appletun and Dragonite ex, Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove is well-positioned to provide robust synergy cards for multiple-type decks.

The presence of support equipment such as Eevee Bag, Hau, and Leftovers is an indicator that the meta is trending in favor of versatility and creativity.

