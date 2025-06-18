Pokemon TCG Pocket A3b pack revealed, titled Eevee Grove

With new surprises, the Pokemon TCG Pocket keeps growing its universe, and its most recent announcement is sure to please both fans and collectors. "Eevee Grove," a brand-new mini expansion, is in the works and promises a mix of strategic gameplay, charm, and nostalgia. This new series, which follows Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), is scheduled for release on June 26, 2025.
Eevee Grove (A3b) set coming soon in Pokemon TCG Pocket
The theme of this upcoming set is drawing attention. The set seems to be blending adorable cards with more creative additions to the competitive scene. As the name suggests, Eevee Grove highlights Eevee, one of the most adored Pokemon in the series. In this case, debuting the Evolution Pokemon's ex variant in the game.
The theme of this A3b mini-pack is Eevee and its numerous well-known evolutions, which are referred to as the Eeveelutions. Although a few other Pokemon and supporter cards are revealed, Eevee and its different forms — which exhibit versatile combative potential — are unquestionably the set's main focus.
All cards revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (A3b) set
So far, the revealed cards include
- Eevee ex
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon ex
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon ex
- Penny
- Eevee Bag
- Swirlix
- Alcremie
- Milcery
Eevee ex steals the spotlight with its powerful ability, Veevee ‘volve, which allows it to evolve into any of its evolutions, even on the first turn. Since evolutions are typically prohibited on a player's first turn, Eevee ex is extremely valuable as the first card in the game to get around that restriction.
The only condition to do this is that the eeveelution needs to be in your hand, which seems a very small problem considering how you can potentially gain an advantage in your favour pretty quickly.
Eevee Grove promises to deliver a pack full of favourites, regardless of whether you're interested in competitive play or just the art and collecting. This set could be the last expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket's current A3 series, with an emphasis on popular evolutions, intersting competetive additions and endearing design.
