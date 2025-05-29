8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion, ranked

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is now live, further expanding the pool of interesting cards the title has. With 103 cards in total, the set offers both experimental deck-building opportunities and must-have inclusions for serious players. Here are the eight standout cards from Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis, ranked by their impact, versatility, and potential in the current meta.

Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis ranked competitively

8) Electrical Cord (Pokemon Tool)

Electrical Cord as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This clever tool card gives Lightning decks some much-needed utility. If the Lightning-type Pokemon it’s attached to is knocked out while in the Active Spot, you can move two of its Lightning Energy to two Benched Pokemon, one each.

This helps maintain tempo and supports energy-hungry strategies. With many Lightning cards requiring high energy or discarding energy for effects, Electrical Cord is a game-saver in early and mid-game setups.

7) Decidueye

Decidueye as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Grass

Grass HP: 130

130 Attack – Sniping Arrow: Deals 70 damage to any of your opponent’s Pokemon for just 2 Grass Energy.

Decidueye stands out as a bench-sniping threat. Dealing 70 damage to any target — Active or Benched — makes this a tactical powerhouse, especially against low-HP Pokemon like Shaymin or Oricorio. It's highly effective in disrupting your opponent’s setup and taking early points by knocking out un-evolved basics.

6) Krookodile

Krookodile as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Darkness

Darkness HP: 140

140 Attack – Poaching Fangs: Does 90 damage for 2 Darkness and 1 Colorless. Flip 3 coins; for each heads, your opponent reveals and shuffles a random card from their hand into their deck.

Though Krookodile demands more setup due to its Stage 2 evolution and energy cost, the payoff is excellent. Poaching Fangs not only deals solid damage but can dismantle your opponent’s hand, providing both disruption and valuable insight into their strategy. A strategic choice for control-oriented decks.

5) Beastite (Pokemon Tool)

Beastite as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ultra Beasts get an enchenced damage boost with this tool. For each point you’ve earned, the Ultra Beast equipped with Beastite deals +10 extra damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon.

While niche, this card adds substantial offensive potential as the match progresses, especially when combined with other damage boosters like Red or Giovanni. It's a key tech card in Ultra Beast-focused builds.

4) Lusamine (Trainer Card)

Lusamine as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lusamine brings energy acceleration to Ultra Beast decks. It can only be used once your opponent has scored at least one point, but its effect — attaching two random Energy from your discard pile to an Ultra Beast — can dramatically swing tempo.

Especially valuable for powering up energy-demanding cards like Guzzlord ex or Buzzwole ex early or mid-game.

3) Tapu Koko ex

Tapu Koko ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Lightning

Lightning HP: 130

130 Move 1 – Plasma Hurricane: 20 damage and attaches 1 Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon.

20 damage and attaches 1 Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon. Move 2 – Mach Bolt: 90 damage for 2 Lightning and 1 Colorless.

Tapu Koko ex brings self-sufficiency and quick offense. Its first move accelerates its own energy, setting up for a strong 90-damage follow-up. With no evolution required and a decent health pool, it’s an ideal pick for aggressive Lightning decks that thrive on consistent pressure.

2) Buzzwole ex

Buzzwole ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Grass

Grass HP: 140

140 Move 1 – Punch: 30 damage for 2 Colorless

30 damage for 2 Colorless Move 2 – Big Beat: 120 damage for 2 Grass and 1 Colorless. Can’t be used on consecutive turns.

Buzzwole ex offers great stats for a Basic Pokemon, making it easy to deploy in early turns. Despite its main attack having a usage restriction, the damage output is high and pairs well with Grass support cards that offer healing and acceleration. It's a reliable attacker in any Grass deck and a natural fit in Ultra Beast-centered strategies.

1) Guzzlord ex

Guzzlord ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Darkness

Darkness HP: 170

170 Move 1 – Grindcore: 30 damage for 2 Colorless. Flip coins until tails; for each heads, discard a random Energy from the opponent’s Active Pokemon.

30 damage for 2 Colorless. Flip coins until tails; for each heads, discard a random Energy from the opponent’s Active Pokemon. Move 2 – Tyrannical Hole: 120 damage for 3 Darkness and 1 Colorless.

With an enormous 170 HP and powerful disruption, Guzzlord ex dominates the top spot in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion. Grindcore offers potentially devastating energy denial while weakening up opponents.

Tyrannical Hole delivers serious damage once it is powered up. As a Basic card, it’s easy to bring into play and makes for a sturdy frontline attacker that can carry games when supported properly.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis may not shake up the metagame overnight, but it delivers a strong lineup of cards that synergize smoothly within new and existing decks. With the debut of Ultra Beasts as a distinct category and clever support tools to match, this expansion rewards creative strategies and bold deckbuilders.

