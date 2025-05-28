Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis release date and time

The upcoming expansion Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is poised to be an exciting entry in the series with new strategies, artwork, and meta-shifting additions. Following the well-received Celestial Guardians set, this new release promises an exciting additions, especially for Gen 7 fans Pokemon.
With the introduction of interesting new cards and the core focus on Ultra Beasts, players can expect a thrilling update to their collections. The release brings new energy to the A3 series and reaffirms the game’s ongoing growth.
When will the Extradimensional Crisis in Pokemon TCG Pocket come out in all regions?
Extradimensional Crisis (A3a) officially launches on 11 PM PDT on May 29, 2025, in several regions. Here's a breakdown of the release timing across multiple time zones:
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (A3a) release countdown
The following is a countdown to keep a track of the pack’s release in your region:
What to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a booster pack?
The Extradimensional Crisis set brings a focus to Ultra Beasts. After being noticeably absent from Celestial Guardians, their arrival in the upcoming pack feels both timely and complete.
This expansion also officially introduces 'Ultra Beasts' as a dedicated card category in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Confirmed cards in the teaser include:
- Buzzwole ex
- Guzzlord ex
- Tapu Koko ex
- Nihilego
- Blacephalon (1-star full art)
- Celesteela
- Naganadel
- Pheromosa
- Type: Null
- Stakataka
- Xurkitree
- Kartana
- Lusamine (2-star card)
- Alolan Diglett
- Zeraora
- Shiinotic (new reprint)
- Rowlet (new 1-star full art with a new moveset)
These new additions will likely bring fresh dynamics to the gameplay, as players incoroporate the Ultra Beasts into their decks and strategies.
