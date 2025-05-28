  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis release date and time

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis release date and time

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 28, 2025 14:55 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis release date and time
Everything to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis release date and time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The upcoming expansion Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is poised to be an exciting entry in the series with new strategies, artwork, and meta-shifting additions. Following the well-received Celestial Guardians set, this new release promises an exciting additions, especially for Gen 7 fans Pokemon.

Ad

With the introduction of interesting new cards and the core focus on Ultra Beasts, players can expect a thrilling update to their collections. The release brings new energy to the A3 series and reaffirms the game’s ongoing growth.

sk promotional banner

When will the Extradimensional Crisis in Pokemon TCG Pocket come out in all regions?

Extradimensional Crisis (A3a) officially launches on 11 PM PDT on May 29, 2025, in several regions. Here's a breakdown of the release timing across multiple time zones:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

TimezoneMajor City/CitiesDate and Time
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)Los Angeles, VancouverMay 29, 2025, at 11:00 PM
Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)Denver, CalgaryMay 30, 2025, at 12:00 AM
Central Daylight Time (CDT)Chicago, Mexico CityMay 30, 2025, at 1:00 AM
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)New York, TorontoMay 30, 2025, at 2:00 AM
Western European Summer Time (WEST)Lisbon, CasablancaMay 30, 2025, at 7:00 AM
British Summer Time (BST)LondonMay 30, 2025, at 7:00 AM
Central European Summer Time (CEST)Paris, BerlinMay 30, 2025, at 8:00 AM
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)Athens, BucharestMay 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM
Indian Standard Time (IST)New Delhi, MumbaiMay 30, 2025, at 11:30 AM
China Standard Time (CST)Beijing, ShanghaiMay 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM
Japanese Standard Time (JST)Tokyo, OsakaMay 30, 2025, at 3:00 PM
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Sydney, MelbourneMay 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)Auckland, WellingtonMay 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM
Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (A3a) release countdown

The following is a countdown to keep a track of the pack’s release in your region:

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: Meta predictions and expected cards

What to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a booster pack?

All Ultra Beasts revealed in the upcoming A3a booster pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All Ultra Beasts revealed in the upcoming A3a booster pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Extradimensional Crisis set brings a focus to Ultra Beasts. After being noticeably absent from Celestial Guardians, their arrival in the upcoming pack feels both timely and complete.

Ad

This expansion also officially introduces 'Ultra Beasts' as a dedicated card category in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Confirmed cards in the teaser include:

  • Buzzwole ex
  • Guzzlord ex
  • Tapu Koko ex
  • Nihilego
  • Blacephalon (1-star full art)
  • Celesteela
  • Naganadel
  • Pheromosa
  • Type: Null
  • Stakataka
  • Xurkitree
  • Kartana
  • Lusamine (2-star card)
  • Alolan Diglett
  • Zeraora
  • Shiinotic (new reprint)
  • Rowlet (new 1-star full art with a new moveset)

These new additions will likely bring fresh dynamics to the gameplay, as players incoroporate the Ultra Beasts into their decks and strategies.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: Stage, ability, rarity, and more

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications