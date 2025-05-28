Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis release date and time

The upcoming expansion Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is poised to be an exciting entry in the series with new strategies, artwork, and meta-shifting additions. Following the well-received Celestial Guardians set, this new release promises an exciting additions, especially for Gen 7 fans Pokemon.

With the introduction of interesting new cards and the core focus on Ultra Beasts, players can expect a thrilling update to their collections. The release brings new energy to the A3 series and reaffirms the game’s ongoing growth.

When will the Extradimensional Crisis in Pokemon TCG Pocket come out in all regions?

Extradimensional Crisis (A3a) officially launches on 11 PM PDT on May 29, 2025, in several regions. Here's a breakdown of the release timing across multiple time zones:

Timezone Major City/Cities Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Los Angeles, Vancouver May 29, 2025, at 11:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) Denver, Calgary May 30, 2025, at 12:00 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) Chicago, Mexico City May 30, 2025, at 1:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) New York, Toronto May 30, 2025, at 2:00 AM Western European Summer Time (WEST) Lisbon, Casablanca May 30, 2025, at 7:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) London May 30, 2025, at 7:00 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) Paris, Berlin May 30, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) Athens, Bucharest May 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) New Delhi, Mumbai May 30, 2025, at 11:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) Beijing, Shanghai May 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) Tokyo, Osaka May 30, 2025, at 3:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Sydney, Melbourne May 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) Auckland, Wellington May 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (A3a) release countdown

The following is a countdown to keep a track of the pack’s release in your region:

What to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a booster pack?

All Ultra Beasts revealed in the upcoming A3a booster pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Extradimensional Crisis set brings a focus to Ultra Beasts. After being noticeably absent from Celestial Guardians, their arrival in the upcoming pack feels both timely and complete.

This expansion also officially introduces 'Ultra Beasts' as a dedicated card category in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Confirmed cards in the teaser include:

Buzzwole ex

Guzzlord ex

Tapu Koko ex

Nihilego

Blacephalon (1-star full art)

(1-star full art) Celesteela

Naganadel

Pheromosa

Type: Null

Stakataka

Xurkitree

Kartana

Lusamine (2-star card)

(2-star card) Alolan Diglett

Zeraora

Shiinotic (new reprint)

(new reprint) Rowlet (new 1-star full art with a new moveset)

These new additions will likely bring fresh dynamics to the gameplay, as players incoroporate the Ultra Beasts into their decks and strategies.

