Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: Meta predictions and expected cards

With Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis the title continues to expand with this upcoming mini-set, set to release on May 29, 2025 (PST). This new A3a expansion follows the successful Celestial Guardians release and brings fresh cards, striking artwork, and long-anticipated Pokemon into the spotlight.

At the heart of this release lies Ultra Beasts, who finally make their debut in TCG Pocket. Known for their otherworldly origin and powerful abilities, these Pokemon are expected to shake up the current landscape in subtle but strategic ways.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: A focus on Ultra Beasts

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Ultra Beasts were missing from Celestial Guardians, but they are finally making their appearance in the upcoming set. This wasn't surprising though — many players had theorized that Ultra Beasts were likely being saved for an expansion that would have greater thematic coherence.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: Confirmed cards and strategic potential

All Ultra Beasts revealed in the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole ex: A Grass-type attacker with 140 HP, Buzzwole ex has potential as a mid-game powerhouse. Its Big Beat attack offers solid damage but comes with a limitation — it can't be used consecutively. While not meta-defining, this card may find a home in niche strategies that can accommodate its rhythm.

Guzzlord ex: A tanky Darkness-type with 170 HP and disruptive capabilities. Grindcore introduces energy denial with a coin flip mechanic, and Tyrannical Hole dishes out 120 damage at a steep energy cost. High retreat cost and energy demands might keep it from wide adoption unless paired with potential new cards that accelerate Darkness energy.

Tapu Koko ex: A lightning-fast attacker who could dominate the early game. Mach Bolt delivers consistent damage, and its Plasma Hurricane accelerates energy. It is anticipated to become a mainstay in Lightning decks because it only requires one retreat cost. Other Guardian Deities' potential future ex-incarnations are also possible by Tapu Koko ex's introduction.

Nihilego is a Darkness-type card with a decent 70 HP that will shine in poison-themed decks. Its "More Poison" ability and "New Wave" attack will be best for the early game, allowing for guaranteed chip damage that works great with Alolan Muk ex and Darkrai ex.

Tapu Koko ex, Rowlet and Type: Null from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Naganadel, which evolves from Poipole, will also be a great use, as it has poisonous "Electro House" that works well in Darkness decks. It also thrives in the early game.

Blacephalon is a much better glass cannon. "Beat Punk" can do a stunning 130 damage, but its recoil of 70 damage makes it not quite sustainable.

On the other hand, Celesteela is more of a support Ultra Beast. Although its attack is by no means a reliable option, "Ultra Thrusters" is a good ability to facilitate transitioning between Ultra Beasts that can lead to plays, especially when played with cards like Nihilego or Guzzlord ex.

Grass-type Pheromosa is great for early-game aggression and getting damage on multiple targets. A dual-targeting strategy works well with any introduced chip or early-game pressure strategy, especially Decidueye ex.

The full-art Rowlet will show up with a coin-flip oriented attack that has the potential of being higher damage-wise than previously seen, making it a stronger option for Decidueye ex builds.

Alolan Diglett, Zeraora and the new Shiinotic from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiinotic, but this time a Psychic-type, has the ability "Illuminate," which provides a consistent flow by drawing Pokemon out of the deck. While it's nice to have for the purposes of deck balance optimization rather than simply exerting offensive pressure.

Type: Null is a clear signal that Silvally will be introduced in this expansion as well. Alolan Diglett's release also means that Alolan Dugtrio is coming - almost certainly as an ex.

Stakataka, Xurkitree, and Kartana all provide situational value whenever you are playing a stall or pressure-heavy deck. While they may not be inherently threatening, their utility may become more obvious as the competitive meta progresses.

Lusamine, the only Trainer card revealed, makes Ultra Beast decks even more functional by allowing you to retrieve energy from the discard pile, a particularly important aspect for supporting your more pricey attackers (like Guzzlord ex).

Lastly, Zeraora, a Lightning-type Pokemon, has Thunderclap Flash, which accelerates its own energy attachments, making it useful as an early-game attacker. In tempo-focused Lightning decks, its ability to be quickly set up and hit solid damage makes it a great option to continuously apply offensive pressure from your first turn.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: Meta predictions

Lusamine's new Trainer card in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis encourages originality and creativity in deck building, while also reinforcing current strategies, even if it doesn't add any powerful cards to the meta.

Most of these cards could serve as good new combinations or will boost already existing archetypes, specifically decks of the Grass, Lightning, or Darkness-types.

Ultra Beasts may lend themselves to experimentation in the early days following their release rather than immediate competitive impact. With enough synergy, specifically energy acceleration, they may create some interesting, viable decks.

