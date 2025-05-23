  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: Stage, ability, rarity and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 23, 2025 07:54 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards’ reveal is drawing in longtime fans and new players alike. With a bold theme, stunning card art, and adjustments in the competitive world, this new expansion has something unique to offer. The next chapter in the A3 series is set to launch on May 29, 2025 (PST), and it's shaping up to be a highlighted expansion for collectors and competitors.

Whether you're in it for strategy or the thrill of the draw, this mini set delivers plenty to look forward to. Here's a closer look at what you can expect from the upcoming expansion.

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the success of Celestial Guardians, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards step up with a new focus: Ultra Beasts. These mysterious creatures from other dimensions are finally making their debut in the game.

The set not only introduces an entirely new classification of cards but also gives players the chance to experiment with new strategies and synergies.

Card NameTypeHPStageRetreat CostWeakness
Buzzwole exGrass140Basic2Fire
Guzzlord exDarkness170Basic4Grass
Tapu Koko exLightning130Basic1Fighting
NihilegoDarkness70Basic1Fighting
Blacephalon (1-star)
Fire100Basic2Water
CelesteelaColorless120Basic4Lightning
NaganadelDrkness100Stage 12Fighting
PheromosaGrass70Basic1Fire
Type: NullColorless80Basic2Fighting
StakatakaMetal110Basic3Fire
XurkitreeLightning100Basic2Fighting
KartanaGrass60Basic1Fire
Lusamine (2-star)
Trainer----
Alolan DiglettMetal60Basic1Fire
ZeraoraLightning90Basic1Fighting
Shiinotic (new reprint)
Psychic90Stage 12Metal
Rowlet (1-star)Grass60Basic1Fire
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: All abilities and movesets

All Ultra Beasts revealed in the Extradimensional Crisis expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All Ultra Beasts revealed in the Extradimensional Crisis expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Numerous Ultra Beasts are confirmed like strong ex cards, Buzzwole ex, Guzzlord ex, and Tapu Koko ex. There are also great additions such as Nihilego, Blacephalon (1-star full art), and Celesteela that will add variation and depth to deck-building.

Card NameAbilityMove 1Move 1 DamageMove 1 DescriptionMove 1 Energy CostMove 2Move 2 DamageMove 2 DescriptionMove 2 Energy Cost
Buzzwole ex-Punch30-2 ColorlessBig Beat120Can't use it consecutively2 Grass and 1 Colorless
Guzzlord ex-Grindcore30Flip a coin till you get tails, each heads discards a random energy2 ColorlessTyrannical Hole120-
3 Darkness and 1 Colorless
Tapu Koko ex-Plasma Hurricane20Attaches 1 Lightning energy to this card1 LightningMach Bolt90-
2 Lightning and 1 Colorless
NihilegoMore Poison: Poison does +10 damage New Wave30Poisons the opponent1 Darkness and 1 Colorless----
Blacephalon (1-star)
-Beat Punk13070 recoil damage2 Fire and 1 Colorless----
CelesteelaUltra Thrusters: Sets all allied Ultra Beasts' retreat cost to 0Moombahton100Flip a coin. Deal damage only if you get a heads3 Colorless----
Naganadel-Electro House40Poisons the opponent1 Darkness----
Pheromosa-Jump Blues20Deals 20 damage to Active and 1 benched card1 Grass----
Type: Null-Quick Blow20+Flip a coin. Deal +20 damage if you get heads1 Colorless----
Stakataka-Brass Rock40Next turn Stakataka takes -20 damage1 Metal and 1 Colorless----
Xurkitree-Electronica60Confuses the opponent1 Lightning and 2 Colorless----
Kartana-Thrash Metal40-1 Grass----
Lusamine (2-star)
Restore 2 random energy from the discard pile and attach it to an Ultra Beast--------
Alolan Diglett-Happened to Headbutt40Flip a coin. Deal damage only if you get a heads1 Metal----
ZeraoraThunderclap Flash: Attaches 1 Lightning energy at the end of the turnLightning Claw50-2 Lightning----
Shiinotic (new reprint)
Illuminate: Draws a random Pokemon every turnGentle Slap40-2 Colorless----
Rowlet (1-star)-Fury Attack10xFlip 3 coins; +10 damage for each heads1 Grass----
There's also a good selection of properly popular cards like Type:Null, Kartana, and a new full art for Rowlet with a different move-set.

With its new mechanics and depth of creatures, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards are more than a continuation, they are a chance to have a lot more creative and fun decks.

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

