Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: Stage, ability, rarity and more

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards’ reveal is drawing in longtime fans and new players alike. With a bold theme, stunning card art, and adjustments in the competitive world, this new expansion has something unique to offer. The next chapter in the A3 series is set to launch on May 29, 2025 (PST), and it's shaping up to be a highlighted expansion for collectors and competitors.

Whether you're in it for strategy or the thrill of the draw, this mini set delivers plenty to look forward to. Here's a closer look at what you can expect from the upcoming expansion.

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the success of Celestial Guardians, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards step up with a new focus: Ultra Beasts. These mysterious creatures from other dimensions are finally making their debut in the game.

The set not only introduces an entirely new classification of cards but also gives players the chance to experiment with new strategies and synergies.

Card Name Type HP Stage Retreat Cost Weakness Buzzwole ex Grass 140 Basic 2 Fire Guzzlord ex Darkness 170 Basic 4 Grass Tapu Koko ex Lightning 130 Basic 1 Fighting Nihilego Darkness 70 Basic 1 Fighting Blacephalon (1-star) Fire 100 Basic 2 Water Celesteela Colorless 120 Basic 4 Lightning Naganadel Drkness 100 Stage 1 2 Fighting Pheromosa Grass 70 Basic 1 Fire Type: Null Colorless 80 Basic 2 Fighting Stakataka Metal 110 Basic 3 Fire Xurkitree Lightning 100 Basic 2 Fighting Kartana Grass 60 Basic 1 Fire Lusamine (2-star) Trainer - - - - Alolan Diglett Metal 60 Basic 1 Fire Zeraora Lightning 90 Basic 1 Fighting Shiinotic (new reprint) Psychic 90 Stage 1 2 Metal Rowlet (1-star) Grass 60 Basic 1 Fire

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: All abilities and movesets

All Ultra Beasts revealed in the Extradimensional Crisis expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Numerous Ultra Beasts are confirmed like strong ex cards, Buzzwole ex, Guzzlord ex, and Tapu Koko ex. There are also great additions such as Nihilego, Blacephalon (1-star full art), and Celesteela that will add variation and depth to deck-building.

Card Name Ability Move 1 Move 1 Damage Move 1 Description Move 1 Energy Cost Move 2 Move 2 Damage Move 2 Description Move 2 Energy Cost Buzzwole ex - Punch 30 - 2 Colorless Big Beat 120 Can't use it consecutively 2 Grass and 1 Colorless Guzzlord ex - Grindcore 30 Flip a coin till you get tails, each heads discards a random energy 2 Colorless Tyrannical Hole 120 - 3 Darkness and 1 Colorless Tapu Koko ex - Plasma Hurricane 20 Attaches 1 Lightning energy to this card 1 Lightning Mach Bolt 90 - 2 Lightning and 1 Colorless Nihilego More Poison: Poison does +10 damage New Wave 30 Poisons the opponent 1 Darkness and 1 Colorless - - - - Blacephalon (1-star) - Beat Punk 130 70 recoil damage 2 Fire and 1 Colorless - - - - Celesteela Ultra Thrusters: Sets all allied Ultra Beasts' retreat cost to 0 Moombahton 100 Flip a coin. Deal damage only if you get a heads 3 Colorless - - - - Naganadel - Electro House 40 Poisons the opponent 1 Darkness - - - - Pheromosa - Jump Blues 20 Deals 20 damage to Active and 1 benched card 1 Grass - - - - Type: Null - Quick Blow 20+ Flip a coin. Deal +20 damage if you get heads 1 Colorless - - - - Stakataka - Brass Rock 40 Next turn Stakataka takes -20 damage 1 Metal and 1 Colorless - - - - Xurkitree - Electronica 60 Confuses the opponent 1 Lightning and 2 Colorless - - - - Kartana - Thrash Metal 40 - 1 Grass - - - - Lusamine (2-star) Restore 2 random energy from the discard pile and attach it to an Ultra Beast - - - - - - - - Alolan Diglett - Happened to Headbutt 40 Flip a coin. Deal damage only if you get a heads 1 Metal - - - - Zeraora Thunderclap Flash: Attaches 1 Lightning energy at the end of the turn Lightning Claw 50 - 2 Lightning - - - - Shiinotic (new reprint) Illuminate: Draws a random Pokemon every turn Gentle Slap 40 - 2 Colorless - - - - Rowlet (1-star) - Fury Attack 10x Flip 3 coins; +10 damage for each heads 1 Grass - - - -

There's also a good selection of properly popular cards like Type:Null, Kartana, and a new full art for Rowlet with a different move-set.

With its new mechanics and depth of creatures, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards are more than a continuation, they are a chance to have a lot more creative and fun decks.

