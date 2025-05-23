Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: Stage, ability, rarity and more
The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards’ reveal is drawing in longtime fans and new players alike. With a bold theme, stunning card art, and adjustments in the competitive world, this new expansion has something unique to offer. The next chapter in the A3 series is set to launch on May 29, 2025 (PST), and it's shaping up to be a highlighted expansion for collectors and competitors.
Whether you're in it for strategy or the thrill of the draw, this mini set delivers plenty to look forward to. Here's a closer look at what you can expect from the upcoming expansion.
All Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards revealed
Following the success of Celestial Guardians, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards step up with a new focus: Ultra Beasts. These mysterious creatures from other dimensions are finally making their debut in the game.
The set not only introduces an entirely new classification of cards but also gives players the chance to experiment with new strategies and synergies.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis new cards: All abilities and movesets
Numerous Ultra Beasts are confirmed like strong ex cards, Buzzwole ex, Guzzlord ex, and Tapu Koko ex. There are also great additions such as Nihilego, Blacephalon (1-star full art), and Celesteela that will add variation and depth to deck-building.
Card Name
Ability
Move 1
Move 1 Damage
Move 1 Description
Move 1 Energy Cost
Move 2
Move 2 Damage
Move 2 Description
Move 2 Energy Cost
Buzzwole ex
-
Punch
30
-
2 Colorless
Big Beat
120
Can't use it consecutively
2 Grass and 1 Colorless
Guzzlord ex
-
Grindcore
30
Flip a coin till you get tails, each heads discards a random energy
2 Colorless
Tyrannical Hole
120
-
3 Darkness and 1 Colorless
Tapu Koko ex
-
Plasma Hurricane
20
Attaches 1 Lightning energy to this card
1 Lightning
Mach Bolt
90
-
2 Lightning and 1 Colorless
Nihilego
More Poison: Poison does +10 damage
New Wave
30
Poisons the opponent
1 Darkness and 1 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Blacephalon (1-star)
-
Beat Punk
130
70 recoil damage
2 Fire and 1 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Celesteela
Ultra Thrusters: Sets all allied Ultra Beasts' retreat cost to 0
Moombahton
100
Flip a coin. Deal damage only if you get a heads
3 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Naganadel
-
Electro House
40
Poisons the opponent
1 Darkness
-
-
-
-
Pheromosa
-
Jump Blues
20
Deals 20 damage to Active and 1 benched card
1 Grass
-
-
-
-
Type: Null
-
Quick Blow
20+
Flip a coin. Deal +20 damage if you get heads
1 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Stakataka
-
Brass Rock
40
Next turn Stakataka takes -20 damage
1 Metal and 1 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Xurkitree
-
Electronica
60
Confuses the opponent
1 Lightning and 2 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Kartana
-
Thrash Metal
40
-
1 Grass
-
-
-
-
Lusamine (2-star)
Restore 2 random energy from the discard pile and attach it to an Ultra Beast
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Alolan Diglett
-
Happened to Headbutt
40
Flip a coin. Deal damage only if you get a heads
1 Metal
-
-
-
-
Zeraora
Thunderclap Flash: Attaches 1 Lightning energy at the end of the turn
Lightning Claw
50
-
2 Lightning
-
-
-
-
Shiinotic (new reprint)
Illuminate: Draws a random Pokemon every turn
Gentle Slap
40
-
2 Colorless
-
-
-
-
Rowlet (1-star)
-
Fury Attack
10x
Flip 3 coins; +10 damage for each heads
1 Grass
-
-
-
-
There's also a good selection of properly popular cards like Type:Null, Kartana, and a new full art for Rowlet with a different move-set.
Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.
A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.
Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.