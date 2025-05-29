7 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion was released on May 29, 2025. There are only 103 cards, making it one of the smaller expansions in recent times. However, this set contains some cards with fantastic full art, which utilizes the entire space to showcase the characters in unique poses and locations, as well as a few Shiny cards.

Ad

In this article, we will look at some of the best-looking cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion.

7 of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis

1) Shiny Greninja

Shiny Greninja in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Greninja's shiny form is one of the coolest in all of Pokemon. While not a full art variant, this card from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis stunningly shows off the ninja frog in its shiny colors.

Ad

Trending

2) Rowlet

Rowlet in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

This Rowlet full art card is a nice watercolor-based picture. In it, we can see either an indoor garden or a greenhouse with the rays of the sun coming through the window. Of course, the main star of the card, Rowlet, is chilling in a basket hanging from the ceiling.

Ad

3) Lycanroc ex

Lycanroc ex in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

The full art variant of Lycanroc ex depicts a classic scene of a wolf howling at the sky while standing on a cliff. While wolves in pop culture usually howl at the moon, as the card depicts the Dusk Mane form of Lycanroc, we see the Pokemon howling at dusk instead.

Ad

4) Blacephalon

Blacephalon in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Blacephalon is one of the many Ultra Beast cards to have been released in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis and the first to make this list (and far from the last). This full art shows Blacephalon going to a carnival, one where we can see fireworks in the background. As this Ultra Beast's colors are similar to those of a circus clown, it looks at home among the brightly colored surroundings.

Ad

5) Pheromosa

Pheromosa in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Pheromosa's full art goes out of its way to depict the ethereal beauty of this Ultra Beast. In the card, we see Pheromosa illuminated by a flashlight in what appears to be dark surroundings, like inside a factory or a power plant. The whole scene gives off the impression that this Ultra Beast's beauty is almost unearthly and slightly unnerving.

Ad

6) Buzzwole ex Immersive rare

Buzzwole ex in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

The Buzzwole ex immersive rare from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is one of the best ones to have ever been released. While the full art looks amazing, with Buzzwole appearing to fly or leap into space, the animation accompanying the immersive rare is even better.

Ad

Not only does the video have amazing music, but it also features all the Ultra Beasts as they emerge from an Ultra Wormhole that has opened up over a city. We then see the power go out, and red emergency lights start to blare. It is an Immersive that tells a tale and conveys the feeling of being invaded by these otherworldly creatures

7) Celesteela

Celesteela in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Speaking of otherworldly creatures, here's Celesteela's full art. The intent is to involve the feeling of seeing a UFO, as the whole card has a blurry camera effect, as if someone is capturing found footage of Celesteela floating through the night sky. The Ultra Wormholes in the background further make this card feel like a scene from an alien invasion.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨