Top 5 Darkness-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

Darkness-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket bring powerful effects that disrupt opponents and deal consistent damage. Many of these cards rely on status conditions, sneaky chip damage, and powerful abilities to maintain control of the game.

Whether you are looking for a strategic deck that punishes opponents over time or an aggressive one that capitalizes on weaknesses, Darkness-type cards provide a variety of options.

This list highlights five of the best Darkness-type cards in the game, each with its own unique strengths.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-type cards in February 2025

5) Weezing

Weezing's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 110

110 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Ability: Gas Leak – Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may make your opponent’s Active Pokemon Poisoned.

Gas Leak – Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may make your opponent’s Active Pokemon Poisoned. Attack: Tackle

Tackle Damage: 30

30 Attack Cost: 1 Darkness Energy

1 Darkness Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Weezing is a key component of the popular Koga Deck, offering an ability that applies constant pressure on opponents. While its Tackle attack is underwhelming in terms of raw damage, the Gas Leak ability ensures that your opponent’s Active Pokemon is Poisoned if Weezing is in the Active Spot.

This ability provides consistent chip damage over multiple turns, making it a crucial piece in stall and control decks. Although its retreat cost of 3 is high, Koga's Trainer card mitigates this by allowing you to return Weezing to your hand, keeping it in play when needed.

4) Scolipede

Scolipede's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Attack: Venoshock

Venoshock Damage: 70+

70+ Attack Description: If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is Poisoned, this attack does 50 more damage.

If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is Poisoned, this attack does 50 more damage. Attack Cost: 1 Darkness and 1 Colorless Energy

1 Darkness and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Scolipede offers a strong offensive presence, especially in decks that focus on Poison-based strategies. Its Venoshock attack deals an impressive 70 base damage, but if the opponent’s Active Pokemon is Poisoned, it gains an extra 50 damage.

This synergy makes it an excellent follow-up to Weezing’s Gas Leak ability, turning a status effect into a powerful offensive tool. With a solid HP pool and a manageable retreat cost, Scolipede is a reliable addition to Darkness-type decks.

3) Drapion

Drapion's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 120

120 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Cross Poison

Cross Poison Damage: 40x

40x Attack Description: Flip 4 coins. This attack does 40 damage for each heads. If at least 2 of them are heads, your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Poisoned.

Flip 4 coins. This attack does 40 damage for each heads. If at least 2 of them are heads, your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Poisoned. Attack Cost: 3 Darkness Energy

3 Darkness Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Drapion’s Cross Poison attack offers a unique risk-reward dynamic. By flipping four coins, the attack can deal up to 160 damage, with the added bonus of poisoning the opponent’s Pokemon if at least two flips land on heads.

This unpredictability can lead to massive burst damage or consistent status application. While it has a high attack cost, it fits well into decks that focus on maximizing Darkness Energy acceleration.

2) Weavile ex

Weavile ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Scratching Nails

Scratching Nails Damage: 30+

30+ Attack Description: If your opponent’s Active Pokemon has damage on it, this attack does 40 more damage.

If your opponent’s Active Pokemon has damage on it, this attack does 40 more damage. Attack Cost: 1 Darkness Energy

1 Darkness Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Weavile ex excels in aggressive strategies that capitalize on opponents' weakened Pokemon. Its Scratching Nails attack deals a base 30 damage but gains an additional 40 damage if the opponent’s Pokemon already has damage counters.

This makes Weavile ex a fantastic finisher or a strong partner for cards that apply chip damage beforehand. With a low retreat cost and high HP, it is a versatile and mobile threat on the battlefield.

1) Darkrai ex

Darkrai ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: None

None Ability: Nightmare Aura – Whenever you attach a Darkness Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon, do 20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

Nightmare Aura – Whenever you attach a Darkness Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon, do 20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon. Attack: Dark Prism

Dark Prism Damage: 80

80 Attack Cost: 2 Darkness and 1 Colorless Energy

2 Darkness and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Darkrai ex is undoubtedly the strongest Darkness-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, offering both an offensive and strategic advantage. Its Nightmare Aura ability allows it to deal 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon every time a Darkness Energy is attached to it, making it a formidable choice for energy-accelerating decks.

Additionally, its Dark Prism attack delivers a solid 80 damage, making it a well-rounded powerhouse that can deal damage while applying pressure with its ability. With no evolution requirement and a reasonable retreat cost, Darkrai ex is the ultimate Darkness-type card.

Darkness-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are known for their status effects, high-damage attacks, and sneaky disruptive abilities.

Whether you prefer control-oriented decks or all-out aggression, these five cards provide powerful options for any Darkness-type enthusiast.

