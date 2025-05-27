Best energy generating cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In any Pokemon TCG Pocket deck, speed and efficiency can determine the outcome of a match. Generating Energy swiftly and strategically plays a crucial role in powering up your core cards and dominating the pace of the matches.

With the game's meta evolving constantly, it's important to keep track of which cards offer the best value when it comes to energising your team. Let’s explore the top picks that help fuel your cards in play and keep you ahead in the game.

Note: This list includes the most effective energy-generating cards available as of the latest release and will be updated with future expansions.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best energy generating cards

1) Charizard ex (Shining Revelry)

All Charizard ex variants from Shining Revelry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Move: Stoke

Charizard ex is one of the most self-sufficient cards in the game. While Stoke does consume an entire turn, it allows you to pull three Fire Energy from your Energy Zone and attach them directly to Charizard ex.

Combined with its sturdy health pool and powerful follow-up attack Steam Artillery, this card is a reliable powerhouse once set up.

2) Moltres ex

All Moltres ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Move: Inferno Dance

Since the launch of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Moltres ex has been a cornerstone of many Fire-type decks. Inferno Dance lets you flip three coins and attach Fire Energy to your Benched Fire Pokemon based on the number of heads.

It's a flexible and often high-reward setup tool that provides excellent early-game momentum.

3) Leafeon ex

All Leafeon ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Forest Breath

Leafeon ex brings consistent Grass Energy acceleration. As long as it's in the Active Spot, its Forest Breath ability lets you transfer a Grass Energy from your Energy Zone to one of your Grass Pokemon in play, including itself.

It’s a valuable support option, especially for decks relying on sustained energy buildup like Venusaur ex and Celebi ex.

4) Giratina ex

All Giratina ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Broken-Space Bellow

Giratina ex allows you to attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone directly to it with its Broken-Space Bellow ability. While this ends your turn, it’s a calculated tradeoff that accelerates energy setup, especially in decks that demand heavy energy investment. It's also frequently used in dual-type builds for added flexibility.

5) Gardevoir

Gardevoir as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Psy Shadow

Though no longer a dominant force, Gardevoir remains a strong option in Psychic-focused decks. Psy Shadow enables you to attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone to the Active Psychic Pokemon once each turn.

It has long been a go-to card for powering up cards like Mewtwo ex, and still holds value as a support piece.

6) Magneton (Genetic Apex)

Magneton from Genetic Apex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ability: Volt Charge

Magneton’s Volt Charge allows you to pull a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to itself each turn. This becomes especially useful once it evolves into Magnezone, which can deliver 110 damage at the cost of discarding one Lightning Energy.

Magneton ensures your Magnezone won’t run dry when it matters most. Additionally, players creatively run Dawn in their decks if they need to power up another card that requires an extra Lightning Energy.

7) Manaphy

All Manaphy variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Move: Oceanic Gift

Manaphy offers a dual-target energy transfer. With Oceanic Gift, you can choose two of your Benched Pokemon and attach one Water Energy from your Energy Zone to each.

This makes it an essential card not just for energy-hungry Water decks, but also for creative options like Dragonite or decks requiring flexible or Colorless energy distribution.

8) Dialga ex

All Dialga ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Move: Metallic Turbo

Dialga ex pulls double duty. Metallic Turbo delivers modest damage but also lets you attach two Metal Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Pokemon, essentially supplying three energy to your play in a single turn.

This makes it a central figure in many Metal decks, including those built around Melmetal or Tinkaton ex. It's also a useful energy engine in Colorless strategies like Arceus ex and Alolan Raichu ex.

9) Pachirisu

All Pachirisu variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Move: Plasma

Pachirisu might not be a heavy hitter (Plasma only deals 10 damage), but its real strength lies in utility. It lets you transfer one Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Lightning Pokemon, a function that's crucial in Lightning builds where a decent and consistent energy distribution system is currently lacking.

10) Kiawe (Trainer)

All Kiawe variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: Attach 2 Fire Energy

Though a niche pick, Kiawe is a powerful turn-one setup card for Fire decks. It lets you attach two Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to either Alolan Marowak or Turtonator, ending your turn.

Both Alolan Marowak and Turtonator require three energy, which, with Kiawe, they are ready in a single turn. When played early, this can lead to unpredictable power spikes in subsequent turns.

11) Misty (Trainer)

All Misty variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: Coin flip-based Water Energy generation

Misty remains a staple in Water-based decks. Her Trainer card allows you to flip coins until you get tails, attaching a Water Energy for each heads to a chosen Water Pokemon. This high-risk, high-reward effect can lead to rapid energy stacking when luck is on your side.

