Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event will run from May 27 to June 2, 2025. Like all other Mass Outbreaks in the past, this limited-time event gives players a chance to snag rare cards and valuable in-game items before the current season ends.
With both Bonus Picks and Rare Picks, participants get the chance to get a variety of Metal-type Pokemon. There are also exclusive missions offering valuable rewards for the upcoming Extradimensional Crisis expansion and a special flair up for grabs, making it a weeklong celebration for collectors and battlers alike.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick: Detailed event overview
The Wonder Pick feature is divided into Bonus Picks and Rare Picks, each offering unique combinations of Pokemon and items. Bonus Picks are free, while Rare Picks require resources but offer higher-tier rewards.
Bonus Pick details (free)
Bonus Picks don’t require any resources and have a 15% chance to appear when your Wonder Pick screen refreshes. There are ten different Bonus Pick combinations, each with an equal 10% chance of showing up. These include a mix of Metal-type Pokemon and helpful items like Wonder Hourglasses and Shop Tickets.
Possible Bonus Pick combinations:
- 1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Bronzong, Adaman
- 1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Bronzong, Excadrill
- 1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Escavalier, Excadrill
- 1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Adaman, Escavalier
- Bronzor, Karrablast, Drilbur, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Diglett
- Karrablast, Drilbur, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Diglett, Mawile
- Karrablast, Drilbur, Alolan Diglett, Mawile, Bronzor
- Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Diglett, Mawile, Karrablast, Bronzor
- Drilbur, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Diglett, Mawile, Bronzor
- Mawile, Bronzor, Karrablast, Drilbur, Alolan Dugtrio
Rare Pick details (costs three Wonder Stamina)
Rare Picks cost three Wonder Stamina and come with a 1.2% chance of appearing each time the Wonder Pick refreshes. These are the real prize pools of the event, offering the high-value Solgaleo ex along with other impactful Metal-type Pokemon.
Two possible Rare Pick sets (each with a 50% chance):
- Set 1: Solgaleo ex, Klefki, Magearna, Bronzong, Excadrill
- Set 2: Solgaleo ex, Klefki, Magearna, Adaman, Escavalier
Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick: Event missions & rewards
During the Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event, completing specific missions tied to Metal-type Pokemon will earn you various rewards.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Collect 1 Solgaleo ex: 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket
- Use Wonder Pick 3 times: 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket
- Use Wonder Pick 5 times: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket
- Collect 5 Metal cards: 2 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket
- Collect 10 Metal cards: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 5 Shop Ticket
- Collect 15 Metal cards: 4 Wonder Hourglass, 7 Shop Ticket
Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick: Exclusive Solgaleo ex Flair
A special cosmetic reward is also on the line. Players who manage to obtain Solgaleo ex during the event can unlock the exclusive “Sunshine Sparkles Flair: Yellow (Battle)”.
Whether you're in it for the glory, the rewards, or just the thrill of the pick, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is a can’t-miss opportunity. Dive in before June 2 and see how you can make the best of the event.
