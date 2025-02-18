Top 5 Lightning-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, the Lightning-type cards are known as a powerful option for both aggressive and strategic decks. Lightning-type Pokemon have always been a staple in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, known for their speed, offensive capabilities, and collaboration with energy acceleration.

Ad

Whether you’re looking for high damage output, energy acceleration, or pairing with Support cards, this list highlights the top five Lightning-type cards in the game.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Lightning-type cards in February 2025

5) Electrode (Genetic Apex)

Electrode's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

HP: 80

80 Evolution: 2 Stages (Voltorb evolves into Electrode)

2 Stages (Voltorb evolves into Electrode) Attack: Electro Ball

Electro Ball Damage: 70

70 Attack Cost: 2 Lightning Energy

2 Lightning Energy Retreat Cost: None

Ad

Trending

Electrode earns its spot as one of the best Lightning-type cards due to its exceptional hit-and-run capabilities. With no retreat cost, it can freely switch in and out of battle, allowing players to cycle through their deck efficiently. Its attack, Electro Ball, deals 70 damage for just two Lightning Energy, making it an effective choice for consistent damage output.

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

4) Magneton (Genetic Apex)

Ad

Magneton's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 80

80 Evolution: 3 Stages (Magnemite evolves into Magneton, then Magnezone)

3 Stages (Magnemite evolves into Magneton, then Magnezone) Ability: Volt Charge – Once per turn, you may take a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to this Pokemon.

Volt Charge – Once per turn, you may take a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to this Pokemon. Attack: Spinning Attack

Spinning Attack Damage: 60

60 Attack Cost: 1 Lightning & 3 Colorless Energy

1 Lightning & 3 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Ad

Magneton is a unique case where the pre-evolution is more valuable than its evolution. While its final evolution, Magnezone, is a strong damage dealer, Magneton plays a vital role in energy acceleration. Its Volt Charge ability allows players to attach an additional Lightning Energy from their Energy Zone to Magneton, effectively enabling faster energy ramp-up for benched Pokemon.

Also read: All cards best synergized with Dialga ex from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

Ad

3) Zapdos ex

Zapdos ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 130

130 Evolution: None

None Attack 1: Peck – Deals 20 damage (1 Lightning Energy)

Peck – Deals 20 damage (1 Lightning Energy) Attack 2: Thundering Hurricane – Deals 50x damage per heads (Flip 4 coins)

Thundering Hurricane – Deals 50x damage per heads (Flip 4 coins) Attack Cost: 3 Lightning Energy

3 Lightning Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Ad

Zapdos ex is a powerhouse with a strong offensive presence. Its first attack, Peck, is a simple 20-damage move for 1 Lightning Energy, but its real potential lies in Thundering Hurricane. This attack relies on luck, flipping four coins and dealing 50 damage per heads, making it capable of delivering up to 200 damage in a single turn.

Also read: What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to use them?

2) Pachirisu ex

Ad

Pachirisu ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 120

120 Evolution: None

None Attack: Sparking Gadget

Sparking Gadget Damage: 40+

40+ Effect: If this Pokemon has a Pokemon Tool attached, this attack does 40 more damage.

If this Pokemon has a Pokemon Tool attached, this attack does 40 more damage. Attack Cost: 2 Lightning Energy

2 Lightning Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Ad

Pachirisu ex takes advantage of Pokemon Tools, making it one of the most versatile Lightning-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Its Sparking Gadget attack deals 40 base damage, but if a Pokemon Tool is attached, it does an additional 40 damage, bringing the total to 80. When paired with Rocky Helmet or Giant Cape, Pachirisu ex becomes an even bigger threat.

Also read: All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Pikachu ex

Pikachu ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 120

120 Evolution: None

None Attack: Circle Circuit

Circle Circuit Damage: 30x

30x Effect: This attack does 30 damage for each of your Benched Lightning Pokemon (Max potential 90 damage).

This attack does 30 damage for each of your Benched Lightning Pokemon (Max potential 90 damage). Attack Cost: 2 Lightning Energy

2 Lightning Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Ad

Pikachu ex is an S-tier Lightning-type Pokemon due to its fast setup, low energy cost, and powerful synergy with Lightning-type decks. Circle Circuit, its main attack, does 30 damage for each Benched Lightning Pokemon, maxing out at 90 damage for only 2 Lightning Energy. This makes Pikachu ex a consistent and deadly attacker in Lightning-heavy decks.

Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Lightning-type Pokemon continue to be a dominant force in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with each card offering unique strengths. Whether it’s Electrode’s hit-and-run playstyle, Magneton’s energy acceleration, Zapdos ex’s high-risk, high-reward damage, Pachirisu ex’s tool synergy, or Pikachu ex’s efficient and consistent damage, each of these cards can be a valuable addition to a competitive deck.

Ad

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket the worst feature added?

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨