Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky is officially live as the ninth expansion release for the title. The release commences the A4 series while concluding the A3 series, which had previously consisted of one base set and two mini expansions.

This new expansion introduces 241 cards to the game, strongly emphasizing Generation 2 or the region of Johto. Similar to Space-Time Smackdown, Wisdom of Sea and Sky enters the main stage as a two-pack expansion.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All card list, types, and rarities

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the center of the set are the legendary Tower Duo, Ho-Oh and Lugia, both being the face of the booster packs.

# Card Rarity Type Set 1 Oddish 1-Diamond Grass Lugia 2 Gloom 2-Diamond Grass Lugia 3 Bellossom 3-Diamond Grass Lugia 4 Tangela 1-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh 5 Tangrowth 3-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh 6 Scyther 1-Diamond Grass Lugia 7 Pinsir 1-Diamond Grass Lugia 8 Chikorita 1-Diamond Grass Lugia 9 Bayleef 2-Diamond Grass Lugia 10 Meganium 3-Diamond Grass Lugia 11 Ledyba 1-Diamond Grass Lugia 12 Ledian 1-Diamond Grass Lugia 13 Hoppip 1-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh 14 Skiploom 2-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh 15 Jumpluff 3-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh 16 Sunkern 1-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 17 Sunflora 2-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 18 Yanma 1-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 19 Yanmega 2-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 20 Pineco 1-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 21 Shuckle ex 4-Diamond Grass Lugia 22 Heracross 3-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh 23 Cherubi 1-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 24 Cherrim 2-Diamond Grass Ho-Oh/Lugia 25 Vulpix 1-Diamond Fire Lugia 26 Ninetales 3-Diamond Fire Lugia 27 Cyndaquil 1-Diamond Fire Lugia 28 Quilava 2-Diamond Fire Lugia 29 Typhlosion 3-Diamond Fire Lugia 30 Slugma 1-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh 31 Magcargo 2-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh 32 Magby 3-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh 33 Entei 3-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh 34 Ho-Oh ex 4-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh 35 Darumaka 1-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh/Lugia 36 Darmanitan 2-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh/Lugia 37 Heatmor 1-Diamond Fire Ho-Oh/Lugia 38 Poliwag 1-Diamond Water Lugia 39 Poliwhirl 2-Diamond Water Lugia 40 Politoed 3-Diamond Water Lugia 41 Horsea 1-Diamond Water Lugia 42 Seadra 2-Diamond Water Lugia 43 Kingdra ex 4-Diamond Water Lugia 44 Magikarp 1-Diamond Water Lugia 45 Gyarados 3-Diamond Water Lugia 46 Totodile 1-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 47 Croconaw 2-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 48 Feraligatr 3-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 49 Marill 1-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 50 Azumarill 2-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 51 Wooper 1-Diamond Water Lugia 52 Quagsire 2-Diamond Water Lugia 53 Qwilfish 2-Diamond Water Lugia 54 Corsola 1-Diamond Water Lugia 55 Remoraid 1-Diamond Water Lugia 56 Octillery 3-Diamond Water Lugia 57 Delibird 2-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 58 Mantine 2-Diamond Water Lugia 59 Suicune 3-Diamond Water Lugia 60 Corphish 1-Diamond Water Lugia 61 Crawdaunt 3-Diamond Water Lugia 62 Ducklett 1-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 63 Swanna 2-Diamond Water Ho-Oh 64 Chinchou 1-Diamond Lightning Lugia 65 Lanturn ex 4-Diamond Lightning Lugia 66 Pichu 3-Diamond Lightning Lugia 67 Mareep 1-Diamond Lightning Lugia 68 Flaaffy 2-Diamond Lightning Lugia 69 Ampharos 3-Diamond Lightning Lugia 70 Elekid 3-Diamond Lightning Lugia 71 Raikou 3-Diamond Lightning Ho-Oh 72 Emolga 1-Diamond Lightning Ho-Oh/Lugia 73 Slowpoke 1-Diamond Psychic Lugia 74 Slowking 2-Diamond Psychic Lugia 75 Smoochum 3-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh 76 Jynx 1-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh/Lugia 77 Cleffa 3-Diamond Psychic Lugia 78 Togepi 1-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh 79 Togetic 2-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh 80 Togekiss 3-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh 81 Natu 1-Diamond Psychic Lugia 82 Xatu 3-Diamond Psychic Lugia 83 Espeon ex 4-Diamond Psychic Lugia 84 Unown (Guard) 3-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh 85 Unown (Power) 3-Diamond Psychic Lugia 86 Wobbuffet 1-Diamond Psychic Lugia 87 Girafarig 1-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh 88 Snubbull 1-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh/Lugia 89 Granbull 2-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh/Lugia 90 Munna 1-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh/Lugia 91 Musharna 2-Diamond Psychic Ho-Oh/Lugia 92 Onix 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 93 Sudowoodo 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh/Lugia 94 Gligar 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 95 Gliscor 2-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 96 Swinub 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 97 Piloswine 2-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 98 Mamoswine 3-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 99 Phanpy 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 100 Donphan ex 4-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 101 Tyrogue 3-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 102 Hitmontop 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh/Lugia 103 Larvitar 1-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 104 Pupitar 2-Diamond Fighting Ho-Oh 105 Binacle 1-Diamond Fighting Lugia 106 Barbaracle 2-Diamond Fighting Lugia 107 Zubat 1-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 108 Golbat 2-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 109 Crobat ex 4-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 110 Spinarak 1-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 111 Ariados 2-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 112 Umbreon ex 4-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 113 Murkrow 1-Diamond Darkness Lugia 114 Honchkrow 2-Diamond Darkness Lugia 115 Sneasel 1-Diamond Darkness Lugia 116 Weavile 2-Diamond Darkness Lugia 117 Houndour 1-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh/Lugia 118 Houndoom 2-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh/Lugia 119 Tyranitar 3-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh 120 Absol 2-Diamond Darkness Ho-Oh/Lugia 121 Forretress 2-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh/Lugia 122 Steelix 3-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh 123 Scizor 3-Diamond Metal Lugia 124 Skarmory ex 4-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh 125 Mawile 1-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh/Lugia 126 Klink 1-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh 127 Klang 2-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh 128 Klinklang 3-Diamond Metal Ho-Oh 129 Spearow 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 130 Fearow 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 131 Chansey 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 132 Blissey 3-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 133 Kangaskhan 3-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 134 Eevee 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh/Lugia 135 Porygon 1-Diamond Colorless Lugia 136 Porygon2 2-Diamond Colorless Lugia 137 Porygon-Z 3-Diamond Colorless Lugia 138 Sentret 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 139 Furret 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 140 Hoothoot 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 141 Noctowl 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 142 Aipom 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh/Lugia 143 Ambipom 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh/Lugia 144 Dunsparce 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh/Lugia 145 Teddiursa 1-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 146 Ursaring 2-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 147 Stantler 2-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh 148 Smeargle 2-Diamond Colorless Lugia 149 Lugia ex 4-Diamond Colorless Lugia 150 Bouffalant 2-Diamond Colorless Ho-Oh/Lugia 151 Elemental Switch 2-Diamond Item Lugia 152 Squirt Bottle 2-Diamond Item Lugia 153 Steel Apron 2-Diamond Pokemon Tool Ho-Oh 154 Dark Pendant 2-Diamond Pokemon Tool Ho-Oh 155 Rescue Scarf 2-Diamond Pokemon Tool Ho-Oh/Lugia 156 Will 2-Diamond Supporter Lugia 157 Lyra 2-Diamond Supporter Lugia 158 Silver 2-Diamond Supporter Ho-Oh 159 Fisher 2-Diamond Supporter Lugia 160 Jasmine 2-Diamond Supporter Ho-Oh 161 Hiker 2-Diamond Supporter Ho-Oh 162 Chikorita 1-Star Grass Lugia 163 Bellossom 1-Star Grass Lugia 164 Heracross 1-Star Grass Ho-Oh 165 Cyndaquil 1-Star Fire Lugia 166 Magby 1-Star Fire Ho-Oh 167 Totodile 1-Star Water Ho-Oh 168 Qwilfish 1-Star Water Lugia 169 Octillery 1-Star Water Lugia 170 Delibird 1-Star Water Ho-Oh 171 Pichu 1-Star Lightning Lugia 172 Ampharos 1-Star Lightning Lugia 173 Togepi 1-Star Psychic Ho-Oh 174 Xatu 1-Star Psychic Lugia 175 Wobbuffet 1-Star Psychic Lugia 176 Gligar 1-Star Fighting Ho-Oh 177 Spinarak 1-Star Darkness Ho-Oh 178 Murkrow 1-Star Darkness Lugia 179 Tyranitar 1-Star Darkness Ho-Oh 180 Scizor 1-Star Metal Lugia 181 Sentret 1-Star Colorless Ho-Oh 182 Hoothoot 1-Star Colorless Ho-Oh 183 Stantler 1-Star Colorless Ho-Oh 184 Smeargle 1-Star Colorless Lugia 185 Blissey 1-Star Colorless Ho-Oh 186 Shuckle ex 2-Star Grass Lugia 187 Ho-Oh ex 2-Star Fire Ho-Oh 188 Kingdra ex 2-Star Water Lugia 189 Lanturn ex 2-Star Lightning Lugia 190 Espeon ex 2-Star Psychic Lugia 191 Donphan ex 2-Star Fighting Ho-Oh 192 Crobat ex 2-Star Darkness Ho-Oh 193 Umbreon ex 2-Star Darkness Ho-Oh 194 Skarmory ex 2-Star Metal Ho-Oh 195 Lugia ex 2-Star Colorless Lugia 196 Will 2-Star Supporter Lugia 197 Lyra 2-Star Supporter Lugia 198 Silver 2-Star Supporter Ho-Oh 199 Fisher 2-Star Supporter Lugia 200 Jasmine 2-Star Supporter Ho-Oh 201 Hiker 2-Star Supporter Ho-Oh 202 Shuckle ex 2-Star Rainbow Grass Lugia 203 Kingdra ex 2-Star Rainbow Water Lugia 204 Lanturn ex 2-Star Rainbow Lightning Lugia 205 Espeon ex 2-Star Rainbow Psychic Lugia 206 Donphan ex 2-Star Rainbow Fighting Ho-Oh 207 Crobat ex 2-Star Rainbow Darkness Ho-Oh 208 Umbreon ex 2-Star Rainbow Darkness Ho-Oh 209 Skarmory ex 2-Star Rainbow Metal Ho-Oh 210 Ho-Oh ex 3-Star Immersive Fire Ho-Oh 211 Lugia ex 3-Star Immersive Colorless Lugia 212 Yanma 1-Shiny Grass Ho-Oh 213 Flareon 1-Shiny Fire Ho-Oh 214 Magikarp 1-Shiny Water Lugia 215 Gyarados 1-Shiny Water Lugia 216 Vaporeon 1-Shiny Water Lugia 217 Magnemite 1-Shiny Lightning Lugia 218 Magneton 1-Shiny Lightning Lugia 219 Jolteon 1-Shiny Lightning Lugia 220 Misdreavus 1-Shiny Psychic Ho-Oh 221 Mankey 1-Shiny Fighting Ho-Oh 222 Primeape 1-Shiny Fighting Ho-Oh 223 Nidoran (Female) 1-Shiny Darkness Lugia 224 Nidorina 1-Shiny Darkness Lugia 225 Nidoqueen 1-Shiny Darkness Lugia 226 Nidoran (Male) 1-Shiny Darkness Ho-Oh 227 Nidorino 1-Shiny Darkness Ho-Oh 228 Nidoking 1-Shiny Darkness Ho-Oh 229 Sneasel 1-Shiny Darkness Lugia 230 Lickitung 1-Shiny Colorless Ho-Oh 231 Eevee 1-Shiny Colorless Ho-Oh 232 Yanmega ex 2-Shiny Grass Ho-Oh 233 Leafeon ex 2-Shiny Grass Ho-Oh 234 Gyarados ex 2-Shiny Water Lugia 235 Glaceon ex 2-Shiny Water Lugia 236 Pachirisu ex 2-Shiny Lightning Lugia 237 Mismagius ex 2-Shiny Psychic Ho-Oh 238 Weavile ex 2-Shiny Darkness Lugia 239 Lickilicky ex 2-Shiny Colorless Ho-Oh 240 Ho-Oh ex Gold Crown Fire Ho-Oh/Lugia 241 Lugia ex Gold Crown Colorless Ho-Oh/Lugia

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex are the focal point of the set. Not only do they showcase impressive competitive synergy, but they also come in highly sought 3-star Immersive cards and the prized Gold Crown rarity.

Bridging artistically beautiful prints with meta-shifting competitive potential, Wisdom of Sea and Sky breathes fresh life into the game.

