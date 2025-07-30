Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities
The Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky is officially live as the ninth expansion release for the title. The release commences the A4 series while concluding the A3 series, which had previously consisted of one base set and two mini expansions.
This new expansion introduces 241 cards to the game, strongly emphasizing Generation 2 or the region of Johto. Similar to Space-Time Smackdown, Wisdom of Sea and Sky enters the main stage as a two-pack expansion.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All card list, types, and rarities
At the center of the set are the legendary Tower Duo, Ho-Oh and Lugia, both being the face of the booster packs.
Card
Rarity
Type
Set
1
Oddish
1-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
2
Gloom
2-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
3
Bellossom
3-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
4
Tangela
1-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh
5
Tangrowth
3-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh
6
Scyther
1-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
7
Pinsir
1-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
8
Chikorita
1-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
9
Bayleef
2-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
10
Meganium
3-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
11
Ledyba
1-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
12
Ledian
1-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
13
Hoppip
1-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh
14
Skiploom
2-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh
15
Jumpluff
3-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh
16
Sunkern
1-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
17
Sunflora
2-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
18
Yanma
1-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
19
Yanmega
2-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
20
Pineco
1-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
21
Shuckle ex
4-Diamond
Grass
Lugia
22
Heracross
3-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh
23
Cherubi
1-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
24
Cherrim
2-Diamond
Grass
Ho-Oh/Lugia
25
Vulpix
1-Diamond
Fire
Lugia
26
Ninetales
3-Diamond
Fire
Lugia
27
Cyndaquil
1-Diamond
Fire
Lugia
28
Quilava
2-Diamond
Fire
Lugia
29
Typhlosion
3-Diamond
Fire
Lugia
30
Slugma
1-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh
31
Magcargo
2-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh
32
Magby
3-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh
33
Entei
3-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh
34
Ho-Oh ex
4-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh
35
Darumaka
1-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh/Lugia
36
Darmanitan
2-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh/Lugia
37
Heatmor
1-Diamond
Fire
Ho-Oh/Lugia
38
Poliwag
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
39
Poliwhirl
2-Diamond
Water
Lugia
40
Politoed
3-Diamond
Water
Lugia
41
Horsea
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
42
Seadra
2-Diamond
Water
Lugia
43
Kingdra ex
4-Diamond
Water
Lugia
44
Magikarp
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
45
Gyarados
3-Diamond
Water
Lugia
46
Totodile
1-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
47
Croconaw
2-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
48
Feraligatr
3-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
49
Marill
1-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
50
Azumarill
2-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
51
Wooper
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
52
Quagsire
2-Diamond
Water
Lugia
53
Qwilfish
2-Diamond
Water
Lugia
54
Corsola
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
55
Remoraid
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
56
Octillery
3-Diamond
Water
Lugia
57
Delibird
2-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
58
Mantine
2-Diamond
Water
Lugia
59
Suicune
3-Diamond
Water
Lugia
60
Corphish
1-Diamond
Water
Lugia
61
Crawdaunt
3-Diamond
Water
Lugia
62
Ducklett
1-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
63
Swanna
2-Diamond
Water
Ho-Oh
64
Chinchou
1-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
65
Lanturn ex
4-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
66
Pichu
3-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
67
Mareep
1-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
68
Flaaffy
2-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
69
Ampharos
3-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
70
Elekid
3-Diamond
Lightning
Lugia
71
Raikou
3-Diamond
Lightning
Ho-Oh
72
Emolga
1-Diamond
Lightning
Ho-Oh/Lugia
73
Slowpoke
1-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
74
Slowking
2-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
75
Smoochum
3-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh
76
Jynx
1-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh/Lugia
77
Cleffa
3-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
78
Togepi
1-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh
79
Togetic
2-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh
80
Togekiss
3-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh
81
Natu
1-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
82
Xatu
3-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
83
Espeon ex
4-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
84
Unown (Guard)
3-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh
85
Unown (Power)
3-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
86
Wobbuffet
1-Diamond
Psychic
Lugia
87
Girafarig
1-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh
88
Snubbull
1-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh/Lugia
89
Granbull
2-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh/Lugia
90
Munna
1-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh/Lugia
91
Musharna
2-Diamond
Psychic
Ho-Oh/Lugia
92
Onix
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
93
Sudowoodo
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh/Lugia
94
Gligar
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
95
Gliscor
2-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
96
Swinub
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
97
Piloswine
2-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
98
Mamoswine
3-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
99
Phanpy
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
100
Donphan ex
4-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
101
Tyrogue
3-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
102
Hitmontop
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh/Lugia
103
Larvitar
1-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
104
Pupitar
2-Diamond
Fighting
Ho-Oh
105
Binacle
1-Diamond
Fighting
Lugia
106
Barbaracle
2-Diamond
Fighting
Lugia
107
Zubat
1-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
108
Golbat
2-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
109
Crobat ex
4-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
110
Spinarak
1-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
111
Ariados
2-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
112
Umbreon ex
4-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
113
Murkrow
1-Diamond
Darkness
Lugia
114
Honchkrow
2-Diamond
Darkness
Lugia
115
Sneasel
1-Diamond
Darkness
Lugia
116
Weavile
2-Diamond
Darkness
Lugia
117
Houndour
1-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh/Lugia
118
Houndoom
2-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh/Lugia
119
Tyranitar
3-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh
120
Absol
2-Diamond
Darkness
Ho-Oh/Lugia
121
Forretress
2-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh/Lugia
122
Steelix
3-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh
123
Scizor
3-Diamond
Metal
Lugia
124
Skarmory ex
4-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh
125
Mawile
1-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh/Lugia
126
Klink
1-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh
127
Klang
2-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh
128
Klinklang
3-Diamond
Metal
Ho-Oh
129
Spearow
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
130
Fearow
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
131
Chansey
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
132
Blissey
3-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
133
Kangaskhan
3-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
134
Eevee
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh/Lugia
135
Porygon
1-Diamond
Colorless
Lugia
136
Porygon2
2-Diamond
Colorless
Lugia
137
Porygon-Z
3-Diamond
Colorless
Lugia
138
Sentret
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
139
Furret
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
140
Hoothoot
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
141
Noctowl
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
142
Aipom
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh/Lugia
143
Ambipom
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh/Lugia
144
Dunsparce
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh/Lugia
145
Teddiursa
1-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
146
Ursaring
2-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
147
Stantler
2-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh
148
Smeargle
2-Diamond
Colorless
Lugia
149
Lugia ex
4-Diamond
Colorless
Lugia
150
Bouffalant
2-Diamond
Colorless
Ho-Oh/Lugia
151
Elemental Switch
2-Diamond
Item
Lugia
152
Squirt Bottle
2-Diamond
Item
Lugia
153
Steel Apron
2-Diamond
Pokemon Tool
Ho-Oh
154
Dark Pendant
2-Diamond
Pokemon Tool
Ho-Oh
155
Rescue Scarf
2-Diamond
Pokemon Tool
Ho-Oh/Lugia
156
Will
2-Diamond
Supporter
Lugia
157
Lyra
2-Diamond
Supporter
Lugia
158
Silver
2-Diamond
Supporter
Ho-Oh
159
Fisher
2-Diamond
Supporter
Lugia
160
Jasmine
2-Diamond
Supporter
Ho-Oh
161
Hiker
2-Diamond
Supporter
Ho-Oh
162
Chikorita
1-Star
Grass
Lugia
163
Bellossom
1-Star
Grass
Lugia
164
Heracross
1-Star
Grass
Ho-Oh
165
Cyndaquil
1-Star
Fire
Lugia
166
Magby
1-Star
Fire
Ho-Oh
167
Totodile
1-Star
Water
Ho-Oh
168
Qwilfish
1-Star
Water
Lugia
169
Octillery
1-Star
Water
Lugia
170
Delibird
1-Star
Water
Ho-Oh
171
Pichu
1-Star
Lightning
Lugia
172
Ampharos
1-Star
Lightning
Lugia
173
Togepi
1-Star
Psychic
Ho-Oh
174
Xatu
1-Star
Psychic
Lugia
175
Wobbuffet
1-Star
Psychic
Lugia
176
Gligar
1-Star
Fighting
Ho-Oh
177
Spinarak
1-Star
Darkness
Ho-Oh
178
Murkrow
1-Star
Darkness
Lugia
179
Tyranitar
1-Star
Darkness
Ho-Oh
180
Scizor
1-Star
Metal
Lugia
181
Sentret
1-Star
Colorless
Ho-Oh
182
Hoothoot
1-Star
Colorless
Ho-Oh
183
Stantler
1-Star
Colorless
Ho-Oh
184
Smeargle
1-Star
Colorless
Lugia
185
Blissey
1-Star
Colorless
Ho-Oh
186
Shuckle ex
2-Star
Grass
Lugia
187
Ho-Oh ex
2-Star
Fire
Ho-Oh
188
Kingdra ex
2-Star
Water
Lugia
189
Lanturn ex
2-Star
Lightning
Lugia
190
Espeon ex
2-Star
Psychic
Lugia
191
Donphan ex
2-Star
Fighting
Ho-Oh
192
Crobat ex
2-Star
Darkness
Ho-Oh
193
Umbreon ex
2-Star
Darkness
Ho-Oh
194
Skarmory ex
2-Star
Metal
Ho-Oh
195
Lugia ex
2-Star
Colorless
Lugia
196
Will
2-Star
Supporter
Lugia
197
Lyra
2-Star
Supporter
Lugia
198
Silver
2-Star
Supporter
Ho-Oh
199
Fisher
2-Star
Supporter
Lugia
200
Jasmine
2-Star
Supporter
Ho-Oh
201
Hiker
2-Star
Supporter
Ho-Oh
202
Shuckle ex
2-Star Rainbow
Grass
Lugia
203
Kingdra ex
2-Star Rainbow
Water
Lugia
204
Lanturn ex
2-Star Rainbow
Lightning
Lugia
205
Espeon ex
2-Star Rainbow
Psychic
Lugia
206
Donphan ex
2-Star Rainbow
Fighting
Ho-Oh
207
Crobat ex
2-Star Rainbow
Darkness
Ho-Oh
208
Umbreon ex
2-Star Rainbow
Darkness
Ho-Oh
209
Skarmory ex
2-Star Rainbow
Metal
Ho-Oh
210
Ho-Oh ex
3-Star Immersive
Fire
Ho-Oh
211
Lugia ex
3-Star Immersive
Colorless
Lugia
212
Yanma
1-Shiny
Grass
Ho-Oh
213
Flareon
1-Shiny
Fire
Ho-Oh
214
Magikarp
1-Shiny
Water
Lugia
215
Gyarados
1-Shiny
Water
Lugia
216
Vaporeon
1-Shiny
Water
Lugia
217
Magnemite
1-Shiny
Lightning
Lugia
218
Magneton
1-Shiny
Lightning
Lugia
219
Jolteon
1-Shiny
Lightning
Lugia
220
Misdreavus
1-Shiny
Psychic
Ho-Oh
221
Mankey
1-Shiny
Fighting
Ho-Oh
222
Primeape
1-Shiny
Fighting
Ho-Oh
223
Nidoran (Female)
1-Shiny
Darkness
Lugia
224
Nidorina
1-Shiny
Darkness
Lugia
225
Nidoqueen
1-Shiny
Darkness
Lugia
226
Nidoran (Male)
1-Shiny
Darkness
Ho-Oh
227
Nidorino
1-Shiny
Darkness
Ho-Oh
228
Nidoking
1-Shiny
Darkness
Ho-Oh
229
Sneasel
1-Shiny
Darkness
Lugia
230
Lickitung
1-Shiny
Colorless
Ho-Oh
231
Eevee
1-Shiny
Colorless
Ho-Oh
232
Yanmega ex
2-Shiny
Grass
Ho-Oh
233
Leafeon ex
2-Shiny
Grass
Ho-Oh
234
Gyarados ex
2-Shiny
Water
Lugia
235
Glaceon ex
2-Shiny
Water
Lugia
236
Pachirisu ex
2-Shiny
Lightning
Lugia
237
Mismagius ex
2-Shiny
Psychic
Ho-Oh
238
Weavile ex
2-Shiny
Darkness
Lugia
239
Lickilicky ex
2-Shiny
Colorless
Ho-Oh
240
Ho-Oh ex
Gold Crown
Fire
Ho-Oh/Lugia
241
Lugia ex
Gold Crown
Colorless
Ho-Oh/Lugia
Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex are the focal point of the set. Not only do they showcase impressive competitive synergy, but they also come in highly sought 3-star Immersive cards and the prized Gold Crown rarity.
