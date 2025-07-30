Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

  • home icon
By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 30, 2025
All cards that are in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky is officially live as the ninth expansion release for the title. The release commences the A4 series while concluding the A3 series, which had previously consisted of one base set and two mini expansions.

This new expansion introduces 241 cards to the game, strongly emphasizing Generation 2 or the region of Johto. Similar to Space-Time Smackdown, Wisdom of Sea and Sky enters the main stage as a two-pack expansion.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All card list, types, and rarities

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the center of the set are the legendary Tower Duo, Ho-Oh and Lugia, both being the face of the booster packs.

#CardRarityTypeSet
1Oddish1-DiamondGrassLugia
2Gloom2-DiamondGrassLugia
3Bellossom3-DiamondGrassLugia
4Tangela1-DiamondGrassHo-Oh
5Tangrowth3-DiamondGrassHo-Oh
6Scyther1-DiamondGrassLugia
7Pinsir1-DiamondGrassLugia
8Chikorita1-DiamondGrassLugia
9Bayleef2-DiamondGrassLugia
10Meganium3-DiamondGrassLugia
11Ledyba1-DiamondGrassLugia
12Ledian1-DiamondGrassLugia
13Hoppip1-DiamondGrassHo-Oh
14Skiploom2-DiamondGrassHo-Oh
15Jumpluff3-DiamondGrassHo-Oh
16Sunkern1-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
17Sunflora2-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
18Yanma1-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
19Yanmega2-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
20Pineco1-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
21Shuckle ex4-DiamondGrassLugia
22Heracross3-DiamondGrassHo-Oh
23Cherubi1-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
24Cherrim2-DiamondGrassHo-Oh/Lugia
25Vulpix1-DiamondFireLugia
26Ninetales3-DiamondFireLugia
27Cyndaquil1-DiamondFireLugia
28Quilava2-DiamondFireLugia
29Typhlosion3-DiamondFireLugia
30Slugma1-DiamondFireHo-Oh
31Magcargo2-DiamondFireHo-Oh
32Magby3-DiamondFireHo-Oh
33Entei3-DiamondFireHo-Oh
34Ho-Oh ex4-DiamondFireHo-Oh
35Darumaka1-DiamondFireHo-Oh/Lugia
36Darmanitan2-DiamondFireHo-Oh/Lugia
37Heatmor1-DiamondFireHo-Oh/Lugia
38Poliwag1-DiamondWaterLugia
39Poliwhirl2-DiamondWaterLugia
40Politoed3-DiamondWaterLugia
41Horsea1-DiamondWaterLugia
42Seadra2-DiamondWaterLugia
43Kingdra ex4-DiamondWaterLugia
44Magikarp1-DiamondWaterLugia
45Gyarados3-DiamondWaterLugia
46Totodile1-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
47Croconaw2-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
48Feraligatr3-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
49Marill1-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
50Azumarill2-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
51Wooper1-DiamondWaterLugia
52Quagsire2-DiamondWaterLugia
53Qwilfish2-DiamondWaterLugia
54Corsola1-DiamondWaterLugia
55Remoraid1-DiamondWaterLugia
56Octillery3-DiamondWaterLugia
57Delibird2-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
58Mantine2-DiamondWaterLugia
59Suicune3-DiamondWaterLugia
60Corphish1-DiamondWaterLugia
61Crawdaunt3-DiamondWaterLugia
62Ducklett1-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
63Swanna2-DiamondWaterHo-Oh
64Chinchou1-DiamondLightningLugia
65Lanturn ex4-DiamondLightningLugia
66Pichu3-DiamondLightningLugia
67Mareep1-DiamondLightningLugia
68Flaaffy2-DiamondLightningLugia
69Ampharos3-DiamondLightningLugia
70Elekid3-DiamondLightningLugia
71Raikou3-DiamondLightningHo-Oh
72Emolga1-DiamondLightningHo-Oh/Lugia
73Slowpoke1-DiamondPsychicLugia
74Slowking2-DiamondPsychicLugia
75Smoochum3-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh
76Jynx1-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh/Lugia
77Cleffa3-DiamondPsychicLugia
78Togepi1-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh
79Togetic2-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh
80Togekiss3-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh
81Natu1-DiamondPsychicLugia
82Xatu3-DiamondPsychicLugia
83Espeon ex4-DiamondPsychicLugia
84Unown (Guard)3-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh
85Unown (Power)3-DiamondPsychicLugia
86Wobbuffet1-DiamondPsychicLugia
87Girafarig1-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh
88Snubbull1-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh/Lugia
89Granbull2-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh/Lugia
90Munna1-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh/Lugia
91Musharna2-DiamondPsychicHo-Oh/Lugia
92Onix1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
93Sudowoodo1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh/Lugia
94Gligar1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
95Gliscor2-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
96Swinub1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
97Piloswine2-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
98Mamoswine3-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
99Phanpy1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
100Donphan ex4-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
101Tyrogue3-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
102Hitmontop1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh/Lugia
103Larvitar1-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
104Pupitar2-DiamondFightingHo-Oh
105Binacle1-DiamondFightingLugia
106Barbaracle2-DiamondFightingLugia
107Zubat1-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
108Golbat2-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
109Crobat ex4-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
110Spinarak1-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
111Ariados2-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
112Umbreon ex4-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
113Murkrow1-DiamondDarknessLugia
114Honchkrow2-DiamondDarknessLugia
115Sneasel1-DiamondDarknessLugia
116Weavile2-DiamondDarknessLugia
117Houndour1-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh/Lugia
118Houndoom2-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh/Lugia
119Tyranitar3-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh
120Absol2-DiamondDarknessHo-Oh/Lugia
121Forretress2-DiamondMetalHo-Oh/Lugia
122Steelix3-DiamondMetalHo-Oh
123Scizor3-DiamondMetalLugia
124Skarmory ex4-DiamondMetalHo-Oh
125Mawile1-DiamondMetalHo-Oh/Lugia
126Klink1-DiamondMetalHo-Oh
127Klang2-DiamondMetalHo-Oh
128Klinklang3-DiamondMetalHo-Oh
129Spearow1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
130Fearow1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
131Chansey1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
132Blissey3-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
133Kangaskhan3-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
134Eevee1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh/Lugia
135Porygon1-DiamondColorlessLugia
136Porygon22-DiamondColorlessLugia
137Porygon-Z3-DiamondColorlessLugia
138Sentret1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
139Furret1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
140Hoothoot1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
141Noctowl1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
142Aipom1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh/Lugia
143Ambipom1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh/Lugia
144Dunsparce1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh/Lugia
145Teddiursa1-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
146Ursaring2-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
147Stantler2-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh
148Smeargle2-DiamondColorlessLugia
149Lugia ex4-DiamondColorlessLugia
150Bouffalant2-DiamondColorlessHo-Oh/Lugia
151Elemental Switch2-DiamondItemLugia
152Squirt Bottle2-DiamondItemLugia
153Steel Apron2-DiamondPokemon ToolHo-Oh
154Dark Pendant2-DiamondPokemon ToolHo-Oh
155Rescue Scarf2-DiamondPokemon ToolHo-Oh/Lugia
156Will2-DiamondSupporterLugia
157Lyra2-DiamondSupporterLugia
158Silver2-DiamondSupporterHo-Oh
159Fisher2-DiamondSupporterLugia
160Jasmine2-DiamondSupporterHo-Oh
161Hiker2-DiamondSupporterHo-Oh
162Chikorita1-StarGrassLugia
163Bellossom1-StarGrassLugia
164Heracross1-StarGrassHo-Oh
165Cyndaquil1-StarFireLugia
166Magby1-StarFireHo-Oh
167Totodile1-StarWaterHo-Oh
168Qwilfish1-StarWaterLugia
169Octillery1-StarWaterLugia
170Delibird1-StarWaterHo-Oh
171Pichu1-StarLightningLugia
172Ampharos1-StarLightningLugia
173Togepi1-StarPsychicHo-Oh
174Xatu1-StarPsychicLugia
175Wobbuffet1-StarPsychicLugia
176Gligar1-StarFightingHo-Oh
177Spinarak1-StarDarknessHo-Oh
178Murkrow1-StarDarknessLugia
179Tyranitar1-StarDarknessHo-Oh
180Scizor1-StarMetalLugia
181Sentret1-StarColorlessHo-Oh
182Hoothoot1-StarColorlessHo-Oh
183Stantler1-StarColorlessHo-Oh
184Smeargle1-StarColorlessLugia
185Blissey1-StarColorlessHo-Oh
186Shuckle ex2-StarGrassLugia
187Ho-Oh ex2-StarFireHo-Oh
188Kingdra ex2-StarWaterLugia
189Lanturn ex2-StarLightningLugia
190Espeon ex2-StarPsychicLugia
191Donphan ex2-StarFightingHo-Oh
192Crobat ex2-StarDarknessHo-Oh
193Umbreon ex2-StarDarknessHo-Oh
194Skarmory ex2-StarMetalHo-Oh
195Lugia ex2-StarColorlessLugia
196Will2-StarSupporterLugia
197Lyra2-StarSupporterLugia
198Silver2-StarSupporterHo-Oh
199Fisher2-StarSupporterLugia
200Jasmine2-StarSupporterHo-Oh
201Hiker2-StarSupporterHo-Oh
202Shuckle ex2-Star RainbowGrassLugia
203Kingdra ex2-Star RainbowWaterLugia
204Lanturn ex2-Star RainbowLightningLugia
205Espeon ex2-Star RainbowPsychicLugia
206Donphan ex2-Star RainbowFightingHo-Oh
207Crobat ex2-Star RainbowDarknessHo-Oh
208Umbreon ex2-Star RainbowDarknessHo-Oh
209Skarmory ex2-Star RainbowMetalHo-Oh
210Ho-Oh ex3-Star ImmersiveFireHo-Oh
211Lugia ex3-Star ImmersiveColorlessLugia
212Yanma1-ShinyGrassHo-Oh
213Flareon1-ShinyFireHo-Oh
214Magikarp1-ShinyWaterLugia
215Gyarados1-ShinyWaterLugia
216Vaporeon1-ShinyWaterLugia
217Magnemite1-ShinyLightningLugia
218Magneton1-ShinyLightningLugia
219Jolteon1-ShinyLightningLugia
220Misdreavus1-ShinyPsychicHo-Oh
221Mankey1-ShinyFightingHo-Oh
222Primeape1-ShinyFightingHo-Oh
223Nidoran (Female)1-ShinyDarknessLugia
224Nidorina1-ShinyDarknessLugia
225Nidoqueen1-ShinyDarknessLugia
226Nidoran (Male)1-ShinyDarknessHo-Oh
227Nidorino1-ShinyDarknessHo-Oh
228Nidoking1-ShinyDarknessHo-Oh
229Sneasel1-ShinyDarknessLugia
230Lickitung1-ShinyColorlessHo-Oh
231Eevee1-ShinyColorlessHo-Oh
232Yanmega ex2-ShinyGrassHo-Oh
233Leafeon ex2-ShinyGrassHo-Oh
234Gyarados ex2-ShinyWaterLugia
235Glaceon ex2-ShinyWaterLugia
236Pachirisu ex2-ShinyLightningLugia
237Mismagius ex2-ShinyPsychicHo-Oh
238Weavile ex2-ShinyDarknessLugia
239Lickilicky ex2-ShinyColorlessHo-Oh
240Ho-Oh exGold CrownFireHo-Oh/Lugia
241Lugia exGold CrownColorlessHo-Oh/Lugia
Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex are the focal point of the set. Not only do they showcase impressive competitive synergy, but they also come in highly sought 3-star Immersive cards and the prized Gold Crown rarity.

Bridging artistically beautiful prints with meta-shifting competitive potential, Wisdom of Sea and Sky breathes fresh life into the game.

