6 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

The Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket released on July 30, 2025. This set focuses mainly on Pokemon from the second generation of the mainline games set in the Johto region. As always, there are some beautiful cards from this set that will be the jewels of most players collections. These cards are among the best of this set in terms of how great they look.

In this article, we will look at some of the best-looking full-art cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set.

6 of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky

1) Umbreon ex

Umbreon ex Special Art Rare from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Umbreon ex has a Special Art Rare variant. In it, the Eeveelution can be seen using a Dark-type move towards the "camera," perhaps something like Dark Pulse. The shakiness around Umbreon is exaggerated by the purple black accents around it.

2) Octillery

Octillery Full Art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

This Octillery variant is hilarious. In this full art, we can see an Octillery swimming away ejecting jet black ink from its nose. But what makes it funnier is the expressions of the other Pokemon on the card. While one Horsea is asleep, another and a Mantine look with a terrified expression toward us. They just want to get away as quickly as possible.

3) Gligar

Gligar Full Art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

This full art of Gligar is funny and a little heartwarming. In this card, we see a Gligar flying alongside a flock of Murkrow being led by a Honchkrow. While the Fly Scorpion Pokemon gets a few stares, the flock seem more than content to let it fly alongside them.

4) Ampharos

Ampharos Full Art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

The Ampharos full art is a nice take on a classic style. We can see Ampharos sitting in an open field with multicolored flowers as it stares up the star-studded night sky. This is a common scene in children's books, and recreating it with a cute, child-friendly Pokemon works really well.

5) Lanturn ex

Lanturn ex Special Art Rare from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Lanturn is based on deep-sea fish that produce their own light. We see that in this full art, as we can only see a solitary Lanturn swimming. However, in the background, we can see it surrounding by little bobs of light in a shape similar to its yellow ball. This implies its fellow Lanturn are illuminating the way and swimming alongside it.

6) Kingdra ex

Kingdra ex Special Art Rare from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Kingdra's Pokedex entries for both the Gold and Silver games indicate it can create whirlpools or tornadoes. We see that taking place in this lovely Special Art Rare as the only new Dragon of Gen 2 can be seen in a whirlpool presumably of its own making.

