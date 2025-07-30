Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Shuckle ex deck guide

Shuckle ex decks focus on the new card from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Its Solid Shell ability gives the card a small defence boost as it will take 20 less damage from the opponent's Active Pokemon. While its Triple Slap move is a coin flip-dependent move, the new Supporter card, Will, will ensure that at least the first coin flip will be a head.

In this article, we will look at the best way to play a Shuckle ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Shuckle ex deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards that should be a part of your Shuckle ex deck for the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta

Cards Quantity Shuckle ex 2 Celebi ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Will 2 Lyra 1 Guzma 1 Rocky Helmet 2 Leaf Cape 1 Erika 2 Cyrus 2 Sabrina 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Shuckle ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Shuckle ex variants from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Shuckle ex

HP: 120

120 Ability: Solid Shell — Takes 20 less damage from attacks

Solid Shell — Takes 20 less damage from attacks Move: Energy Crush — 20 damage for each heads after flipping three coins for 1 Grass Energy

Shuckle ex's HP stat of 120 actually comes around to an approximate of 140. This is because of its ability, Solid Shell, which reduces the damage it takes by 20. The card's damage output is low, as it needs three coinflips to go in its favor to deal 60 damage. However, the move has a low Energy cost, and Will can ensure that one of those coinflips is favorable for you.

Celebi ex

HP: 130

130 Move: Powerful Bloom — 50 damage for each head after flipping coins for each Energy attached to it

A powerful secondary attacker for this deck. Celebi ex benefits heavily from the new Supporter, Will, which ensures that the card deals at least 50 damage with its Powerful Bloom move. The only issue is that the move needs at least two Grass Energy.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Shuckle ex decks

Will in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Will: Arguably the best card from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky, Will ensures that at least the first coin flip of either Shuckle ex or Celebi ex's attacks will be heads.

Arguably the best card from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky, Will ensures that at least the first coin flip of either Shuckle ex or Celebi ex's attacks will be heads. Poke Ball: As all the Pokemon in this deck are Basic Pokemon, Pokeball is guaranteed to find one of them.

As all the Pokemon in this deck are Basic Pokemon, Pokeball is guaranteed to find one of them. Professor’s Research: One of the best draw engines, letting you get two more cards.

One of the best draw engines, letting you get two more cards. Lyra: Lets you switch out a damaged Shuckle ex for more longevity.

Lets you switch out a damaged Shuckle ex for more longevity. Guzma: Discards all the opponent's Tools in play.

Discards all the opponent's Tools in play. Rocky Helmet: Lets you chip away at the opponent indirectly.

Lets you chip away at the opponent indirectly. Leaf Cape: Gives Shuckle ex a +30 HP boost.

Gives Shuckle ex a +30 HP boost. Erika: Heals both Shuckle ex and Celebi ex, making them harder to remove.

Heals both Shuckle ex and Celebi ex, making them harder to remove. Cyrus and Sabrina: Lets you switch out the opponent's Active Pokemon.

Alternative options for Shuckle ex decks

Jumpluff: Lets Shuckle ex switch around for free.

Lets Shuckle ex switch around for free. Poison Barb: Deals Poison chip damage.

