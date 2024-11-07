Top 5 Grass-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

Grass-types in Pokemon TCG Pocket continue to be cherished for their versatility and strategic value in the franchise's Trading Card Game genre. From healing abilities to energy management, Grass-type cards can bring substantial utility and durability to any deck.

Ad

This month's lineup showcases some of the best Grass-type cards available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, highlighting powerful evolutions and impactful moves. Here’s a look at the top five Grass-type cards that can give you the upper hand in your next battle.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Grass-type cards in february 2025

5) Serperior

Serperior card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

HP: 110

110 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Ability: Jungle Totem

Jungle Totem Effect: Each Grass Energy attached to your Grass Pokemon provides 2 Grass Energy (this effect doesn’t stack).

Each Grass Energy attached to your Grass Pokemon provides 2 Grass Energy (this effect doesn’t stack). Attack: Solar Beam

Solar Beam Damage: 70

70 Attack Cost: 1 Grass & 3 Colorless Energy

1 Grass & 3 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Ad

Trending

Serperior plays a crucial support role in Grass-type decks. Its Jungle Totem ability effectively doubles the energy efficiency of your Grass Pokemon, allowing for faster setups and stronger attacks without needing excessive energy attachments.

While its Solar Beam attack is decent at 70 damage, Serperior’s main appeal lies in boosting the energy economy of your deck, making it an invaluable asset.

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

Ad

4) Yanmega ex

Yanmega ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Air Slash

Air Slash Damage: 120

120 Effect: Discard a random Energy from this Pokemon.

Discard a random Energy from this Pokemon. Attack Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

3 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Ad

Yanmega ex is a hard-hitting Grass-type Pokemon that provides solid offensive power. Its Air Slash attack delivers a hefty 120 damage, though it comes with the drawback of discarding a random Energy.

However, the attack cost being entirely Colorless Energy makes Yanmega ex highly flexible, allowing it to be slotted into various deck types with ease. Its low retreat cost also makes it an efficient switch option.

Also read: All cards best synergized with Dialga ex from Pokemon TCGP Space-Time Smackdown

Ad

3) Exeggutor ex

Exeggutor ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP : 160

: 160 Evolution : 2 Stages

: 2 Stages Attack : Tropical Swing

: Tropical Swing Damage : 40x

: 40x Description : Flip a coin. If heads, this attack does 40 more damage.

: Flip a coin. If heads, this attack does 40 more damage. Attack Cost : 1 Grass Energy

: 1 Grass Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Ad

Exeggutor ex stands out due to its low-cost attack, Tropical Swing, which has the potential to deal 80 damage for just 1 Grass Energy. This makes it one of the fastest attacking Pokemon in the game.

While coin flips can be unreliable, its ability to apply quick pressure on opponents with minimal energy investment makes it a great choice for an aggressive deck.

Also read: What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP and how to use them?

Ad

2) Venusaur ex

Venusaur ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP : 190

: 190 Evolution : 3 Stages

: 3 Stages Attack 1 : Razor Leaf

: Razor Leaf Damage : 60

: 60 Attack Cost : 1 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy

: 1 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy Attack 2 : Giant Bloom

: Giant Bloom Damage : 100

: 100 Description : Heal 30 damage from this Pokemon.

: Heal 30 damage from this Pokemon. Attack Cost : 2 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy

: 2 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Ad

Venusaur ex is a powerhouse with high durability and solid offensive capabilities. Giant Bloom not only deals 100 damage but also heals 30 HP, making Venusaur ex difficult to take down.

While its energy requirements are slightly high, its ability to sustain itself in battle makes it one of the best Grass-type choices for long fights.

Also read: All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP

1) Celebi ex

Celebi ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 130

130 Evolution: None (Basic Pokemon)

None (Basic Pokemon) Attack: Powerful Bloom

Powerful Bloom Damage: 50x

50x Effect: Flip a coin for each Energy attached to this Pokemon. This attack does 50 damage for each heads.

Flip a coin for each Energy attached to this Pokemon. This attack does 50 damage for each heads. Attack Cost: 1 Grass & 1 Colorless Energy

1 Grass & 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Ad

Celebi ex takes the top spot due to its ability to scale damage based on the number of Energy attached to it. Since Serperior’s Jungle Totem ability effectively doubles the energy count, Celebi ex becomes even more devastating, flipping extra coins for potential massive damage.

The combination of being a Basic Pokemon, low attack cost, and unlimited damage potential makes it the most dangerous Grass-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Ad

Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP

Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket offer a mix of support, speed, and raw power. Whether you’re looking for a strategic enabler like Serperior, a tank like Venusaur ex, or an all-out attacker like Celebi ex, these cards can make a big impact in competitive play. Consider your deck's strategy and pick the best Grass-type Pokemon to complement your playstyle.

Ad

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCGP the worst feature added?

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨