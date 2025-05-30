Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Buzzwole ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve with the release of Extradimensional Crisis, a set that introduces fresh strategies and creative new cards. Featuring 103 additions, the expansion pushes the meta forward with interesting Ultra Beasts and tools.

Grass decks, long considered inconsistent and mid-tier, may have gotten better with Buzzwole ex, a hard-hitting, durable Basic Pokemon with strong synergy and versatility. Grass-type players now have a true contender for competitive play, moving beyond the limitations of older staples like Celebi ex or Venusaur ex.

This article will act as a guide to those wanting to main Buzzwole ex in Pokemon TCG.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Buzzwole ex deck: Cards you need

Card Quantity Buzzwole ex 2 Kartana 2 Celesteela 2 Red Card 1 Beastite 1 Erika 2 Guzma 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Iono 1 Leaf Cape 2 Lusamine 1 Red 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Buzzwole ex deck: Strategy breakdown

All Buzzwole ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole ex

Buzzwole ex is the heart of this deck. At 140 HP and with two solid attacks, it plays a major role.

Its first attack, Punch, deals a decent 30 damage for 2 Colorless energy, which is great for some chipping away damage. But where it shines above all else is in Big Beat, which smacks 120 damage for 2 Grass and 1 Colorless.

While Big Beat cannot be used consecutively, you can make the best of this deck with proper rotation and support.

On top of that, with Leaf Cape attached, you now have a Beefy 170 HP Buzzwole ex that can put in some serious work. With Erika, you not only get to heal 50 HP, but you also force your opponent to spend more resources taking it out.

Add Beastite, which buffs Ultra Beasts based on your points, and Buzzwole ex starts hitting thresholds that threaten even the bulkiest ex Pokemon.

Best supporting cards in the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kartana & Celesteela

Kartana functions as an early-game attacker with Thrash Metal, a 40 damage attack for one Grass Energy. This means you can apply early-game pressure very quickly. It is a low-cost attacker that helps you buy time without slowing your tempo.

Celesteela, thanks to its Ultra Thrusters ability, allows you to freely switch your Active Ultra Beast with a Benched one, effectively resetting Buzzwole ex's Big Beat cooldown. This also deals consistent 120 damage every turn. This synergy is crucial for keeping your offense rolling without exhausting retreat cost energy.

Key Supporters and items

Lusamine gives the deck burst potential by attaching 2 random energy from your discard pile to an Ultra Beast.

gives the deck burst potential by attaching 2 random energy from your discard pile to an Ultra Beast. Red Card disrupts your opponent's hand, shuffling and reducing it to just 3 cards, potentially ruining their setup.

disrupts your opponent's hand, shuffling and reducing it to just 3 cards, potentially ruining their setup. Guzma removes tool cards from all of your opponent’s Pokemon, softening defensive builds.

removes tool cards from all of your opponent’s Pokemon, softening defensive builds. Iono and Professor's Research offer reliable card draws, keeping your hand fresh.

and offer reliable card draws, keeping your hand fresh. Poke Ball helps you find key Basic Pokemon.

helps you find key Basic Pokemon. Red enhances Buzzwole ex’s damage against other ex Pokemon by 20.

Why this deck works

This Buzzwole ex deck thrives on tempo control, strategic switching, and reliable damage output. The synergy among Ultra Beasts creates a tight, consistent loop — use Celesteela to enable Buzzwole ex’s strongest move, recover resources with Lusamine, and adapt your attackers based on the situation.

With Extradimensional Crisis providing Ultra Beast-specific tools and effects, Buzzwole ex and its companions gain even more value as the meta shifts. This deck is not only competitive but also adaptable, giving Grass types a serious place in the spotlight.

