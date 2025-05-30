All Extradimensional Crisis 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

The Extradimensional Crisis expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket added 103 cards to the game. This includes six full-art 1-Star illustration rares, which utilize the entire card to showcase the Pokemon in unique settings. This lets the artist tell a story about these amazing creatures through the card art. As this expansion focuses heavily on the Ultra Beasts, most of the cards focus on that aspect.

In this article, we will look at all the 1-Star Illustration Rares from the Extradimensional Crisis set of Pokemon TCG Pocket and decipher the stories they were trying to tell.

All Extradimensional Crisis 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket

6) Silvally

Full art Silvally in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Silvally in the mainline games was created to battle the Ultra Beasts. We see it leaping toward the "camera" with an explosion in the background, indicating it is in the middle of a battle. However, Silvally takes up most of the card and we don't exactly know what's going on in its surroundings.

5) Alolan Meowth

Full art Alolan Meowth in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Alolan Meowth can be seen chilling on a countertop of a cafe. It's a relaxing scene with the ocean in the background and a seemingly quiet day at the cafe without any bustling crowds. Unfortunately, the one negative point about this card is the fact that the writing is extremely difficult to parse without squinting hard at it.

4) Rowlet

Full art Rowlet in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Rowlet's full art is another chill card. We see the Grass-type Alolan starter sitting in a basket hanging from the ceiling of either a greenhouse or an indoor garden. The art shows off a relaxing moment in the day, with the sun's rays filtering in through the window.

3) Blacephalon

Full art Blacephalon in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Blacephalon's colors are similar to those of a clown. So, it fits right in at the carnival taking place at night. Its bright colors sync up perfectly with the fireworks display in the background. Besides that, we can see other attractions at the carnival, including a Ferris Wheel, a Merry-Go-Round, and a Haunted House.

2) Pheromosa

Full art Pheromosa in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Pheromosa's full art shows off how beautiful this creature is, while at the same time feeling unearthly enough to keep us on guard. We see that someone has found Pheromosa inside a dark location like a sewer, factory, or power plant, judging by the light of the flashlight falling on it.

Whether they were intentionally looking for it, or were just some poor security guard who happened on it...that's left open to interpretation.

1) Celesteela

Full art Celesteela in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

This full art 1-star illustration rare is the most beautiful card from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis. In the card, we see Celesteela from the perspective of someone filming it, based on the blurry screen effect. The Ultra Beast's movements are similar to those of a UFO as it floats through the night sky. The Ultra Wormholes in the background further make it feel like an alien invasion.

