Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 29, 2025 10:50 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis all card list (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket series has added the newest expansion Extradimensional Crisis. As with any new expansion, this set has new mechanics, new art, and a new layer of strategy. Following on from Celestial Guardians (A3), the new set (A3a) looks to be a hit with fans, especially if you enjoyed the Alolan Region from the main series.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All card list, their type and rarity

The set includes a total of 103 cards, introducing new creative deck builds and marking the debut of a popular group: Ultra Beasts.

For the first time, Ultra Beasts are a distinct category in Pokemon TCGP, poetically marking the game’s growth.

#CardRarityType
1Petilil1-diamondGrass
2Lilligant1-diamondGrass
3Rowlet1-diamondGrass
4Dartrix2-diamondGrass
5Decidueye3-diamondGrass
6Buzzwole ex4-diamondGrass
7Pheromosa2-diamondGrass
8Kartana1-diamondGrass
9Blacephalon2-diamondFire
10Mantine1-diamondWater
11Carvanha1-diamondWater
12Sharpedo2-diamondWater
13Shinx1-diamondLightning
14Luxio1-diamondLightning
15Luxray3-diamondLightning
16Blitzle1-diamondLightning
17Zebstrika1-diamondLightning
18Emolga1-diamondLightning
19Tapu Koko ex4-diamondLightning
20Xurkitree2-diamondLightning
21Zeraora3-diamondLightning
22Clefairy1-diamondPsychic
23Clefable2-diamondPsychic
24Phantump1-diamondPsychic
25Trevenant1-diamondPsychic
26Morelull1-diamondPsychic
27Shiinotic3-diamondPsychic
28Meditite1-diamondFighting
29Medicham2-diamondFighting
30Baltoy1-diamondFighting
31Claydol2-diamondFighting
32Rockruff1-diamondFighting
33Lycanroc ex4-diamondFighting
34Passimian1-diamondFighting
35Sandygast1-diamondFighting
36Palossand2-diamondFighting
37Alolan Meowth1-diamondDarkness
38Alolan Persian2-diamondDarkness
39Sandile1-diamondDarkness
40Krokorok1-diamondDarkness
41Krookodile2-diamondDarkness
42Nihilego3-diamondDarkness
43Guzzlord ex4-diamondDarkness
44Poipole1-diamondDarkness
45Naganadel3-diamondDarkness
46Alolan Diglett1-diamondMetal
47Alolan Dugtrio ex4-diamondMetal
48Aron1-diamondMetal
49Lairon1-diamondMetal
50Aggron2-diamondMetal
51Ferroseed1-diamondMetal
52Ferrothorn2-diamondMetal
53Stakataka2-diamondMetal
54Lillipup1-diamondColorless
55Herdier1-diamondColorless
56Stoutland2-diamondColorless
57Stufful1-diamondColorless
58Bewear2-diamondColorless
59Oranguru1-diamondColorless
60Type: Null2-diamondColorless
61Silvally3-diamondColorless
62Celesteela3-diamondColorless
63Beast Wall2-diamondItem
64Repel2-diamondItem
65Electrical Cord2-diamondPokemon Tool
66Beastite2-diamondPokemon Tool
67Gladion2-diamondTrainer
68Looker2-diamondTrainer
69Lusamine2-diamondTrainer
70Rowlet1-StarGrass
71Pheromosa1-StarGrass
72Blacephalon1-StarFire
73Alolan Meowth1-StarDarkness
74Silvally1-StarColorless
75Celesteela1-StarColorless
76Buzzwole ex2-StarGrass
77Tapu Koko ex2-StarLightning
78Lycanroc ex2-StarFighting
79Guzzlord ex2-StarDarkness
80Alolan Dugtrio ex2-StarMetal
81Gladion2-StarTrainer
82Looker2-StarTrainer
83Lusamine2-StarTrainer
84Tapu Koko ex2-Star RainbowLightning
85Lycanroc ex2-Star RainbowFighting
86Guzzlord ex2-Star RainbowDarkness
87Alolan Dugtrio ex2-Star RainbowMetal
88Buzzwole ex3-Star ImmersiveGrass
89Growlithe1-ShinyFire
90Arcanine1-ShinyFire
91Froakie1-ShinyWater
92Frogadier1-ShinyWater
93Greninja1-ShinyWater
94Jynx1-ShinyPsychic
95Pidgey1-ShinyColorless
96Pidgeotto1-ShinyColorless
97Pidgeot1-ShinyColorless
98Aerodactyl1-ShinyColorless
99Celebi ex2-ShinyGrass
100Arcanine ex2-ShinyFire
101Aerodactyl ex2-ShinyFighting
102Pidgeot ex2-ShinyColorless
103NihilegoGold CrownDarkness
This expansion is part of the A3 series, continuing the evolution of this game with new and creative themes and with improved mechanics. In the A3 expansion you will find card rarities from 1-4 diamonds and 1-2 stars, to shinies, immersive 3-star, and gold crown.

With its focus on fresh and creative strategies and the official arrival of Ultra Beasts, Extradimensional Crisis is a must-have for collectors and players eager to explore new frontiers.

