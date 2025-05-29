Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities

The Pokemon TCG Pocket series has added the newest expansion Extradimensional Crisis. As with any new expansion, this set has new mechanics, new art, and a new layer of strategy. Following on from Celestial Guardians (A3), the new set (A3a) looks to be a hit with fans, especially if you enjoyed the Alolan Region from the main series.

Ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All card list, their type and rarity

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The set includes a total of 103 cards, introducing new creative deck builds and marking the debut of a popular group: Ultra Beasts.

For the first time, Ultra Beasts are a distinct category in Pokemon TCGP, poetically marking the game’s growth.

# Card Rarity Type 1 Petilil 1-diamond Grass 2 Lilligant 1-diamond Grass 3 Rowlet 1-diamond Grass 4 Dartrix 2-diamond Grass 5 Decidueye 3-diamond Grass 6 Buzzwole ex 4-diamond Grass 7 Pheromosa 2-diamond Grass 8 Kartana 1-diamond Grass 9 Blacephalon 2-diamond Fire 10 Mantine 1-diamond Water 11 Carvanha 1-diamond Water 12 Sharpedo 2-diamond Water 13 Shinx 1-diamond Lightning 14 Luxio 1-diamond Lightning 15 Luxray 3-diamond Lightning 16 Blitzle 1-diamond Lightning 17 Zebstrika 1-diamond Lightning 18 Emolga 1-diamond Lightning 19 Tapu Koko ex 4-diamond Lightning 20 Xurkitree 2-diamond Lightning 21 Zeraora 3-diamond Lightning 22 Clefairy 1-diamond Psychic 23 Clefable 2-diamond Psychic 24 Phantump 1-diamond Psychic 25 Trevenant 1-diamond Psychic 26 Morelull 1-diamond Psychic 27 Shiinotic 3-diamond Psychic 28 Meditite 1-diamond Fighting 29 Medicham 2-diamond Fighting 30 Baltoy 1-diamond Fighting 31 Claydol 2-diamond Fighting 32 Rockruff 1-diamond Fighting 33 Lycanroc ex 4-diamond Fighting 34 Passimian 1-diamond Fighting 35 Sandygast 1-diamond Fighting 36 Palossand 2-diamond Fighting 37 Alolan Meowth 1-diamond Darkness 38 Alolan Persian 2-diamond Darkness 39 Sandile 1-diamond Darkness 40 Krokorok 1-diamond Darkness 41 Krookodile 2-diamond Darkness 42 Nihilego 3-diamond Darkness 43 Guzzlord ex 4-diamond Darkness 44 Poipole 1-diamond Darkness 45 Naganadel 3-diamond Darkness 46 Alolan Diglett 1-diamond Metal 47 Alolan Dugtrio ex 4-diamond Metal 48 Aron 1-diamond Metal 49 Lairon 1-diamond Metal 50 Aggron 2-diamond Metal 51 Ferroseed 1-diamond Metal 52 Ferrothorn 2-diamond Metal 53 Stakataka 2-diamond Metal 54 Lillipup 1-diamond Colorless 55 Herdier 1-diamond Colorless 56 Stoutland 2-diamond Colorless 57 Stufful 1-diamond Colorless 58 Bewear 2-diamond Colorless 59 Oranguru 1-diamond Colorless 60 Type: Null 2-diamond Colorless 61 Silvally 3-diamond Colorless 62 Celesteela 3-diamond Colorless 63 Beast Wall 2-diamond Item 64 Repel 2-diamond Item 65 Electrical Cord 2-diamond Pokemon Tool 66 Beastite 2-diamond Pokemon Tool 67 Gladion 2-diamond Trainer 68 Looker 2-diamond Trainer 69 Lusamine 2-diamond Trainer 70 Rowlet 1-Star Grass 71 Pheromosa 1-Star Grass 72 Blacephalon 1-Star Fire 73 Alolan Meowth 1-Star Darkness 74 Silvally 1-Star Colorless 75 Celesteela 1-Star Colorless 76 Buzzwole ex 2-Star Grass 77 Tapu Koko ex 2-Star Lightning 78 Lycanroc ex 2-Star Fighting 79 Guzzlord ex 2-Star Darkness 80 Alolan Dugtrio ex 2-Star Metal 81 Gladion 2-Star Trainer 82 Looker 2-Star Trainer 83 Lusamine 2-Star Trainer 84 Tapu Koko ex 2-Star Rainbow Lightning 85 Lycanroc ex 2-Star Rainbow Fighting 86 Guzzlord ex 2-Star Rainbow Darkness 87 Alolan Dugtrio ex 2-Star Rainbow Metal 88 Buzzwole ex 3-Star Immersive Grass 89 Growlithe 1-Shiny Fire 90 Arcanine 1-Shiny Fire 91 Froakie 1-Shiny Water 92 Frogadier 1-Shiny Water 93 Greninja 1-Shiny Water 94 Jynx 1-Shiny Psychic 95 Pidgey 1-Shiny Colorless 96 Pidgeotto 1-Shiny Colorless 97 Pidgeot 1-Shiny Colorless 98 Aerodactyl 1-Shiny Colorless 99 Celebi ex 2-Shiny Grass 100 Arcanine ex 2-Shiny Fire 101 Aerodactyl ex 2-Shiny Fighting 102 Pidgeot ex 2-Shiny Colorless 103 Nihilego Gold Crown Darkness

Ad

This expansion is part of the A3 series, continuing the evolution of this game with new and creative themes and with improved mechanics. In the A3 expansion you will find card rarities from 1-4 diamonds and 1-2 stars, to shinies, immersive 3-star, and gold crown.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis revealed

With its focus on fresh and creative strategies and the official arrival of Ultra Beasts, Extradimensional Crisis is a must-have for collectors and players eager to explore new frontiers.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Extradimensional Crisis new cards: Stage, ability, rarity, and more

Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨