Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities
The Pokemon TCG Pocket series has added the newest expansion Extradimensional Crisis. As with any new expansion, this set has new mechanics, new art, and a new layer of strategy. Following on from Celestial Guardians (A3), the new set (A3a) looks to be a hit with fans, especially if you enjoyed the Alolan Region from the main series.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All card list, their type and rarity
The set includes a total of 103 cards, introducing new creative deck builds and marking the debut of a popular group: Ultra Beasts.
For the first time, Ultra Beasts are a distinct category in Pokemon TCGP, poetically marking the game’s growth.
#
Card
Rarity
Type
1
Petilil
1-diamond
Grass
2
Lilligant
1-diamond
Grass
3
Rowlet
1-diamond
Grass
4
Dartrix
2-diamond
Grass
5
Decidueye
3-diamond
Grass
6
Buzzwole ex
4-diamond
Grass
7
Pheromosa
2-diamond
Grass
8
Kartana
1-diamond
Grass
9
Blacephalon
2-diamond
Fire
10
Mantine
1-diamond
Water
11
Carvanha
1-diamond
Water
12
Sharpedo
2-diamond
Water
13
Shinx
1-diamond
Lightning
14
Luxio
1-diamond
Lightning
15
Luxray
3-diamond
Lightning
16
Blitzle
1-diamond
Lightning
17
Zebstrika
1-diamond
Lightning
18
Emolga
1-diamond
Lightning
19
Tapu Koko ex
4-diamond
Lightning
20
Xurkitree
2-diamond
Lightning
21
Zeraora
3-diamond
Lightning
22
Clefairy
1-diamond
Psychic
23
Clefable
2-diamond
Psychic
24
Phantump
1-diamond
Psychic
25
Trevenant
1-diamond
Psychic
26
Morelull
1-diamond
Psychic
27
Shiinotic
3-diamond
Psychic
28
Meditite
1-diamond
Fighting
29
Medicham
2-diamond
Fighting
30
Baltoy
1-diamond
Fighting
31
Claydol
2-diamond
Fighting
32
Rockruff
1-diamond
Fighting
33
Lycanroc ex
4-diamond
Fighting
34
Passimian
1-diamond
Fighting
35
Sandygast
1-diamond
Fighting
36
Palossand
2-diamond
Fighting
37
Alolan Meowth
1-diamond
Darkness
38
Alolan Persian
2-diamond
Darkness
39
Sandile
1-diamond
Darkness
40
Krokorok
1-diamond
Darkness
41
Krookodile
2-diamond
Darkness
42
Nihilego
3-diamond
Darkness
43
Guzzlord ex
4-diamond
Darkness
44
Poipole
1-diamond
Darkness
45
Naganadel
3-diamond
Darkness
46
Alolan Diglett
1-diamond
Metal
47
Alolan Dugtrio ex
4-diamond
Metal
48
Aron
1-diamond
Metal
49
Lairon
1-diamond
Metal
50
Aggron
2-diamond
Metal
51
Ferroseed
1-diamond
Metal
52
Ferrothorn
2-diamond
Metal
53
Stakataka
2-diamond
Metal
54
Lillipup
1-diamond
Colorless
55
Herdier
1-diamond
Colorless
56
Stoutland
2-diamond
Colorless
57
Stufful
1-diamond
Colorless
58
Bewear
2-diamond
Colorless
59
Oranguru
1-diamond
Colorless
60
Type: Null
2-diamond
Colorless
61
Silvally
3-diamond
Colorless
62
Celesteela
3-diamond
Colorless
63
Beast Wall
2-diamond
Item
64
Repel
2-diamond
Item
65
Electrical Cord
2-diamond
Pokemon Tool
66
Beastite
2-diamond
Pokemon Tool
67
Gladion
2-diamond
Trainer
68
Looker
2-diamond
Trainer
69
Lusamine
2-diamond
Trainer
70
Rowlet
1-Star
Grass
71
Pheromosa
1-Star
Grass
72
Blacephalon
1-Star
Fire
73
Alolan Meowth
1-Star
Darkness
74
Silvally
1-Star
Colorless
75
Celesteela
1-Star
Colorless
76
Buzzwole ex
2-Star
Grass
77
Tapu Koko ex
2-Star
Lightning
78
Lycanroc ex
2-Star
Fighting
79
Guzzlord ex
2-Star
Darkness
80
Alolan Dugtrio ex
2-Star
Metal
81
Gladion
2-Star
Trainer
82
Looker
2-Star
Trainer
83
Lusamine
2-Star
Trainer
84
Tapu Koko ex
2-Star Rainbow
Lightning
85
Lycanroc ex
2-Star Rainbow
Fighting
86
Guzzlord ex
2-Star Rainbow
Darkness
87
Alolan Dugtrio ex
2-Star Rainbow
Metal
88
Buzzwole ex
3-Star Immersive
Grass
89
Growlithe
1-Shiny
Fire
90
Arcanine
1-Shiny
Fire
91
Froakie
1-Shiny
Water
92
Frogadier
1-Shiny
Water
93
Greninja
1-Shiny
Water
94
Jynx
1-Shiny
Psychic
95
Pidgey
1-Shiny
Colorless
96
Pidgeotto
1-Shiny
Colorless
97
Pidgeot
1-Shiny
Colorless
98
Aerodactyl
1-Shiny
Colorless
99
Celebi ex
2-Shiny
Grass
100
Arcanine ex
2-Shiny
Fire
101
Aerodactyl ex
2-Shiny
Fighting
102
Pidgeot ex
2-Shiny
Colorless
103
Nihilego
Gold Crown
Darkness
This expansion is part of the A3 series, continuing the evolution of this game with new and creative themes and with improved mechanics. In the A3 expansion you will find card rarities from 1-4 diamonds and 1-2 stars, to shinies, immersive 3-star, and gold crown.
Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.
A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.
Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.