Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex deck guide

The world of Pokemon TCG Pocket is shifting every month with new expansions that bring both fresh strategies and nostalgic throwbacks. The latest set, Wisdom of Sea and Sky, marks the ninth installment since the game's release and kicks off the A4 series. With 241 new cards, this expansion leans heavily on the Johto region.

Ad

Among them, Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex stand out not just for their iconic status but also for their synergy in the title's competitive play. This guide will walk you through building and piloting the best Ho-Oh ex/Lugia ex deck to maximize your wins with a straightforward and powerful strategy.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Ho-Oh ex 2 Lugia ex 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Potion 2 Elemental Switch 2 Giant Cape 2 Professor’s Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Red 2 Guzma 1 Leaf 1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex deck guide: Startegy breakdown

Ho-Oh ex's variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deck thrives on a two-stage offensive setup. Your early game revolves around Ho-Oh ex, whose primary role is to withstand pressure and prepare Lugia ex for the late-game sweep.

Ad

1) Ho-Oh ex

HP : 150

: 150 Move : Phoenix Turbo

: Phoenix Turbo Move Damage : 80

: 80 Move Effect : Attach one Fire, Water, and Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to your Benched Basic Pokemon in any configuration.

: Attach one Fire, Water, and Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to your Benched Basic Pokemon in any configuration. Move Cost: 3 Colorless

Ho-Oh ex needs two turns before it can start dealing damage (due to its three-energy requirement) and distributing energy, so keeping it alive during this setup phase is crucial.

Support cards like Potion, Pokemon Center Lady, and Giant Cape give Ho-Oh ex the extra survivibility it needs. Once set, it deals 80 damage while fueling your Lugia ex with the required energy types.

Ad

Lugia ex variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2) Lugia ex

Ad

HP : 150

: 150 Move : Elemental Blast

: Elemental Blast Move Damage : 180

: 180 Move Effect : Discard 1 Fire, 1 Water, and 1 Lightning Energy.

: Discard 1 Fire, 1 Water, and 1 Lightning Energy. Move Cost: 1 Fire, 1 Water, 1 Lightning

When Lugia ex hits the field fully charged, it's a powerhouse. With 180 base damage, it can knock out most Pokemon in a single hit. The goal is to have Ho-Oh ex set up at least two-three full sets of energy onto Lugia ex before switching them in for the finishing blows.

Use Red for an extra +20 damage boost against ex Pokemon, ensuring even bulkier threats are taken down in one hit, securing 2 points.

Ad

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, ranked

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex deck guide: Essential Support cards

Essential Support cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Center Lady : Heals 30 damage and removes all Special Conditions. Ideal for keeping Ho-Oh ex in play longer.

: Heals 30 damage and removes all Special Conditions. Ideal for keeping Ho-Oh ex in play longer. Potion : Heals 20 damage. A simple but effective way to extend survival.

: Heals 20 damage. A simple but effective way to extend survival. Elemental Switch : Lets you transfer Fire, Water, or Lightning Energy from the bench to your Active Pokemon. Great for quick adjustments and setting up Lugia ex faster. You can use both of these in a single turn since it's an item card.

: Lets you transfer Fire, Water, or Lightning Energy from the bench to your Active Pokemon. Great for quick adjustments and setting up Lugia ex faster. You can use both of these in a single turn since it's an item card. Giant Cape : Boosts HP by 20. Makes Ho-Oh ex bulkier and helps it survive until its attack is online.

: Boosts HP by 20. Makes Ho-Oh ex bulkier and helps it survive until its attack is online. Professor’s Research : Draws 2 cards. Helps you dig through your deck for essential pieces.

: Draws 2 cards. Helps you dig through your deck for essential pieces. Poke Ball : Fetches a random Basic Pokemon from your deck — essential in the early game to get your Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex in play.

: Fetches a random Basic Pokemon from your deck — essential in the early game to get your Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex in play. Red : Your key to breaking through high-HP threats, especially ex opponents. Adds 20 extra damage during the turn when it's used.

: Your key to breaking through high-HP threats, especially ex opponents. Adds 20 extra damage during the turn when it's used. Guzma : Removes all Tool cards attached to your opponent’s Pokemon. Great against disruptive tools like Rocky Helmet or Poison Barb and can be critical to keeping your setup safe.

: Removes all Tool cards attached to your opponent’s Pokemon. Great against disruptive tools like Rocky Helmet or Poison Barb and can be critical to keeping your setup safe. Leaf: Reduces your Active Pokemon’s retreat cost by 2. Useful for efficiently swapping Ho-Oh ex for Lugia ex without energy loss.

Ad

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

This deck’s beauty lies in its simplicity and raw power. Ho-Oh ex provides the essential energy acceleration, while Lugia ex delivers devastating knockouts. With proper support and careful timing, this combo can dominate both casual and competitive matches.

Also read: 6 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨