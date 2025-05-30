Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Guzzlord ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been interested in knowing about the best Guzzlord ex deck since the latest expansion, Extradimensional Crisis, was released. Guzzlord ex's main appeal is its move Grindcore, which can discard energy from the opponent's Active Pokemon while dealing chip damage.

In this article, we will go over the best Guzzlord ex deck suitable for the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta. This will include Guzzlord ex and any Trainer and Pokemon cards that synergize well with it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Guzzlord ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Guzzlord ex 2 Nihilego 2 Celesteela 1 Poison Barb 2 Rocky Helmet 1 Beastite 1 Cyrus 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Lusamine 2 Red 1 Repel 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Guzzlord ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Guzzlord ex variants in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Guzzlord ex

HP: 170

170 Move 1: Grindcore — 30 damage for 2 Colorless Energy + Flip a coin until tails. Discard an energy from the opponent's Active Pokemon for each head

Grindcore — 30 damage for 2 Colorless Energy + Flip a coin until tails. Discard an energy from the opponent's Active Pokemon for each head Move: Tyrannical Hole — 120 damage for 3 Darkness Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

This card is the main core around which this deck is built. Guzzlord ex's first move, Grindcore, is meant to disrupt opponents whose Active Pokemon rely heavily on setting up a lot of energy.

Nihilego

HP: 70

70 Ability: More Poison — Poison deals +10 damage to the opponent's Active Pokemon.

More Poison — Poison deals +10 damage to the opponent's Active Pokemon. Move: New Wave — 30 damage for 1 Darkness Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + Inflicts Poison on the opponent's Active Pokemon

Nihilego is the secondary attacker of this deck. As Guzzlord ex will rarely rely on its second move due to its sheer energy cost, the main way for this deck to deal damage is to whittle down its opponents over time. Nihilego can inflict the opposing Active Pokemon with brutal Poison that does +10 more damage thanks to its Ability.

Celesteela

HP: 120

120 Ability: Ultra Thrusters — Lets an Active Ultra Beast switch for a Benched Ultra Beast once per turn.

Ultra Thrusters — Lets an Active Ultra Beast switch for a Benched Ultra Beast once per turn. Move: Moombahton — 100 damage for 3 Colorless Energy. Does nothing if a coin flip is tails.

Celesteela is in this deck for one purpose — to use its ability, Ultra Thrusters, to let Nihilego and Guzzlord ex switch as needed once per turn.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Guzzlord ex decks

Poison Barb, Celesteela, and Lusamine in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Lusamine: After your opponent gains one point, this Supporter card can help attach quick Energy from the discard pile to an Ultra Beast

After your opponent gains one point, this Supporter card can help attach quick Energy from the discard pile to an Ultra Beast Poke Ball: Helps you find Guzzlord ex early, letting you set up faster.

Helps you find Guzzlord ex early, letting you set up faster. Professor’s Research: Lets players quickly draw two cards from this Guzzlord ex deck.

Lets players quickly draw two cards from this Guzzlord ex deck. Poison Barb: A tool best used on Guzzlord ex while it's in the Active spot. This punishes opposing attackers with Poison, which is further boosted by Nihilego's ability.

A tool best used on Guzzlord ex while it's in the Active spot. This punishes opposing attackers with Poison, which is further boosted by Nihilego's ability. Repel: A useful item to disrupt the opponent by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away.

A useful item to disrupt the opponent by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away. Rocky Helmet: Can be attached to a Pokemon card for further chip damage.

Can be attached to a Pokemon card for further chip damage. Cyrus: Lets you bring in an already damaged Pokemon from the opponent's Bench to quickly knock it out.

Lets you bring in an already damaged Pokemon from the opponent's Bench to quickly knock it out. Beastite: A Useful tool for this Guzzlord ex deck as it consists entirely of Ultra Beasts. For each point you have taken, the attacks of the Ultra Beast this card is attached to will do +10 more damage.

A Useful tool for this Guzzlord ex deck as it consists entirely of Ultra Beasts. For each point you have taken, the attacks of the Ultra Beast this card is attached to will do +10 more damage. Red: Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon.

Alternative options for Guzzlord ex decks

Greninja: This Water-type (which has a shiny version in the latest expansion) can be used to snip any of the opponent's Pokemon at low health. Use the item Rare Candy as well to quickly evolve this Stage 2 card.

This Water-type (which has a shiny version in the latest expansion) can be used to snip any of the opponent's Pokemon at low health. Use the item Rare Candy as well to quickly evolve this Stage 2 card. Beedrill ex: This Stage 2 card can be used with Grass-type Energy in place of Nihilego for its similar Energy discard tactics.

