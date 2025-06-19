Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

The upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove mini expansion is set to provide a new wave of nostalgia and tactical innovation. This A3b set, which is scheduled for release on June 26, 2025, will follow Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), both of which helped to create the current meta for the game. The widely adored Eevee and its varied family of evolutions are the main focus of Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove.

Let's examine the highlights, early cards that were revealed, meta implications, and potential cards for the Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: A spotlight on Eevee and friends

Eevee ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove promises a lineup that is as strategically varied as it is aesthetically pleasing, with a focus on Eevee and its numerous evolutions, collectively referred to as Eeveelutions. Between 90 and 110 cards in total — both new and reprinted with improved mechanics — will be included in the set.

Eevee ex

As the first ex Pokemon with the ability to evolve — and the ability to evolve into a non-ex Pokemon — Eevee ex sets a new record. Its true strength, despite having a decent 90 HP, is its ability: Veevee 'volve.

By playing the evolved form straight from your hand, you can evolve Eevee ex into any Eevee evolution. This ability uniquely works on your first turn or the turn you play Eevee ex, which otherwise cannot be done. This adaptability makes it possible to build customized decks quickly.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: Eeveelution analysis

All eeveelutions revealed in the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Vaporeon: Vaporeon falls short with Hyper Whirlpool's conditional energy-discard effect and 70 damage for three energy. Even though it's more feasible than underperformers like Delmise ex, it's pricey for a Stage 1 with mediocre output.

2) Jolteon: For 1 Lightning Energy, Beginning Bolt deals 40 base damage; if Jolteon evolves during that turn, the damage is increased by another 20. An energy-efficient card with a solid damage output, but it only fits in niche decks.

3) Flareon ex: Flareon ex adds good synergy and is one of the more viable cards in the set. By using its Combust ability, you can attach one Fire Energy from the discard pile to it, but giving it 20 damage in return. Its Fire Spin deals 130 damage (at the expense of discarding two Fire Energy) and has a respectable endurance with 150 HP. This card could easily fit into energy-recycling decks, such as Blacephalon or Stoke Charizard ex.

4) Espeon: Energy Crush deals 20 damage for one Psychic energy and 20 additional damage for every piece of energy attached to every Pokemon on your opponent’s play. This counter-sweeper has a lot of potential, especially when used against energy-hungry decks like Stoke Charizard ex or Giratina ex.

5) Umbreon: The secondary effect of Dark Binding, which prevents Basic Pokemon from attacking the following turn, is its strongest feature. It deals 40 damage for 1 Darkness energy. This attack can disrupt tempo and stall important threats against decks that depend on powerful Basics, such as Darkrai ex.

6) Leafeon: Due to its situational nature, Leaf Blast scales damage according to the attached Grass Energy. It is a niche choice rather than a meta-staple because it is adaptable but erratic.

7) Glaceon: For two Water Energy, Ice Blade deals 50 snipe damage to any Pokemon, including benched targets. It has its uses for disruption and clean-up, but again, it leans more toward a specialized tool than a core strategy.

8) Sylveon ex: Among the more promising cards, Sylveon ex’s ability, Happy Ribbon, draws two cards upon evolution. When you add a modest Fairy Wind’s 70 damage for two energy to that, you have a Pokemon that boosts tempo and consistency. Sylveon is likely to appear in combo-heavy decks that emphasize draw control and deck thinning.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: Supporting and other tactical cards

Penny and Eevee Bag (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Penny (Supporter): This double-edged Supporter allows you to imitate any Supporter from your opponent's deck, with the exception of Penny. This can be a wasted turn if you pull Cyrus when the opponent's bench is full health or Lusamine when you’re running a Non-Ultra Beast deck. Contrastingly, it can turn the tide of the game in your favor by pulling a good card like Professor’s Research, Guzma, Pokemon Center Lady or even Mars.

2) Eevee Bag (Item): An essential part of any deck that uses Eevee. It gives all Eevee-evolved Pokemon +10 damage or a 20 HP heal. It offers versatility without compromising your main turn play because it is an item card rather than a supporter. Expect this to be a staple in any deck using Eeveelutions.

3) Swirlix, Milcery and Alcremie: A surprisingly entertaining and possibly workable rogue deck appears. The Sweets Relay stacks over turns and is used by both Swirlix and Milcery. Each time Sweets Relay is used in a match, Alcremie's Sweets Overload stacks 40 damage. This could compete with earlier meta disruption decks if set up correctly and stalled carefully. Players of rogue decks will love this deck because it is inventive, frustrating, and fun.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: Cards to anticipate

Though the full set list hasn’t been revealed, some inclusions seem likely:

As Swirlix's evolution, Slurpuff is expected to be in the set and could improve the Swirlix + Milcery + Alcremie trio.

More Eeveelution ex cards, like Jolteon ex or Umbreon ex, might be included as well.

Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon might be boosted by the Eevee Brothers (from Gen 1), who might show up as a special Trainer card.

Similar to how Cynthia improves Garchomp and Togekiss currently in Pocket, a Serena Supporter card might be added to increase Sylveon Ex's damage or provide synergy.

Given that it is the expansion's flagship card, Eevee Ex might very well receive the Gold Crown rarity treatment.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: Meta predictions

Swirlix, Alcremie and Milcery (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it won't revolutionize competitive meta, Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove is looking to be a fun and creatively rich expansion. What to anticipate is as follows:

Eevee ex , due to its turn one evolution advantage, and Eevee Bag , thanks to its support synergy, will be auto-included in any Eeveelution-focused decks.

, due to its turn one evolution advantage, and , thanks to its support synergy, will be auto-included in any Eeveelution-focused decks. Due to its dependable energy recursion, Flareon ex will frequently be used in Fire decks like Blacephalon or Stoke Charizard ex .

will frequently be used in Fire decks like or . Shiinotic (from Extradimensional Crisis) and Sylveon Ex have a lot of potential for draw-heavy and tempo-control decks.

(from Extradimensional Crisis) and have a lot of potential for draw-heavy and tempo-control decks. The Swirlix + Milcery + Alcremie trio could end up being the set's "troll deck." It's entertaining, unconventional, and, when allowed to build up, surprisingly a glass cannon.

trio could end up being the set's "troll deck." It's entertaining, unconventional, and, when allowed to build up, surprisingly a glass cannon. Espeon and Umbreon are likely to fit in specialized tech decks where they can be used to counter strategies that rely on heavy energy or Basics decks.

Overall, Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove will likely introduce two to three competitively viable decks, but it is unlikely to redefine the meta, much like Extradimensional Crisis. Rather, it allows for more creativity and innovation and enhances the game with new strategic perspectives.

