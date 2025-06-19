Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove new cards: Stage, ability, rarity, and more

  • home icon
By Aashish Victor
Modified Jun 19, 2025 15:57 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove all new cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the announcement of Eevee Grove, the next upcoming mini expansion for the Pokemon TCG Pocket, scheduled for release on June 26, 2025, the game is keeping up its momentum. This forthcoming A3b set, which comes after the release of Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), presents a competitively creative theme that revolves around one of the franchise's most adored characters, Eevee, and all its evolutions.

This mini-pack strikes a balance between dynamic gameplay and nostalgia, with a strong emphasis on the Eeveelutions. New ex variants, unique skills, and some new meta additions are among the cards that have been shown thus far.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: A closer look at all new cards

Eevee ex as seen in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Other well-known Pokemon and Supporter cards will also be included in the set, but Eevee and its various forms will take the center stage.

Each Eeveelution adds a unique style and tactical value to the game. The Eevee Grove expansion adds a variety of reprints to existing evolutions as well as debuts many other eeveelutions. The main entries from this set that have been made public thus far are broken down as follows:

Card NameTypeHPStageRetreat CostWeakness
Eevee exColorless90Basic1 EnergyFighting
VaporeonWater120Stage 12 EnergyLightning
JolteonLightning90Stage 11 EnergyFighting
Flareon exFire150Stage 12 EnergyWater
EspeonPsychic100Stage 11 EnergyDarkness
UmbreonDarkness100Stage 12 EnergyGrass
LeafeonGrass90Stage 11 EnergyFire
GlaceonWater100Stage 12 EnergyMetal
Sylveon exPychic140Stage 11 EnergyMetal
PennyTrainer----
Eevee BagItem----
SwirlixPsychic60Basic1 EnergyMetal
AlcremiePsychic80Stage 11 EnergyMetal
MilceryPsychic50Basic1 EnergyMetal

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All abilities and movesets

Every card in Eevee Grove has a ton of special mechanics in addition to being visually pleasing:

Card NameAbilityMove Move Damage and Energy CostMove Description
Eevee exVeevee 'volve – Lets Eevee ex instantly evolve if the eeveelution is in hand; even on turn 1.Bite30 Damage for 1 Colorless Energy-
Vaporeon-Hyper Whirlpool70 Damage for 1 Water and 2 Colorless EnergyFlip a coin - each head, opposing Active Pokemon discards a random Energy.
Jolteon-Beginning Bolt40+ Damage for 1 Lightning EnergyDoes +20 damage if evolved in the same turn.
Flareon exCombust - Once a turn, attach 1 Fire Energy to this Pokemon from discard pile. Also lose 20 HP.Fire Spin130 Damage for 2 Fire and 1 Colorless EnergyDiscards 2 Energy.
Espeon-Energy CrushDoes 20x Damage for 1 Psychic Energy
Stacks +20 Damage for each Energy attached in the opposing side.
Umbreon-Dark BindingDoes 40 Damage for 1 Darkness Energy
If the opposing Active card is a Basic, it can't attack in the next turn.
Leafeon-Leaf BlastDoes 10+ Damage for 1 Colorless Energy
Move does +20 damage for each Grass Energy attached to Leafeon.
Glaceon-Ice BladeDoes 50 Damage for 2 Water Energy
Can target any card in the opposing side.
Sylveon exHappy Ribbon - When evolved, draw 2 cards.Fairy WindDoes 70 Damage for 1 Psychic and 1 Colorless Energy-
PennyUse the effect of a random Supporter card from you opponent's deck and then shuffle it back.---
Eevee BagAll eeveelutions either gain +10 Damage or heals all of them by 20 HP.---
Swirlix-Sweets RelayDoes 10+ Damage for 1 Colorless Energy
Does +20 damage if Sweets Relay was used in the last turn.
Alcremie-Sweets Overload40x Damage for 1 Colorless EnergyPlus 40 damage for each time Sweets Relay was used during this game.
Milcery-Sweets RelayDoes 10+ Damage for 1 Colorless Energy
Does +20 damage if Sweets Relay was used in the last turn.

Eevee Grove is looking like a fun addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket, attracting both players with tactical depth and collectors with its endearing artwork. This set has something for every kind of fan, from abilities that counter particular strategies to evolution mechanics that promote creativity in deck building.

This mini expansion is worth seeing whether you're a huge Eevee fan or looking for strong new deck tools. The Eevee Grove will be live on June 26, 2025, so prepare your Pack Hourglasses.

