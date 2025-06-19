Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove new cards: Stage, ability, rarity, and more

With the announcement of Eevee Grove, the next upcoming mini expansion for the Pokemon TCG Pocket, scheduled for release on June 26, 2025, the game is keeping up its momentum. This forthcoming A3b set, which comes after the release of Celestial Guardians (A3) and Extradimensional Crisis (A3a), presents a competitively creative theme that revolves around one of the franchise's most adored characters, Eevee, and all its evolutions.

This mini-pack strikes a balance between dynamic gameplay and nostalgia, with a strong emphasis on the Eeveelutions. New ex variants, unique skills, and some new meta additions are among the cards that have been shown thus far.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: A closer look at all new cards

Eevee ex as seen in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Other well-known Pokemon and Supporter cards will also be included in the set, but Eevee and its various forms will take the center stage.

Trending

Each Eeveelution adds a unique style and tactical value to the game. The Eevee Grove expansion adds a variety of reprints to existing evolutions as well as debuts many other eeveelutions. The main entries from this set that have been made public thus far are broken down as follows:

Card Name Type HP Stage Retreat Cost Weakness Eevee ex Colorless 90 Basic 1 Energy Fighting Vaporeon Water 120 Stage 1 2 Energy Lightning Jolteon Lightning 90 Stage 1 1 Energy Fighting Flareon ex Fire 150 Stage 1 2 Energy Water Espeon Psychic 100 Stage 1 1 Energy Darkness Umbreon Darkness 100 Stage 1 2 Energy Grass Leafeon Grass 90 Stage 1 1 Energy Fire Glaceon Water 100 Stage 1 2 Energy Metal Sylveon ex Pychic 140 Stage 1 1 Energy Metal Penny Trainer - - - - Eevee Bag Item - - - - Swirlix Psychic 60 Basic 1 Energy Metal Alcremie Psychic 80 Stage 1 1 Energy Metal Milcery Psychic 50 Basic 1 Energy Metal

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A3b pack revealed, titled Eevee Grove

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All abilities and movesets

All eeveelutions revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every card in Eevee Grove has a ton of special mechanics in addition to being visually pleasing:

Card Name Ability Move Move Damage and Energy Cost Move Description Eevee ex Veevee 'volve – Lets Eevee ex instantly evolve if the eeveelution is in hand; even on turn 1. Bite 30 Damage for 1 Colorless Energy - Vaporeon - Hyper Whirlpool 70 Damage for 1 Water and 2 Colorless Energy Flip a coin - each head, opposing Active Pokemon discards a random Energy. Jolteon - Beginning Bolt 40+ Damage for 1 Lightning Energy Does +20 damage if evolved in the same turn. Flareon ex Combust - Once a turn, attach 1 Fire Energy to this Pokemon from discard pile. Also lose 20 HP. Fire Spin 130 Damage for 2 Fire and 1 Colorless Energy Discards 2 Energy. Espeon - Energy Crush Does 20x Damage for 1 Psychic Energy Stacks +20 Damage for each Energy attached in the opposing side. Umbreon - Dark Binding Does 40 Damage for 1 Darkness Energy If the opposing Active card is a Basic, it can't attack in the next turn. Leafeon - Leaf Blast Does 10+ Damage for 1 Colorless Energy Move does +20 damage for each Grass Energy attached to Leafeon. Glaceon - Ice Blade Does 50 Damage for 2 Water Energy Can target any card in the opposing side. Sylveon ex Happy Ribbon - When evolved, draw 2 cards. Fairy Wind Does 70 Damage for 1 Psychic and 1 Colorless Energy - Penny Use the effect of a random Supporter card from you opponent's deck and then shuffle it back. - - - Eevee Bag All eeveelutions either gain +10 Damage or heals all of them by 20 HP. - - - Swirlix - Sweets Relay Does 10+ Damage for 1 Colorless Energy Does +20 damage if Sweets Relay was used in the last turn. Alcremie - Sweets Overload 40x Damage for 1 Colorless Energy Plus 40 damage for each time Sweets Relay was used during this game. Milcery - Sweets Relay Does 10+ Damage for 1 Colorless Energy Does +20 damage if Sweets Relay was used in the last turn.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities

Eevee Grove is looking like a fun addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket, attracting both players with tactical depth and collectors with its endearing artwork. This set has something for every kind of fan, from abilities that counter particular strategies to evolution mechanics that promote creativity in deck building.

This mini expansion is worth seeing whether you're a huge Eevee fan or looking for strong new deck tools. The Eevee Grove will be live on June 26, 2025, so prepare your Pack Hourglasses.

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCGP Extradimensional Crisis expansion, ranked

Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨