5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion

Eevee Grove is the latest expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket, released on June 26, 2025. It's a mini-expansion with only 107 cards, focusing on Eevee and related characters. That said, there are new cards here that are bound to become the favorites of many collectors. This includes new Shiny versions of the cards first released in Genetic Apex and Space-Time Smackdown.

In this article, we will look at the different rare cards that players can get their hands on while opening booster packs from the Eevee Grove expansion.

Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion

1) Two-star super rare & special art rares

Snorlax ex, Penny, and Sylveon ex in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

Two-star rares are special full-art variants that show off a Pokemon or Supporter. These cards tend to break the usual format of a Pokemon card and use the entire space to depict them. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion has the following two-star rares:

Flareon ex

Primarina ex

Sylveon ex

Dragonite ex

Eevee ex

Snorlax ex

Hau

Penny

Additionally, these cards have received special full art variants called Special Art Rares. These depict the Pokemon in different locations or performing different actions:

Flareon ex

Primarina ex

Sylveon ex

Dragonite ex

Snorlax ex

2) Three-star immersive rare – Eevee ex

Eevee ex Illustration rare from Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

This mini-expansion has only one Immersive rare for Eevee ex. Immersive rares show off a video clip making them unique digital collectibles. In this card, we can see Eevee surrounded by all its various Eeveelutions.

3) One-shiny rares

Shiny Gardevoir, Voltorb, and Lapras in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

This expansion has introduced new shiny variants to cards already released in previous Pokemon TCG pocket sets. While most of them are from Genetic Apex, a few of them are from the more recent Space-Time Smackdown instead. The cards that got shinies this time are:

Pinsir

Lapras

Voltorb

Electrode

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Ekans

Arbok

Farfetch'd

4) Two-shiny rares

Shiny Articuno ex, Moltres ex, and Zapdos ex in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

The two shiny rares are also cards from previous sets, except with full holographic artwork. The cards in this set are:

Articuno ex

Moltres ex

Zapdos ex

Gallade ex

The three Legendary Birds of Kanto are all originally from Genetic Apex, while Gallade ex is from Space-Time Smackdown.

5) Gold Crown rare – Eevee Bag

Gold Crown Rare Eevee Bag in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

Golden Crown Rares are variants depicting their subjects in gold backgrounds. These cards have the lowest drop rate of any card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Only extremely lucky players get their hands on these cards from booster packs.

The only Golden Crown Rare on the Eevee Grove expansion is the new Item Eevee Bag. It is only the second Item card to get the Crown Rare treatment after Poke Ball. This will make this version of Eevee Bag one of the most coveted cards of the latest TCG Pocket expansion.

