How to get Eevee Grove Twitter Drops in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The community is getting more and more excited about the impending release of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion. A lineup of popular streamers are offering exclusive Twitch Drops to commemorate the launch. You can get useful in-game items from these time-limited rewards, which can give you a big advantage when gathering new cards from the expansion.

Here's everything you need to know to grab your free rewards and get the most out of this limited-time event.

How to earn Twitch Drops for Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Beginning June 26, 2025, Pokemon TCG Pocket enthusiasts can get a Twitch Drop prize for watching any of the seven partner content creators stream the game. To receive the reward, simply watch any of the official streams and stay tuned for at least 45 minutes. After that, you'll get a reward package with:

12 Pack Hourglasses

12 Wonder Hourglasses

These items will be sent through a code you can redeem in-game in exchange for the rewards, but take note: you can only claim the rewards once through this event no matter how many creators you watch. The gift must be claimed by Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:59 am PDT

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove Twitter Drops: Official Streamer schedule

The A3b Eevee Grove set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Choose your personal favorite streamer or the time of your choice. Here's the complete schedule (all PDT):

Kelosaurus – June 26, 2:00 am to 7:00 am

– June 26, 2:00 am to 7:00 am LoopyFist – June 26, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

– June 26, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm ursiiday – June 26, 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

– June 26, 8:00 am to 12:00 pm spragels – June 26, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

– June 26, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Reakka – June 26, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

– June 26, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Attica – June 26, 10:00 pm to June 27, 1:00 am

– June 26, 10:00 pm to June 27, 1:00 am StephOfAnime – June 27, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Make sure your Twitch account is correctly connected to your Pokemon Trainer Club account before watching, or your watch time will not be counted.

How to link your Pokemon Trainer Club account with Twitch

Before you start watching, make sure your accounts are linked properly so you can collect your Drops. It’s a quick setup process:

Visit rewards.pokemon.com Log in using your Pokemon Trainer Club account credentials Select the option to link your Twitch account Authorize the connection when prompted Once linked, you can start watching streams and collecting Twitch Drops

Your rewards will be sent to your Drop Inventory, which you can access through the same site once you meet the watch time requirement. Keep in mind: only linked accounts will be eligible to receive the in-game items.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove Twitter Drops: Why do these rewards matter?

Pack and Wonder Hourglasses as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pack and Wonder Hourglasses are essential in Pokemon TCG Pocket, particularly with the introduction of a new expansion. 12 Pack Hourglasses provide you with the opportunity to open one extra pack of cards, while 12 Wonder Hourglasses recharge your Wonder Pick stamina, enabling you to choose one card from a pool of six mystery cards.

This provides you with an additional chance not only to complete your collection but also to draw rare cards from a set.

As usual, it's a good idea to keep these resources to yourself so you can maximize and finish your collection for each expansion. Since Eevee Grove is coming up, this Twitch Drop provides an excellent head start.

