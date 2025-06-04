Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Ultra Necrozma ex deck guide

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event marked the debut of the Ultra Necrozma ex. In addition to being a powerful card, this Dragon-type Ultra Beast has one of the most disruptive effects in the game and can completely change games with a single devastating move.

This guide will show you how to use the prize card of this event to dominate the competitive meta, regardless of your level of experience or level of interest in competitive builds.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Necrozma ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Ultra Necrozma ex 2 Giratina ex 2 Cosmog 2 Lunala ex 2 Rare Candy 2 Professor’s Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 2 Iono 2 Lusamine 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Necrozma ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

Ultra Necrozma ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deck is designed around Ultra Necrozma ex, a card that not only hits hard but also severely disrupts your opponent’s deck. Let’s break down the key components:

1) Ultra Necrozma ex

Type: Dragon

Dragon HP: 150

150 Retreat Cost: 2

2 Weakness: None

None Move 1 – Photon Claw: 60 damage for 3 Colorless Energy

60 damage for 3 Colorless Energy Move 2 – Shoegaze: 120 damage for 2 Psychic and 2 Metal Energy. Each player discards the top 5 cards of their deck.

The deck-milling effect of Shoegaze is what gives Ultra Necrozma ex its strength, not just the 120 base damage. Removing five cards per player in Pokemon TCG Pocket, where decks are only twenty cards capped, can effectively destroy your opponent's strategy by depleting their resources before they can react.

Powering up this move is difficult because it calls for both Metal and Psychic Energy. Your support Pokemon is crucial in this situation.

Keep in mind that it is important to only run Metal Energy in this deck.

Best supporting cards in the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2) Giratina ex

Ability – Broken-Space Bellow: Once per turn, attach a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone to this Pokemon. Ends your turn.

Giratina ex’s role is to generate Psychic Energy each turn. Though using its ability ends your turn, it accelerates your energy pool, prepping for Ultra Necrozma’s heavy energy cost.

3) Lunala ex

Ability – Psychic Connect: Move all Psychic Energy from a Benched Psychic Pokemon to your Active Pokemon.

Lunala ex serves as your energy transfer engine. Once Giratina ex has enough Psychic Energy stacked, Lunala ex shifts it all to Ultra Necrozma ex in one move, enabling Shoegaze.

Cosmog is the base evolution for Lunala ex, and Rare Candy lets you skip the middle evolution step, speeding up the setup process.

Trainer & Support cards

Rare Candy: Quick-evolves Cosmog directly into Lunala ex.

Quick-evolves Cosmog directly into Lunala ex. Professor’s Research, Poke Ball, Pokemon Communication, Iono: Helps you draw into your pieces and manage your hand efficiently.

Helps you draw into your pieces and manage your hand efficiently. Lusamine: You can use it to power up your second Ultra Necrozma ex in the late game by selecting one Ultra Beast and attaching two random Energy from the discard pile. It is playable only after your opponent scores a point.

How to execute this Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Necrozma ex deck

Open with Ultra Necrozma ex in your Active spot and Giratina ex on the Bench. Attach a Metal Energy to Ultra Necrozma ex. Use Giratina’s ability to generate a Psychic Energy. Meanwhile, evolve Cosmog into Lunala ex using Rare Candy. Use Lunala’s ability to move all Psychic Energy to Ultra Necrozma ex. Once fully charged, use Shoegaze to hit for 120 and burn through your opponent’s deck.

Repeat this cycle while setting up a second Ultra Necrozma ex using Lusamine if needed. With careful planning, you can maintain pressure and outpace your opponent’s ability to recover.

In addition to being aggressive, the Ultra Necrozma ex deck is strategic. One of the best choices in the Ultra Beast Drop Event, it can destroy the opponent's deck while dealing steady damage. You can manage the game's tempo and take home the greatest prizes this event has to offer with the right setup and timing.

