Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event: All missions, rewards, and counters 

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event will be live from Jun 4 to Jun 14, 2025, bringing an exciting solo battle format filled with escalating challenges and exclusive rewards. Players will compete against CPU-controlled Ultra Beast-focused decks in this time-limited event, which offers beginner to expert difficulty progression.
You will receive unique rewards, such as valuable in-game items and special cards, as you advance through the levels. No committed player should miss the Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event, as each stage offers special tasks and the opportunity to gather rare Promo cards.
Here is all the information you need to know about this event.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
What is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event, and how does it work?
In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event, players compete against CPU decks on four different difficulty levels, ranging from beginner to expert. Players receive rewards like Promo Packs, Shop Tickets, and Hourglasses after completing each stage, while also unlocking the next one.
Players can earn additional bonuses by completing optional battle tasks in addition to random drop rewards. Players can refer to the in-game guide for information on how to use Event Stamina and Hourglass. The event's format adheres to standard solo event mechanics.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event: All exclusive Promo Cards
The Promo Pack A Series Vol. 9, which is exclusive to this event, is its high point. Completing Expert-level battles is the best way to ensure that a pack is awarded, even though it might drop at random in earlier stages.
For the first time ever in all Promo Pack A releases, this edition stands out for having seven unique Promo Cards instead of the usual five.
Key cards include:
- Ultra Necrozma ex: Event-exclusive and highly coveted, with a 12.66% chance to pull.
- Dawn Wings Necrozma and Dusk Mane Necrozma: These are brand new and only obtainable through this event, also with a 12.66% individual pull rate.
- Kartana, Blacephalon, Xurkitree, and Stakataka: Feature alternate art from Extradimensional Crisis, each with a 15.51% drop rate.
Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event: Battle tasks and rewards
1) Beginner Stage
First-Clear Rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 9, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP
Drop Rewards:
- 51% chance for Promo Pack A Vol. 9
- 38.7% chance for Shop Ticket
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust
Battle Tasks:
- Knock out a Pokemon with a Darkness-type move (4 Event Hourglasses).
- Play 3 Basic Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses).
Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion, ranked
2) Intermediate Stage
First-Clear Rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 9, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP
Drop Rewards:
- 64% chance for Promo Pack A Vol. 9
- 48.3% chance for Shop Ticket
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust
Battle Tasks:
- Knock out 2 Pokemon using Darkness-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses).
- Poison your opponent’s Pokemon once (3 Event Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses).
Also read: 7 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion
3) Advanced Stage
First-Clear Rewards: 6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 9, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP
Drop Rewards:
- 80% chance for Promo Pack A Vol. 9
- 60.4% chance for Shop Ticket
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust
Battle Tasks:
- Knock out the Active Pokemon twice with Darkness-types (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Use a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win without letting your opponent score any points (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked
4) Expert Stage
First-Clear Rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 9, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP
Drop Rewards:
- 100% chance for Promo Pack A Vol. 9
- 75.5% chance for Shop Ticket
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust
Battle Tasks:
- Win using a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win without letting your opponent score (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event: Best counters
- Ultra Necrozma ex is a powerhouse without any specific type weakness, so it’s smart to use fast-setup decks that can take advantage of its initial build-up time. Good options include Lightning-type decks and Solgaleo ex, which can apply early pressure.
- For missions that require Darkness-type knockouts, ideal choices are Darkrai ex, Guzzlord ex, and Alolan Muk ex — all of which offer solid synergy and reliable damage output.
- Missions calling for 1–3 Diamond rarity decks can be cleared with low-rarity yet efficient builds like Silvally, Krookodile, or Dragonite decks.
- For the poisoning task, the easiest method is simply equipping a Poison Barb to one of your Pokemon.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Darkness-type decks
The Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Drop Event is a content-rich chance to test your strategy and deck-building abilities while gathering strong and unique debuting cards. It offers substantial replay value and substantial rewards with a variety of mission tasks and scaling difficulty.
Every TCG Pocket player will find something to enjoy here, whether they are pursuing different Necrozma forms or trying out their Darkness-type strategy.
Also read: Top Darkness-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:
- Pokemon TCGP decks tier list
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- Pokemon TCGP announces new Trading changes
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨