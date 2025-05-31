Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Krookodile deck guide

The Krookodile deck has the potential to be one of the most disruptive combinations in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Krookodile's main move is to force opponents to remove cards from their hand. Combined with other potentially annoying cards, this deck has a chance to throw opponents' plans out the window and leave them easily defeated.

In this article, we look at the best Krookodile deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket for players to try out.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Krookodile deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Sandile 2 Krokorok 1 Krookodile 2 Poipole 2 Naganadel 2 Nihilego 1 Rare Candy 2 Poison Barb 2 Iono 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Krookodile deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

Nihilego, Krookodile, and Naganadel in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Krookodile

HP: 140

140 Move: Poaching Fangs — 90 damage for 2 Darkness Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + Flip 3 coins. For each head, a random card in the opponent's hand is revealed and shuffled back into their deck.

The main core around which this deck is built. Krookodile needs time to set up as a result of being a Stage 2 card that needs three energy for its sole move. However, once set up, it is ready to annoy opponents by forcing them to reshuffle useful cards they may have been holding onto for the late game. Dealing 90 damage consistently on top of that is a bonus.

Players should consider using Rare Candy to bypass the Stage 1 Krokorok and go straight to Krookodile. However, the card should be set up on the Bench, which does leave it vulnerable for that time. But that's where the secondary attackers come in.

Nihilego

HP: 70

70 Ability: More Poison — Poison deals +10 damage to the opponent's Active Pokemon.

More Poison — Poison deals +10 damage to the opponent's Active Pokemon. Move: New Wave — 30 damage for 1 Darkness Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + Inflicts Poison on the opponent's Active Pokemon

Nihilego is a nice supporting card for players to whittle their opponents away. By attaching a Poison Barb to Nihilego, players will force the opponent to reconsider attacking or taking 20 damage each turn as a result of Nihilego's ability, causing Poison to do 20 damage, instead of 10.

Naganadel

HP: 100

100 Move: Electro House — 40 damage for 1 Darkness Energy + The opponent's Active Pokemon is now Poisoned.

Naganadel is the secondary attacker of this deck, whose main job is to assist Nihilego in spreading Poison.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Krookodile decks

Rare Candy, Poison Barb, and Iono in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Poke Ball: Helps you find Basic Pokemon like Sandile, Nihilego, and Poipole early, letting you set up faster.

Helps you find Basic Pokemon like Sandile, Nihilego, and Poipole early, letting you set up faster. Professor’s Research: Lets players quickly draw two cards from this Krookodile deck.

Lets players quickly draw two cards from this Krookodile deck. Poison Barb: A tool best used on Nihilego while it's in the Active spot. This punishes opposing attackers with Poison, whose damage is further boosted by Nihilego's ability.

A tool best used on Nihilego while it's in the Active spot. This punishes opposing attackers with Poison, whose damage is further boosted by Nihilego's ability. Rare Candy: Lets players quickly evolve their Sandile into Krookodile by bypassing the Stage 1 card.

Lets players quickly evolve their Sandile into Krookodile by bypassing the Stage 1 card. Iono: Iono further disrupts the opponent by forcing both players to reshuffle their hand into their decks and picking out cards based on their remaining points.

Alternative options for Krookodile decks

Mars: Considering this deck is focused on shuffling, players can use Mars instead of Iono to disrupt the opponent's hand while leaving their own intact.

Considering this deck is focused on shuffling, players can use Mars instead of Iono to disrupt the opponent's hand while leaving their own intact. Red Card: Another card that forces opponents to reshuffle their hand.

Another card that forces opponents to reshuffle their hand. Persian (Genetic Apex): A Stage 2 Pokemon that can force opponents to discard a card from their hand.

