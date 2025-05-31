Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Silvally deck guide

The Silvally deck is one of the latest new combinations that Pokemon TCG Pocket players get to try out. Silvally was introduced to the game as part of the Extradimensional Crisis expansion. What makes the card appealing is its power when combined with Supporter cards to give it a boost. So, enthusiastic players would need a guide to get the best possible use out of this card.
In this article, we will look at the best possible Silvally decks that players can use in the current meta.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Silvally deck: Cards you need
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Silvally deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Silvally
- HP: 110
- Move: Brave Buddies — 50 damage for 2 Colorless Energy + 50 more damage if the player plays a Supporter card
Silvally is the primary attacker of this deck. What helps it out further is that the Basic Pokemon used to evolve, Type: Null, can deal up to 40 damage with its move Quick Blow with a single Colorless Energy while being set up.
Once Silvally is ready to attack, players should always play a Supporter card to ensure it does 100 damage. Additionally, using Supporters like Red to boost damage or Professor's Research to draw more cards will help Silvally out.
Rampardos
- HP: 150
- Move: Head Smash — 130 damage for 1 Fighting Energy + 50 recoil damage to itself if the attack Knocks Out the opposing Active Pokemon.
Rampardos is a powerful Fighting-type card that works as either an alternate damage dealer or a late-game cleaner.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Silvally decks
- Gladion: This Supporter card works best for a Silvally deck as it helps to draw a random Type: Null or Silvally from the deck to your hand. This will let players set up with their Silvally faster.
- Poke Ball: Helps players get a second Type: Null to their hand quickly, as it is the only Basic Pokemon in this deck, and the first is most likely to be set up in the Active spot.
- Professor’s Research: Not only can players quickly draw two cards, as this card is a Supporter, but it also gives Silvally a damage boost
- Repel: A useful item to disrupt the opponent by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away.
- Red: Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon while also letting Silvally do more damage.
- Leaf: If your Type: Null in the Active Spot is in trouble, players can use this card to swap it out for free. Additionally, if you have another Silvally on the bench ready to go, playing this Supporter will give a damage boost.
- Ilima: If your Silvally or Type: Null is damaged, you can return it to your hand with Ilima. And it also gives Silvally a damage boost.
- Skull Fossil: Players will need these Fossils to evolve their Rampardos.
- Rare Candy: Similarly, this item lets players bypass Cranidos and directly evolve their Skull Fossils to Rampardos.
Alternative options for Silvally decks
- Any suitable Supporter Cards: In order to get the most out of Silvally, players can consider alternate Supporter cards for their decks. Other options include Cyrus, Mars, Iono, Blue, Sabrina, Pokemon Center Lady, and Team Rocket Grunt. If players use Water energy, they might even consider Irida.
