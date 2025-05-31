Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Silvally deck guide

The Silvally deck is one of the latest new combinations that Pokemon TCG Pocket players get to try out. Silvally was introduced to the game as part of the Extradimensional Crisis expansion. What makes the card appealing is its power when combined with Supporter cards to give it a boost. So, enthusiastic players would need a guide to get the best possible use out of this card.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best possible Silvally decks that players can use in the current meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Silvally deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Type: Null 2 Silvally 2 Rampardos 2 Skull Fossil 2 Rare Candy 2 Gladion 2 Ilima 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Leaf 1 Red 1 Repel 1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Silvally deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Silvally variants in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Silvally

Ad

HP: 110

110 Move: Brave Buddies — 50 damage for 2 Colorless Energy + 50 more damage if the player plays a Supporter card

Silvally is the primary attacker of this deck. What helps it out further is that the Basic Pokemon used to evolve, Type: Null, can deal up to 40 damage with its move Quick Blow with a single Colorless Energy while being set up.

Once Silvally is ready to attack, players should always play a Supporter card to ensure it does 100 damage. Additionally, using Supporters like Red to boost damage or Professor's Research to draw more cards will help Silvally out.

Ad

Rampardos

HP: 150

150 Move: Head Smash — 130 damage for 1 Fighting Energy + 50 recoil damage to itself if the attack Knocks Out the opposing Active Pokemon.

Rampardos is a powerful Fighting-type card that works as either an alternate damage dealer or a late-game cleaner.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Fighting-type decks

Key Trainer and Item cards of Silvally decks

Red, Gladion, and Professor's Research in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Gladion: This Supporter card works best for a Silvally deck as it helps to draw a random Type: Null or Silvally from the deck to your hand. This will let players set up with their Silvally faster.

This Supporter card works best for a Silvally deck as it helps to draw a random Type: Null or Silvally from the deck to your hand. This will let players set up with their Silvally faster. Poke Ball: Helps players get a second Type: Null to their hand quickly, as it is the only Basic Pokemon in this deck, and the first is most likely to be set up in the Active spot.

Helps players get a second Type: Null to their hand quickly, as it is the only Basic Pokemon in this deck, and the first is most likely to be set up in the Active spot. Professor’s Research: Not only can players quickly draw two cards, as this card is a Supporter, but it also gives Silvally a damage boost

Not only can players quickly draw two cards, as this card is a Supporter, but it also gives Silvally a damage boost Repel: A useful item to disrupt the opponent by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away.

A useful item to disrupt the opponent by switching in a partially set-up card from the bench or sending a set-up Active Pokemon away. Red: Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon while also letting Silvally do more damage.

Can be used to deal +20 extra damage to the opponent's ex Pokemon while also letting Silvally do more damage. Leaf: If your Type: Null in the Active Spot is in trouble, players can use this card to swap it out for free. Additionally, if you have another Silvally on the bench ready to go, playing this Supporter will give a damage boost.

If your Type: Null in the Active Spot is in trouble, players can use this card to swap it out for free. Additionally, if you have another Silvally on the bench ready to go, playing this Supporter will give a damage boost. Ilima: If your Silvally or Type: Null is damaged, you can return it to your hand with Ilima. And it also gives Silvally a damage boost.

If your Silvally or Type: Null is damaged, you can return it to your hand with Ilima. And it also gives Silvally a damage boost. Skull Fossil: Players will need these Fossils to evolve their Rampardos.

Players will need these Fossils to evolve their Rampardos. Rare Candy: Similarly, this item lets players bypass Cranidos and directly evolve their Skull Fossils to Rampardos.

Ad

Also read: All Extradimensional Crisis 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

Alternative options for Silvally decks

Any suitable Supporter Cards: In order to get the most out of Silvally, players can consider alternate Supporter cards for their decks. Other options include Cyrus, Mars, Iono, Blue, Sabrina, Pokemon Center Lady, and Team Rocket Grunt. If players use Water energy, they might even consider Irida.

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨