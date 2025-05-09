Fighting-type decks are known for being hard-hitting damage dealers in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This is balanced by their need for extra Fighting Energy to make up for their power. As a result, these decks are loved by those who love playing aggressively but don't mind taking a few hits at the start of a match..

Ad

In this article, we look at the best Fighting-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Fighting-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Rampardos and Lycanroc

Rampardos and Lycanroc in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cards Quantity Rockruff 2 Lycanroc 2 Rampardos 2 Skull Fossil 2 Rare Candy 2 Giant Cape 2 Professor's Research 2 Sabrina 1 Red 1 Lillie 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Poke Ball 1

Ad

Trending

Rampardos

HP: 150

150 Move: Head Smash — 130 damage for 1 Fighting Energy. Does 50 damage to itself if the attack Knocks Out the opposing Active Pokemon.

Rampardos is the main attacker of this Pokemon TCG Pocket deck. The creature is one of the best Fighting-type attackers out there, thanks to its massive damage output for only 1 Energy. As a Stage 2 Pokemon evolving from a Skull Fossil, any damage it does to itself, Lillie can heal away. Players can also use a Rare Candy to bring it on the field quickly.

Ad

Lycanroc

HP: 100

100 Move: Blood Fang — 50 (+) damage for 2 Fighting Energy + Does 50 more damage if the opposing Active Pokemon has more health than Lycanroc.

Lycanroc is the late-game cleaner of this deck. This is a good secondary attacker if Rampardos goes down.

Players can set Lycanroc up on the Bench while attacking with Rampardos and can bring it in if the Sinnoh Stage 2 mon goes down.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Lucario: Lucario is an option that can be set up on the Bench to let Rampardos deal an extra +20 damage.

Lucario is an option that can be set up on the Bench to let Rampardos deal an extra +20 damage. Cyrus: This card can be used if opposing players keep switching out their damaged Pokemon. Cyrus can bring them back into the Active spot for a quick kill.

Ad

2) Gallade ex

All Gallde ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Ralts 2 Kirlia 1 Gallade ex 2 Hitmonlee 2 Marshadow 1 Rare Candy 2 Giant Cape 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 2 Red 1 Pokemon Communication 1

Ad

Gallade ex

HP: 170

170 Move: Energized Blade — 70 (+) damage for 2 Fighting Energy + 20 more damage for each Energy attached to the opposing Active Pokemon

This Fighting-type deck relies on Gallade ex to deal damage.

Gallade ex is a great card to counter decks with high Energy attackers. Examples include Fire-type decks using Moltres ex.

Players should use the Ralts and Kirlia from Space-Time Smackdown, as they do not require Psychic Energy. Additionally, they can use Rare Candy to evolve their Ralts directly into Gallade ex.

Ad

Marshadow

HP: 80

80 Move: Revenge — 40 (+) damage for 1 Fighting Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + Does 60 more damage if the previous Pokemon in the Active spot was Knocked Out

Marshadow is a late-game cleaner that can take advantage of the situation when Gallade ex is Knocked Out.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Lucario: An option to further boost Gallade ex's damage output.

An option to further boost Gallade ex's damage output. Mars: This card can be used to whittle away the opponent's hand if they are down to 1 point.

Ad

3) Garchomp ex

All Garchomp ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Gible 2 Garchomp ex 2 Riolu 2 Lucario 2 Hitmonlee 1 Rare Candy 2 Poke Ball 2 Giant Cape 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 2 Pokemon Center Lady 1

Ad

Garchomp ex

HP: 170

170 Move 1: Linear Attack — 50 damage to one of the opponent’s Pokemon for 1 Fighting Energy

Linear Attack — 50 damage to one of the opponent’s Pokemon for 1 Fighting Energy Move 2: Dragon Claw — Deals 100 damage for 2 Fighting Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

Garchomp ex is one of the oldest Fighting-types in Pokemon TCG Pocket. However, its ability to deal consistent damage still makes it worth creating a Fighting-type deck around this card.

Its first move, Linear Attack, can deal 50 damage to any Pokemon on the opponent's team. This attack, combined with Hitmonlee's Stretch Kick, can help Knock Out Benched Pokemon.

Ad

As for its second move, Dragon Claw, it can deal 100 damage to the opposing Active Pokemon. This can be boosted further by Lucario's Ability Fighting Coach, which gives Fighting types a +20 damage boost.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Red: Gives a damage boost to attacks against ex Pokemon

Gives a damage boost to attacks against ex Pokemon Guzma: Removes annoying Pokemon Tools like Rocky Helmet and Giant Cape

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Water-type decks

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨