Water-type decks are one of the top decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket since the beginning. Despite all the expansions that have come out since, the type remains a top-tier option to this day. This is because the Water-type has received plenty of support in the form of Trainer cards. Like Misty, who can add multiple Water Energy with her coinflips, or Irida, who heals all mons with Water Energy attached.

In this article, we will look at the best Water-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Water-type Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Gyarados ex

Gyarados ex and Origin Forme Palkia in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Magikarp 2 Gyarados ex 2 Origin Forme Palkia 1 Manaphy 2 Professor’s Research 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 2 Sabrina 1 Irida 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2

Gyarados ex

HP: 180

180 Move: Rampaging Whirlpool — 140 damage for 3 Water Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + Discard one Energy from all Pokemon on the field (both yours and the opponent's)

Gyarados ex is the main attacker for this Water-type deck. As a Stage 1, it can be quickly evolved from Magikarp, and with a few lucky Misty coinflips, it can be set up pretty fast as well.

Manaphy

HP: 50

50 Move: Oceanic Gift — Add 2 Water Energy to two Benched Pokemon

Manaphy is a nice early game card that can further help Gyarados ex set up with its move Oceanic Gift.

Origin Forme Palkia

HP: 120

120 Move: Zone Smash — 60 damage for 3 Water Energy + 60 more damage if a coin flip is heads

This Hisuian Legendary is a secondary attacker serving as Gyarados ex's lieutenant. Setting it up is easy with a spare Misty, or with Manaphy's Oceanic Gift if the card is drawn early game.

Alternative options to consider for this deck:

Rocky Helmet: For players who want chip damage, they could consider adding this Pokemon Tool to their decks.

2) Palkia ex

All Palkia ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Palkia ex 2 Eevee 2 Vaporeon 2 Manaphy 2 Irida 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Misty 2 Leaf 1 Cyrus 1 Giant Cape 2

Palkia ex

HP: 150

150 Move 1: Slash — 30 damage for 1 Water Energy

Slash — 30 damage for 1 Water Energy Move 2: Dimensional Storm — 150 damage for 3 Water Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + 20 damage to all of the opponent's Pokemon on the Bench + 1 energy is discarded from this Pokemon

The main attacker of this Water-type deck. Palkia ex has two moves, the first one of which, Slash, lets it deal damage while setting up. Of course, its second move is the main threat to be wary of. Dimensional Storm does a whopping 150 damage to the Active Pokemon, while also damaging all of the opponent's Benched Pokemon by 20.

The deck has a few cards to help Palkia ex set up. Both Misty and Manaphy are there, as is Irida, who heals all Pokemon with Water Energy attached to them by 40 HP.

Vaporeon

HP: 120

120 Ability: Wash Out — Move as much Water Energy from your Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon

Wash Out — Move as much Water Energy from your Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon Move: Water Splash — 60 damage for 1 Water Energy and 2 Colorless Energy

Vaporeon plays a unique role in this Water-type deck as a redistributor of Water Energy. Its main function is to take all the Energy that Manaphy's Oceanic Gift has distributed among all the Water Pokemon and attach all of them to Palkia ex when it's in the Active spot.

Alternative options to consider for this deck:

Greninja: This Stage 2 mon can snipe off any weakened Pokemon on the Bench after Palkia ex has used Dimensional Storm.

3) Articuno ex

All Articuno ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Articuno ex 2 Staryu 2 Starmie ex 2 Misty 2 Giovanni 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Sabrina 1 Red Card 2 Irida 2 Red 1 Cyrus 1

Articuno ex

HP: 140

140 Move 1: Ice Wing — 40 damage for 1 Water Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

Ice Wing — 40 damage for 1 Water Energy and 1 Colorless Energy Move 2: Blizzard — 80 damage for 3 Water Energy

Articuno ex is one of the earliest cards to have been released. The fact that it can still be the core of a Water-type deck is a testament to how good it still is.

The premise behind Articuno ex decks is what it always has been — use Misty to set up as early as possible and wreak havoc. Now there are a few more cards like Irida to heal off damage taken while setting up, and Cyrus, which can bring in a damaged mon for a quick kill.

Starmie ex

HP: 130

130 Move: Hydro Splash — 90 damage for 2 Water Energy

Starmie ex is the secondary attacker of this Water-type deck. It can either be used if the player got unlucky with Misty or as a late-game cleaner.

Alternative options to consider for this deck:

Dawn: If, for some reason, a bunch of cards on the Bench end up with Water Energy, Dawn can help shift those to the Active spot.

