Fire-type Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket are mostly focused on dealing massive amounts of damage. The downside to these decks is that they tend to require a lot of Fire-type Energy in exchange, with some cards even needing players to discard Energy after using a move. But to make for that loss of Energy, there are cards like Moltres ex and Charizard ex (from Shining Revelry) who provide extra Energy.

In this article, we will look at the best Fire-type Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Fire-type Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Turtonator and Charizard ex (Shining Revelry)

Turtonator and Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Charmander 2 Charmeleon 1 Charizard ex 2 Turtonator 2 Rare Candy 2 Guzma 2 Kiawe 2 Lillie 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2

Charizard ex (Shining Revelry)

HP: 180

180 Move 1: Stoke — For 1 Fire Energy, attach 3 Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to Charizard ex.

Stoke — For 1 Fire Energy, attach 3 Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to Charizard ex. Move 2: Steam Artillery — 150 damage for 3 Fire Energy and 2 Colorless Energy

The main attacker of this Fire-type deck. The whole game plan involves setting up Charizard on the Bench by evolving Charmander. Then it needs to be brought into the Active Spot and use Stoke. Rare Candy can help speed up this process by skipping Charmeleon.

Turtonator

HP: 120

120 Move: Fire Spin — 90 damage for 1 Fire Energy and 2 Colorless Energy + Discard a Fire Energy from Turtonator

Turtonator's main role is to act as a counter to Oricorio Pom-Pom. It can be set up with the help of Kiawe and can stall for a bit as well while Charizard ex is getting ready.

Other alternatives to consider for your deck:

Other non-ex Pokemon to battle Oricorio Pom Pom: If Turtonator isn't to your liking, other options include Houndoom and regular Charizard.

If Turtonator isn't to your liking, other options include Houndoom and regular Charizard. Sabrina: Can be used to disrupt an opponent's plan by swapping a Pokemon from the Bench.

2) Moltres ex and Charizard ex (Shining Revelry)

Moltres ex and Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Charmander 2 Charmeleon 2 Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) 2 Moltres ex 2 Pokemon Communication 2 Poke Ball 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Professor’s Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 2

Moltres ex

HP: 140

140 Move 1: Inferno Dance — "Flip 3 coins. Take an amount of Fire Energy from your Energy Zone equal to the number of heads and attach it to your Benched Fire Pokémon in any way you like."

Inferno Dance — "Flip 3 coins. Take an amount of Fire Energy from your Energy Zone equal to the number of heads and attach it to your Benched Fire Pokémon in any way you like." Move 2: Heat Blast — 70 damage for 1 Fire Energy and 2 Colorless Energy

Moltres ex can help Charizard ex set up faster while it's on the Bench. Thanks to the high HP of Moltres, it can stall for a few turns.

Other alternatives to consider for your deck:

Other non-ex Pokemon to battle Oricorio Pom Pom: If Oricorio is being too persistent as a threat, cards like Heatmor and regular Charizard can be added to this Fire-type deck.

3) Moltres ex and Infernape ex

Moltres ex and Infernape ex in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Chimchar 2 Monferno 2 Infernape ex 2 Moltres ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Pokemon Communication 2 Dawn 2 Giovanni 2 Giant Cape 2

Infernape ex

HP: 170

170 Move: Flare Blitz — 140 damage for 2 Fire Energy. All Energy is discarded after using this move.

The damage output of Infernape ex makes it a tantalizing option for players wanting to use a Fire-type deck. The main issue is that after using Flare Blitz once, it needs to add Fire Energy again. This can be fixed by using Dawn or Moltres ex's Inferno Dance to add more Fire Energy to Infernape ex.

Other alternatives to consider for your deck:

Other non-ex Pokemon to battle Oricorio Pom Pom: Heatmor and Houndoom can be added to this Fire-type deck to combat Oricorio Pom Pom.

4) Incineroar ex and Salazzle (Celestic Guardians)

Incineroar ex and Salazzle (Celestic Guardians) in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Litten 2 Incineroar ex 2 Salandit 2 Salazzle (Celestial Guardians) 2 Rare Candy 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Cyrus 1 Sabrina 1 Lillie 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Giant Cape 1

Incineroar ex

HP: 180

180 Move 1: Fire Fang — 30 damage for 1 Fire Energy + Inflicts burn

Fire Fang — 30 damage for 1 Fire Energy + Inflicts burn Move 2: Scar-Charged Smash — 80 base damage for 2 Fire Energy and 1 Colorless Energy. If Incineroar ex has any damage, the move deals 140 damage instead.

The core of this Fire-type deck is this Generation VII starter. Both of its moves are useful for combat, with Fire Fang dealing quick damage upfront. However, this card's full potential is unleashed if it gets damaged. If that happens, its second move, Scar-Charged Smash deals 140 damage. To get Incineroar ex on the field early, players should use Rare Candy.

Salazzle

HP: 90

90 Move: Heated Poison — 30 damage for 2 Fire Energy + Both Burn and Poison are inflicted.

The newest edition of Salazzle from the Celestial Guardians expansion is a useful ally to Incineroar ex. Dealing two Special Conditions in Burn and Poison provides the necessary chip damage for Incineroar ex to manage any threat.

