Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Incineroar ex deck guide

With the release of the Celestial Guardians in Pokemon TCG Pocket, fans are jumping back into the game with fresh interest. The new set introduces a new tide of Alolan-themed gameplay, presenting tantalizing opportunities for competitive play and deck-building.

Ad

One of the most popular cards in this set is Incineroar ex, a powerful Fire-type that's generating buzz for its attack capability and compatibility with the status condition burn mechanics. This handbook demystifies the important cards, strategy, and how to best utilize this flame-haired feline.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Incineroar ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Litten 2 Incineroar ex 2 Salandit 2 Salazzle (Celestial Guardians) 2 Rare Candy 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Cyrus 1 Sabrina 1 Lillie 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Giant Cape

1

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Incineroar ex deck: Strategy and playstyle

All Incineroar ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Incineroar ex

Ad

HP: 180

180 Move 1: Fire Fang – 30 damage + Burn effect for 1 Fire Energy

Fire Fang – 30 damage + Burn effect for 1 Fire Energy Move 2: Scar-Charged Smash – 80 base damage for 2 Fire and 1 Colorless. If Incineroar ex has any damage, the move hits for 140 instead.

Incineroar ex is designed for aggressive play. Without any additional conditions or support, Scar-Charged Smash is decent pressure with 80 damage. However, by tactically letting Incineroar ex take a hit, it unleashes its full potential, causing 140 damage, enough to KO most Pokemon within one or two turns with the current 200 max HP in the format.

Ad

Salazzle

HP: 90

90 Move: Heated Poison – Deals 30 damage while inflicting both Burn and Poison for 2 Fire Energy.

Celestial Guardians Salazzle is an excellent utility card. While it may not have the best base stat, combining Burn and Poison with it is an excellent control card. Chip damage does add up over time, weakening targets for Incineroar ex to finish off.

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Incineroar ex deck: Key Trainers and Items

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rare Candy: Accelerates your game by allowing you to evolve Litten directly into Incineroar ex, bypassing the in-between stage.

Accelerates your game by allowing you to evolve Litten directly into Incineroar ex, bypassing the in-between stage. Poke Ball: Allows to draw a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, supporting setup during early turns.

Allows to draw a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, supporting setup during early turns. Professor's Research: A trusted draw supporter that provides you with two extra cards to maintain momentum in your hand.

A trusted draw supporter that provides you with two extra cards to maintain momentum in your hand. Cyrus: Puts pressure on your opponent to evolve a benched Pokemon in damage to the active position, ideal for knocking up with Incineroar.

Puts pressure on your opponent to evolve a benched Pokemon in damage to the active position, ideal for knocking up with Incineroar. Sabrina: Swaps their Active Pokemon with one from their bench, breaking up positioning.

Swaps their Active Pokemon with one from their bench, breaking up positioning. Lillie: Provides a 60 HP heal, which can sustain Incineroar ex longer, particularly when attempting to control damage for boosted attacks.

Provides a 60 HP heal, which can sustain Incineroar ex longer, particularly when attempting to control damage for boosted attacks. Pokemon Communication: Allows you to recycle Pokemon from your hand into your deck for a potentially improved draw.

Allows you to recycle Pokemon from your hand into your deck for a potentially improved draw. Giant Cape: Provides 20 HP to your Pokemon, making them more survivable and synergistic with Incineroar ex's damage boost status.

Ad

Optional – Rocky Helmet: Put this on Salazzle to accumulate even more chip damage when it is attacked, tilting the advantage further in your direction.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

This Incineroar ex deck excels on planned aggression and stacked effects. With burn, poison, and conditional high-damage attacks, you can dictate the pace of the game while keeping opponents at bay. With clever play and good draw support, this deck is accessible to new players and viable in the present meta.

Ad

Also read: How to get Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCGP

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨