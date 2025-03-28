Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) deck guide

With the release of Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces a fresh approach to deck-building. Among the standout cards in this expansion is the new Charizard ex, a powerful yet self-sufficient attacker. Unlike the Charizard ex from Genetic Apex, this version trades raw damage for consistency, ensuring reliable performance without discarding energy.

Ad

Its straightforward yet effective strategy makes it an excellent choice for players who prefer a balanced offensive approach.

Below is a complete guide on assembling the best deck around Charizard ex (Shining Revelry), including essential cards and strategies to maximize its potential.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Charmander 2 Charmeleon 2 Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) 2 Moltres ex 2 Pokemon Communication 2 Poke Ball 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Professor’s Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 2

Ad

Trending

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Charizard ex (Shining Revelry) deck: Key strategy and cards

All Charizard ex variants from the Shining Revelry set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard ex (Shining Revelry)

Ad

Shiny Charizard ex (also found in a Double Shiny variant) is the second Charizard ex card released in Pokemon TCG Pocket. While it retains the same HP, typing, and weakness as its Genetic Apex counterpart, it comes with two reworked unique attacks:

Stoke : This ability allows Charizard ex to attach three Energy cards to itself, significantly speeding up its setup. With just one turn of Stoke, you can prepare Charizard ex for its heavy-hitting move without additional support.

: This ability allows Charizard ex to attach three Energy cards to itself, significantly speeding up its setup. With just one turn of Stoke, you can prepare Charizard ex for its heavy-hitting move without additional support. Steam Artillery: Requiring five Energy, this attack delivers 150 damage, enough to knock out most Big Basic Pokemon ex. Unlike Charizard ex from the A1 set, this move doesn’t force you to discard energy, allowing it to attack continuously once fully powered up.

Ad

Moltres ex – The stalling support

HP: 140

Inferno Dance: Flip 3 coins. Attach Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to your Benched Fire Pokemon equal to the number of heads. (Cost: 1 Energy)

Flip 3 coins. Attach Fire Energy from your Energy Zone to your Benched Fire Pokemon equal to the number of heads. (Cost: 1 Energy) Heat Blast: Deals 70 damage. (Cost: 1 Fire + 2 Colorless Energy)

Moltres ex plays a crucial support role, particularly in the early game. Its Inferno Dance ability provides an alternative way to accelerate Energy attachments, helping Charizard ex power up faster. Meanwhile, its Heat Blast attack allows it to deal moderate damage while buying time for Charizard ex to fully set up.

Ad

Also read: Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion, ranked

Key trainer and item cards

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To ensure a smooth game plan, these Trainer and Item cards can enhance this deck’s consistency:

Ad

Poke Ball & Pokemon Communication: These help fetch essential Pokemon like Charizard ex or Moltres ex when needed.

These help fetch essential Pokemon like Charizard ex or Moltres ex when needed. Professor’s Research: Allows you to cycle through your deck quickly, ensuring you draw into the cards required for an optimal setup.

Allows you to cycle through your deck quickly, ensuring you draw into the cards required for an optimal setup. Rocky Helmet: When attached to Moltres ex, this punishes opponents by dealing 20 damage whenever their Pokemon attacks it, making it a great stalling tool.

When attached to Moltres ex, this punishes opponents by dealing 20 damage whenever their Pokemon attacks it, making it a great stalling tool. Giant Cape: This boosts a Pokemon’s HP by 20. Best used on Charizard ex to increase its survivability to 200 HP, making it tougher to knock out.

This boosts a Pokemon’s HP by 20. Best used on Charizard ex to increase its survivability to 200 HP, making it tougher to knock out. Leaf: Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by two, allowing for easy switching between Moltres ex and Charizard ex depending on the game state. This is particularly useful for pulling Charizard ex into the Active Spot once fully powered up.

Ad

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion

This Charizard ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a well-balanced mix of offensive power and strategic flexibility. By leveraging its ability to charge itself with Stoke and attack consistently with Steam Artillery, Charizard ex provides a reliable win condition.

Moltres ex complements the deck with additional Energy acceleration and stalling potential. The right combination of Trainer and Item cards ensures smooth execution, making this deck a strong contender in the current meta.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

Check out our other articles on Pokemon:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨