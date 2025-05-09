Lightning-type decks are among the fastest and hardest-hitting decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This includes powerful ex Pokemon like two different Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex and Shining Revelry), Alolan Raichu ex, and Zapdos ex. As a result, Lightning-type decks have remained fairly consistent since the game's inception.

Ad

In this article, we look at the best Lightning-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Lightning-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Oricorio and Magnezone

Oricorio and Magnezone in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cards Quantity Oricorio 2 Magnemite 2 Magneton (Genetic Apex) 2 Magnezone 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Red 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Guzma 1 Sabrina 1 Cyrus 1

Ad

Trending

Oricorio

HP: 70

70 Ability: Safeguard — Prevents all damage done to this Pokemon by opposing Pokemon ex.

Safeguard — Prevents all damage done to this Pokemon by opposing Pokemon ex. Move: Zzzap — 50 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

One of the main meta-relevant cards of the Celestial Guardians expansion, Oricorio has singlehandedly become a counter to the game's strongest. This is because of its Ability Safeguard, which prevents any damage to the card by opposing Pokemon ex.

So, Oricorio's role in this Lightning-type deck is to force out any Pokemon ex from the Active spot. This will let the other cards set up with Energy and attack.

Ad

Magnezone

HP: 140

140 Move: Thunder Blast — 110 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 2 Colorless Energy. Discard a Lightning Energy from this card.

Magnezone is the main attacker of this Lightning-type deck. While Oricorio stalls any opposing Pokemon ex, players should set up their Magnezone on the Bench. It would help if players use the Magneton from the Genetic Apex set instead of using a Rare Candy to evolve it. This is because that particular Magneton has the ability Volt Charge, letting it add another extra energy to it.

Ad

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Pokemon Center Lady: This card can add more longevity to Oricorio, helping it stall for longer.

2) Alolan Raichu ex

All Alolan Raichu ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Pikachu 2 Alolan Raichu ex 2 Pachirisu 2 Oricorio 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Red Card 2 Rocky Helmet 1 X Speed 1 Sabrina 1 Cyrus 2

Ad

Alolan Raichu ex

HP: 140

140 Move: Psychic — 60 (+) damage for 3 Colorless Energy + 30 more damage for each Energy attached to the opponent's Active Pokemon.

This Lightning-type deck is built around getting Alolan Raichu ex set up. The playstyle involves getting Alolan Raichu ex set up on the bench. The other Pokemon in the deck are meant to help them in this regard. Pachirisu can use its move Plasma to give Raichu an extra energy, while Oricorio will prevent any Pokemon ex from attacking.

Ad

Pachirisu

HP: 70

70 Move: Plasma — 10 damage for 1 Colorless Energy + Attach a Lightning Energy from the Energy Zone to a Benched Lightning Pokemon.

Pachirisu helps to set Alolan Raichu ex by using its move Plasma. This lets Alolan Raichu ex get to the Active spot and attack faster.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Guzma: Removes Pokemon Tools like Rocky Helmet and Giant Cape from opposing Pokemon

3) Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex)

All Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex) variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex) 2 Zapdos ex 2 Voltorb 2 Electrode 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 X Speed 2 Giant Cape 1 Dawn 2 Sabrina 1 Blue 1 Cyrus 1

Ad

Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex)

HP: 120

120 Move: Circle Circuit — 30 damage for each Pokemon on your Bench for 2 Lightning Energy.

This card is one of the earliest Lightning Pokemon ex and the deck is valid to this day. While the damage ceiling of this deck isn't as high as per modern standards, and it can struggle to reach the necessary range, it is still a powerful card.

Zapdos ex

HP: 130

130 Move 1: Peck — 20 damage for 1 Lightning Energy.

Peck — 20 damage for 1 Lightning Energy. Move 2: Thundering Hurricane — 50 damage for each head after four coinflips for 3 Lightning Energy.

Ad

Zapdos ex is the secondary attacker of this deck, capable of reaching up to 200 damage with its second move, Thundering Hurricane. However, the luck-based nature of this move makes it a bit unpredictable.

Electrode

HP: 80

80 Move: Electro Ball — 70 damage for 2 Lightning Energy.

Electrode is a good Pokemon for its ability to instantly switch out, thanks to a Retreat Cost of zero.

Alternatives to consider for this deck:

Zebstrika: This card can be added to this Lightning-type deck to snipe any opposing Pokemon at low health

This card can be added to this Lightning-type deck to snipe any opposing Pokemon at low health Pincurchin: This card has a chance to paralyze the opponent's Active Pokemon

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Fighting-type decks

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More