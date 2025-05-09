Lightning-type decks are among the fastest and hardest-hitting decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This includes powerful ex Pokemon like two different Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex and Shining Revelry), Alolan Raichu ex, and Zapdos ex. As a result, Lightning-type decks have remained fairly consistent since the game's inception.
In this article, we look at the best Lightning-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Best Lightning-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket
1) Oricorio and Magnezone
Oricorio
- HP: 70
- Ability: Safeguard — Prevents all damage done to this Pokemon by opposing Pokemon ex.
- Move: Zzzap — 50 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 1 Colorless Energy
One of the main meta-relevant cards of the Celestial Guardians expansion, Oricorio has singlehandedly become a counter to the game's strongest. This is because of its Ability Safeguard, which prevents any damage to the card by opposing Pokemon ex.
So, Oricorio's role in this Lightning-type deck is to force out any Pokemon ex from the Active spot. This will let the other cards set up with Energy and attack.
Magnezone
- HP: 140
- Move: Thunder Blast — 110 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 2 Colorless Energy. Discard a Lightning Energy from this card.
Magnezone is the main attacker of this Lightning-type deck. While Oricorio stalls any opposing Pokemon ex, players should set up their Magnezone on the Bench. It would help if players use the Magneton from the Genetic Apex set instead of using a Rare Candy to evolve it. This is because that particular Magneton has the ability Volt Charge, letting it add another extra energy to it.
Alternatives to consider for this deck:
- Pokemon Center Lady: This card can add more longevity to Oricorio, helping it stall for longer.
2) Alolan Raichu ex
Alolan Raichu ex
- HP: 140
- Move: Psychic — 60 (+) damage for 3 Colorless Energy + 30 more damage for each Energy attached to the opponent's Active Pokemon.
This Lightning-type deck is built around getting Alolan Raichu ex set up. The playstyle involves getting Alolan Raichu ex set up on the bench. The other Pokemon in the deck are meant to help them in this regard. Pachirisu can use its move Plasma to give Raichu an extra energy, while Oricorio will prevent any Pokemon ex from attacking.
Pachirisu
- HP: 70
- Move: Plasma — 10 damage for 1 Colorless Energy + Attach a Lightning Energy from the Energy Zone to a Benched Lightning Pokemon.
Pachirisu helps to set Alolan Raichu ex by using its move Plasma. This lets Alolan Raichu ex get to the Active spot and attack faster.
Alternatives to consider for this deck:
- Guzma: Removes Pokemon Tools like Rocky Helmet and Giant Cape from opposing Pokemon
3) Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex)
Pikachu ex (Genetic Apex)
- HP: 120
- Move: Circle Circuit — 30 damage for each Pokemon on your Bench for 2 Lightning Energy.
This card is one of the earliest Lightning Pokemon ex and the deck is valid to this day. While the damage ceiling of this deck isn't as high as per modern standards, and it can struggle to reach the necessary range, it is still a powerful card.
Zapdos ex
- HP: 130
- Move 1: Peck — 20 damage for 1 Lightning Energy.
- Move 2: Thundering Hurricane — 50 damage for each head after four coinflips for 3 Lightning Energy.
Zapdos ex is the secondary attacker of this deck, capable of reaching up to 200 damage with its second move, Thundering Hurricane. However, the luck-based nature of this move makes it a bit unpredictable.
Electrode
- HP: 80
- Move: Electro Ball — 70 damage for 2 Lightning Energy.
Electrode is a good Pokemon for its ability to instantly switch out, thanks to a Retreat Cost of zero.
Alternatives to consider for this deck:
- Zebstrika: This card can be added to this Lightning-type deck to snipe any opposing Pokemon at low health
- Pincurchin: This card has a chance to paralyze the opponent's Active Pokemon
