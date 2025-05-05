Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Oricorio deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket has recently added a new expansion called Celestial Guardians. This has attracted players back to the game, especially fans of the Alola region, whose characters and Pokemon feature prominently in this set. However, on the competitive side of things, one of the most popular cards in this expansion is the Basic Pokemon Oricorio.

In this guide, we look at why this Basic Pokemon has become a staple of multiple Pokemon TCG Pocket decks and how you can use these decks yourself.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Oricorio deck: Cards you need

Here are the best cards you need from the Oricorio deck:

Cards Quantity Oricorio 2 Magnemite 2 Magneton (Genetic Apex) 2 Magnezone 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Red 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Guzma 1 Sabrina 1 Cyrus 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Oricorio deck: Strategy and playstyle

All the Oricorio cards in PTCGP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oricorio

HP: 70

Ability: Safeguard — Prevent all damage done to this Pokemon by attacks from your opponent's Pokemon ex.

Move: Zzzap — 50 for 1 Lightning Energy and 1 Colorless Energy

The main reason Oricorio is used is because of its ability, Safeguard. By placing Oricorio in the Active Spot, you will shut down any of your opponent's ex Pokemon from using their moves. This makes it a great counter to some of the best decks in the meta.

Magneton (Genetic Apex)

HP: 80

Ability: Volt Charge — Once during your turn, you may take a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to this Pokemon.

Move: Spinning Attack — 60 for 1 Lightning Energy and 3 Colorless Energy

Magnezone

HP: 140

Move: Thunder Blast — 110 damage for 1 Lightning Energy and 2 Colorless Energy + Discard a Lightning Energy from this Pokemon.

Magnezone is the main attacker of this deck. While playing Oricorio in the Active Spot, use Magneton's ability to set up on the bench before evolving it into Magnezone. Once ready, bring it into the Active Spot and attack your opponents.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Oricorio deck: Key trainers and items

Best Trainer Cards in the deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poke Ball: Allows you to draw a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, letting you bring Oricorio into play early.

Allows you to draw a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, letting you bring Oricorio into play early. Professor's Research: One of the most reliable supporter cards that finds its way into most decks. It lets you draw two extra cards.

One of the most reliable supporter cards that finds its way into most decks. It lets you draw two extra cards. Cyrus: Forces the opponent to be mindful of their bench as a sudden swap can leave them at risk of conceding a point.

Forces the opponent to be mindful of their bench as a sudden swap can leave them at risk of conceding a point. Sabrina: By forcing a swap, this card can disrupt the opponent's momentum.

By forcing a swap, this card can disrupt the opponent's momentum. Pokemon Communication: This card can be used for a chance of a better draw.

This card can be used for a chance of a better draw. Giant Cape: Provides 20 HP to Oricorio, letting you set up Magnezone far more easily.

Provides 20 HP to Oricorio, letting you set up Magnezone far more easily. Red: Provides a damage boost against opposing ex mons.

Provides a damage boost against opposing ex mons. Guzma: Removes opposing Giant Capes or Rocky Helmets to make Magnezone's job easier.

Other potential options

Iono: This card can help you get rid of a bad hand for a better one, while simultaneously disrupting a good hand on the opponent's part. However, this card can be inconsistent due to no guarantees of what either player will draw.

This card can help you get rid of a bad hand for a better one, while simultaneously disrupting a good hand on the opponent's part. However, this card can be inconsistent due to no guarantees of what either player will draw. X Speed: If Oricorio is only used for stalling purposes and you need to bring it back quickly, use an X Speed to do so without using an Energy.

The main potential of the Oricorio decks is to force your opponent into inaction with their ex Pokemon, while you set up. This can be risky if your opponent is using a Fighting deck or if they are relying on non-ex Pokemon as well. However, thanks to its ease of use and relative accessibility, you can get decent value out of an Oricorio deck.

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

