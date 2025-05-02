This Celestial Guardians Basic card wrecks the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket 

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, some of the best decks in the meta right now are all based around powerful ex cards that can deal massive amounts of damage. However, in the Celestic Guardians expansion, a new card has emerged as a counter to all damage-dealing ex cards, effectively shutting them down. That card is Lightning Oricorio, with its ability Safeguard.

In this article, we will look at Lightning Oricorio and how it has forced players to consider it while building their decks for battles.

What is Lightning Oricorio in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Lightning Oricorio in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Based on the Pom Pom form of Oricorio in the mainline games, this card is a Lightning-type Basic Pokemon. As a Lightning-type, it takes double damage from Fighting-types. Its only damaging move is Zzzap, which requires a Lightning Energy and a Colorless Energy to deal 50 damage. However, that's not what lets it wreck some of the strongest decks in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta right now.

Oricorio has the ability Safeguard, which prevents it from taking damage from opposing Pokemon ex. This essentially shuts down any decks that only have such cards as the only attacking options — especially 18-trainer decks that only have two ex mons.

The best part is that Oricorio doesn't even need to damage the opposition. It can stay in the Active spot and let others set up on the bench. However, if it needs to be used to deal damage, it should preferably be played in a deck with other Lightning types, which will utilize the same type of Energy.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

How to get Lightning Oricorio in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Players can get a Lightning Oricorio by opening Celestial Guardians Solgaleo packs. Alternatively, if players save up 150 Pack Points from opening Celestial Guardians packs, they can buy an Oricorio with them. The reason it costs 150 Pack Points is that it's classified as Rare.

