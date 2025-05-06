Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Alolan Raichu ex deck guide

With the Celestial Guardians expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players are entering a new meta influenced by the Alolan region. This first set in the A3 series brings new creative strategies, giving the competitive format a breath of fresh air. Among the notable cards in this set is Alolan Raichu ex, a versatile and potentially game-ending attacker. Centered on energy manipulation and counterplay, this deck excels when played with careful planning.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Raichu ex deck: Cards you need
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Raichu ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Alolan Raichu ex
- HP: 140
- Move: Psychic (60+ damage)
- Effect: Deals an extra 30 damage for every Energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokemon.
- Retreat Cost: 1
Alolan Raichu ex is your core attacker of this deck. With a base damage of 60, it increases depending on how powered-up your opponent's Active Pokemon is. Against threats such as Solgaleo ex (2 Energy), it deals 120, but against energy-hungry Pokemon such as Giratina ex (4 Energy), it deals a massive 180 based hit. This scaling ability makes it a flexible threat throughout the game.
Oricorio: While Oricorio can deal 50 damage with Zzzap (2 Lightning Energy), its actual worth is its ability, Safeguard. It prevents all damage from enemy Pokemon ex, serving as a powerful counter to a ex-heavy meta. It provides time to establish your board and stifle your opponent's momentum.
Pachirisu: You'll want to have Pachirisu in on the field early. Its Plasma attack will do only 10 damage, but it lets you move a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to any of your Benched Pokemon. This clean effect gets Oricorio and Alolan Raichu ex going quickly and effectively.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Raichu ex deck: Support and Trainer Cards
- Poke Ball, Iono, Pokemon Communication, Professor's Research: These draw and search cards keep your hand fresh and your plan flexible.
- Giant Cape: Gives +20 HP, best for buffing up your lead attackers.
- Rocky Helmet: Bounces back 20 damage to the attack, excellent when mounted on Pachirisu.
- Cyrus, X Speed, Sabrina: Flexible cards providing situational advantage, ranging from no-energy-cost retreats to strategic opponent swap-ins.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Raichu ex deck: Alternative pairings
Alolan Raichu ex's three Colorless Energy requirement allows players for broad compatibility. You’re not restricted to a mono-Lightning build — in fact, several cards from other types pair excellently by accelerating energy:
- Dialga ex: Metallic Turbo lets you attach 2 Metal Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Pokemon, great synergy for quickly charging Alolan Raichu ex.
- Moltres ex: Inferno Dance flips 3 coins and attaches 1 Fire Energy per heads. You can split the results among two Alolan Raichu ex cards and power up your board.
- Passimian ex: With Offload Pass, when Passimian is knocked out, it sends its Fighting Energy to a Benched Pokemon. It acts as a front-line tank that applies decent pressure and charges Alolan Raichu ex on its way out.
- Manaphy: Oceanic Gift binds Water Energy to two separate Benched Pokemon — a fantastic energy spread and setup support option.
This Alolan Raichu ex deck brings a smart blend of disruption, scaling power, and speed. Its adaptability makes it competitive across various matchups, especially in a meta full of energy-heavy threats.
