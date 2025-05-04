Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Solgaleo ex deck guide

With the arrival of Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, the mobile game receives a fresh wave of strategic depth and collectible excitement. This expansion transports players back to the Alola region, blending the charm of familiar Pokemon with surprising new additions. Among them, Solgaleo ex shines as a standout choice for a competitive and efficient deck.

In this guide, we’ll explore how to get the most out of Solgaleo ex, how to structure your deck around it, and the tactics needed to dominate your matches.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Solgaleo ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Cosmog 2 Cosmoem 1 Solgaleo ex 2 Skarmory 2 Lillie 2 Giant Cape 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Cyrus 1 Rare Candy 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Solgaleo ex deck: Strategy and playstyle

All Solgaleo ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solgaleo ex is a good Stage 2 Pokemon that can set up quickly due to the use of Rare Candy, allowing you to skip the middle form. Solgaleo ex only requires 2 Energy and can deal 120 damage with the very effective attack Sol Breaker. Solgaleo ex also has a respectable 180 HP, making it decently durable in battle.

What makes Solgaleo ex stand out is its Rising Road Ability, which allows it to switch to the Active Spot for free. This versatility makes your options during mid-game more accessible, making it simpler to strategize against your opponent's plan while cutting down on switching cards such as Leaf or X Speed.

Skarmory has a critical supporting role in this deck. It's an easy Basic attacker that excels at the early stages of a battle. With an attached Pokemon Tool, it can deal 50 damage, perfect for weakening enemies before you ready Solgaleo ex. With 80 HP, you can take one or two hits while you stabilize your setup.

Cosmog, while delicate, has an out; it can withdraw to the Bench with its move, Teleport, allowing you to safely evolve it later. On the Bench, you can accumulate its Energy and eventually evolve it with either Cosmoem or bypass ahead with Rare Candy to reach Solgaleo ex.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Solgaleo ex deck: Key support cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lillie: Critical for long-term sustainability, Lillie restores one Stage 2 Pokemon by 60 HP to keep Solgaleo ex alive longer.

Critical for long-term sustainability, Lillie restores one Stage 2 Pokemon by 60 HP to keep Solgaleo ex alive longer. Giant Cape: Raises a Pokemon's HP by 20, which pairs perfectly with Solgaleo ex to extend its survivability to 200 HP.

Raises a Pokemon's HP by 20, which pairs perfectly with Solgaleo ex to extend its survivability to 200 HP. Rocky Helmet: When used on a Pokemon such as Skarmory, it provides an extra layer of chip damage when the Pokemon is hit. Poison Barb, a great alternative, does the same thing.

When used on a Pokemon such as Skarmory, it provides an extra layer of chip damage when the Pokemon is hit. Poison Barb, a great alternative, does the same thing. Cyrus: A timely Cyrus can force an injured enemy Pokemon into the Active Spot, setting up their knockout.

A timely Cyrus can force an injured enemy Pokemon into the Active Spot, setting up their knockout. Rare Candy: The backbone of your acceleration — use it to evolve Cosmog directly into Solgaleo ex.

The backbone of your acceleration — use it to evolve Cosmog directly into Solgaleo ex. Poke Ball: Useful for searching for Basic Pokemon to stock your Bench or begin a setup.

Useful for searching for Basic Pokemon to stock your Bench or begin a setup. Professor's Research: Provides you with an easy means of drawing two extra cards, maintaining your hand.

The Solgaleo ex deck paired with Skarmory's early-game stall and Solgaleo ex's late-game pressure is a match of early-game pressure and straight-up damage, and is ideal for casual players as well as competitive climbers.

