Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Alolan Muk ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been curious about a potential Alolan Muk ex deck ever since the Celestial Guardians expansion was released. Alolan Muk ex promises to utilize Special Conditions in the game to a larger extent than they have so far. This card promises to be an unorthodox addition to the overall Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.
In this article, we will go over the best Alolan Muk ex deck for the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta. This guide will include the best Pokemon cards to use alongside Alolan Muk ex, and the Trainer cards that work best with it.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Muk ex deck: Cards you need
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Muk ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Alolan Muk ex
HP: 160
Move: Chemical Panic — 80 damage for 2 Darkness Energy and 1 Colorless Energy + "1 Special Condition from among Asleep, Burned, Confused, Paralyzed, and Poisoned is chosen at random, and your opponent’s Active Pokémon is now affected by that Special Condition. Any Special Conditions already affecting that Pokémon will not be chosen."
Alolan Muk ex is the endgame for this deck, around which the whole strategy revolves. The plan is to set up this card on the bench and unleash its whole grab bag of Special Conditions on the opponent to wear them down.
Weezing (Genetic Apex)
HP: 110
Ability: Gas Leak — "Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may make your opponent's Active Pokemon Poisoned."
Move: Tackle — 30
The Weezing from Genetic Apex is the best ally for Alolan Muk ex to set up. Not only does it spread Poison, but thanks to its high HP, it is unlikely to be KO'd early. And once Alolan Muk ex is ready on the bench, you can use Koga to place Weezing from the Active Spot into your hand. This will remove any damage that it has taken.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Alolan Muk ex deck: Support and utility cards
- Koga: While Koga will not affect Alolan Muk ex, it will still work well in this deck by letting a Weezing return to your hand at some point in the game.
- Rocky Helmet: This tool can be attached to Weezing or Alolan Muk ex to chip away further at opponents by -20 whenever they attack.
- Poison Barb: Works in a similar manner to Rocky Helmet, except it poisons the opponent's Active Pokemon.
- Poke Ball: Can be used to pull Koffing or Alolan Grimer quickly.
- Professor's Research: A staple card that improves the draw rate of the Alolan Muk ex deck and can help get the right card at the right moment.
- Cyrus: Especially useful in this deck as Pokemon on the Bench are likely to be worn out by all the chip damage this deck can deliver
- Sabrina: Similar in function to Cyrus, except it causes more random chaos.
Other alternatives for an Alolan Muk ex deck
- Grafaiai: Another Stage 1 mon that can poison the opponent and stall while Alolan Muk ex is being set up. However, it is not as bulky as Weezing at 90 HP. Also, it needs 2 Darkness Energy to deal 10 more damage compared to Weezing's 30. And Weezing's synergy with Koga cannot be replicated with this card.
- Pokemon Center Lady: If players are losing the war of attrition, healing cards like Pokemon Center Lady could be added to the Alolan Muk ex deck.
