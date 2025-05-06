Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Wishiwashi ex deck guide

Many Pokemon TCG Pocket players may be interested in running a Wishiwashi ex deck. The card was recently released in the game as part of the Celestial Guardians expansion. This deck primarily focuses on Pocket Monsters and characters from the Alola region. Some of its cards, like Wishiwashi ex, are good enough for players to build a deck around them.

Ad

This article explains how to build the best Wishiwashi ex deck possible. We look at the playstyle, the main cards involved, and the ways to support them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Wishiwashi ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Wishiwashi ex 2 Wishiwashi 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Misty 2 Fishing Net 2 Giant Cape 2 Irida 2 Leaf 1 Cyrus 1 Sabrina 1 Guzma 1

Ad

Trending

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Wishiwashi ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Wishiwashi ex variants in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Wishiwashi ex

Ad

HP: 170

Move: School Storm — 30+ damage for 3 Water energy + This attack does 40 more damage for each of your Benched Wishiwashi and Wishiwashi ex.

Wishiwashi ex is the primary attacker of this deck. With two Wishiwashi and another Wishiwashi ex on the bench, the move School Storm reaches 150 damage.

Wishiwashi

HP: 30

Move: Call for Family — For 1 Water Energy, put one random Wishiwashi or Wishiwashi ex from your deck onto your bench.

If you aren't lucky enough to draw Wishiwashi ex early on, using a Wishiwashi to bring an ex version onto the bench might be the next best play. This will let you set the big fish up with Water energy from your Energy Zone or by using Misty.

Ad

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Wishiwashi ex deck: Support and utility cards

Irida, Wishiwashi, and Fishing Net are among the best cards for a Wishiwashi ex deck (Image via TPC)

Irida: A must-have for any deck using Water Energy, Irida will help keep Wishiwashi ex out of KO range by healing it.

A must-have for any deck using Water Energy, Irida will help keep Wishiwashi ex out of KO range by healing it. Fishing Net: This card is very useful for fishing out any KO'd Wishiwashi from the discard pile back into your hand

This card is very useful for fishing out any KO'd Wishiwashi from the discard pile back into your hand Misty: While using Misty is a bit of a risk, she is the best way to get Wishiwashi ex set up early on if the coinflips land in your favor.

While using Misty is a bit of a risk, she is the best way to get Wishiwashi ex set up early on if the coinflips land in your favor. Leaf: If you need to retreat a badly damaged Wishiwashi ex to the Bench without giving up all the Water Energy attached to it, Leaf brings down that Retreat Cost to 1.

If you need to retreat a badly damaged Wishiwashi ex to the Bench without giving up all the Water Energy attached to it, Leaf brings down that Retreat Cost to 1. Giant Cape: Adds +20 HP to Wishwashi ex to make it even harder to kill.

Adds +20 HP to Wishwashi ex to make it even harder to kill. Poke Ball: A staple of every Pokemon TCG Pocket deck, this card is very useful here, as all the cards in this deck are Basic Pokemon. Hence, all of them can be pulled up by a Pokeball.

A staple of every Pokemon TCG Pocket deck, this card is very useful here, as all the cards in this deck are Basic Pokemon. Hence, all of them can be pulled up by a Pokeball. Professor's Research: Another staple card that lets you get more useful cards faster.

Another staple card that lets you get more useful cards faster. Cyrus: Lets you bring in a damaged Pokemon from your opponent's Bench that you can finish off.

Lets you bring in a damaged Pokemon from your opponent's Bench that you can finish off. Sabrina: Less specific than Cyrus but far more disruptive as it forces your opponent to swap around cards that might not be fully set up.

Less specific than Cyrus but far more disruptive as it forces your opponent to swap around cards that might not be fully set up. Guzma: An excellent card for removing opposing Giant Capes or Rocky Helmets to make attacking the opponent's Active Pokemon easier.

Ad

Other cards to consider for a Wishiwashi ex deck

Red: Red provides a +20 attack boost for players struggling to KO opposing ex Pokemon.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More