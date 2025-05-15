Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Darkness-type decks

Darkness-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket provide a balance of control, status, and raw strength, and they're a good bet for strategic players. They tend to ride passive powers, sneaky chip damage, and creative Energy manipulation. Below are some of the top Darkness-type decks dominating the current meta, and how to leverage them in your favor.

Best Darkness-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Darkrai ex and Giratina ex

Darkrai ex and Giratina ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cards Quantity Giratina ex 2 Darkrai ex 2 Druddigon 2 Cyrus 2 Red 2 Poke Ball 2 Rocky Helmet 1 Professor’s Research 2 Giant Cape 2 Leaf 2 Sabrina 1

This combo rewards slower, more calculated play by providing Energy acceleration during turns. Giratina ex can become especially dangerous when paired with Darkrai ex, whose Nightmare Aura steadily wears down the opposing Active card, applying constant pressure until its 80 damage Dark Prism is ready.

Giratina ex's ability essentially gives you two Energy per turn to your play. This deck is ideal for players who enjoy strategic Energy management and applying pressure over time.

2) Darkrai ex and Magnezone

Darkrai ex and Magnezone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cards Quantity Magnemite 2 Magneton (Genetic Apex) 2 Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Druddigon (Mythical Island) 2 Darkrai ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Cyrus 1 Giant Cape 1 Leaf 2 Professor’s Research 2 Sabrina 1

Pairing Darkrai ex with the Magnezone’s line allows for calculated, high-damage plays, especially thanks to the deck’s Energy generation and versatility. Magneton's Volt Charge can retrieve Lightning Energy from the Energy Zone, even when it’s set to generate only Darkness Energy.

Darkrai ex’s ability and solid damage adds a layer to the threat this deck poses.

3) Alolan Muk ex

All Alolan Muk ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Card Quantity Alolan Grimer 2 Alolan Muk ex 2 Koffing 2 Weezing (Genetic Apex) 2 Koga 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Poison Barb 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Cyrus 1 Sabrina 1

If control and disruption are your game, Alolan Muk ex offers a compelling toolkit. Its Chemical Panic attack can apply multiple status conditions, which stack effectively with Weezing, whose Ability guarantees Poison status.

This deck thrives on gradually wearing down opponents rather than delivering massive hits. That said, it lacks built-in Energy acceleration, making it heavily reliant on manual attachments.

