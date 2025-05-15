Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Darkness-type decks

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 15, 2025 17:47 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Darkness-type decks
Best Darkness-type decks in TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Darkness-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket provide a balance of control, status, and raw strength, and they're a good bet for strategic players. They tend to ride passive powers, sneaky chip damage, and creative Energy manipulation. Below are some of the top Darkness-type decks dominating the current meta, and how to leverage them in your favor.

Ad

Best Darkness-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

sk promotional banner

1) Darkrai ex and Giratina ex

Darkrai ex and Giratina ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Darkrai ex and Giratina ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

CardsQuantity
Giratina ex2
Darkrai ex2
Druddigon2
Cyrus2
Red2
Poke Ball2
Rocky Helmet1
Professor’s Research2
Giant Cape2
Leaf2
Sabrina1
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This combo rewards slower, more calculated play by providing Energy acceleration during turns. Giratina ex can become especially dangerous when paired with Darkrai ex, whose Nightmare Aura steadily wears down the opposing Active card, applying constant pressure until its 80 damage Dark Prism is ready.

Giratina ex's ability essentially gives you two Energy per turn to your play. This deck is ideal for players who enjoy strategic Energy management and applying pressure over time.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

2) Darkrai ex and Magnezone

Darkrai ex and Magnezone (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Darkrai ex and Magnezone (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardsQuantity
Magnemite2
Magneton (Genetic Apex)2
Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown)2
Druddigon (Mythical Island)2
Darkrai ex2
Poke Ball2
Pokemon Communication1
Cyrus1
Giant Cape1
Leaf2
Professor’s Research2
Sabrina1
Ad

Pairing Darkrai ex with the Magnezone’s line allows for calculated, high-damage plays, especially thanks to the deck’s Energy generation and versatility. Magneton's Volt Charge can retrieve Lightning Energy from the Energy Zone, even when it’s set to generate only Darkness Energy.

Darkrai ex’s ability and solid damage adds a layer to the threat this deck poses.

Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

Ad

3) Alolan Muk ex

All Alolan Muk ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All Alolan Muk ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
CardQuantity
Alolan Grimer2
Alolan Muk ex2
Koffing2
Weezing (Genetic Apex)2
Koga2
Rocky Helmet2
Poison Barb2
Poke Ball2
Professor's Research2
Cyrus1
Sabrina1
Ad

If control and disruption are your game, Alolan Muk ex offers a compelling toolkit. Its Chemical Panic attack can apply multiple status conditions, which stack effectively with Weezing, whose Ability guarantees Poison status.

This deck thrives on gradually wearing down opponents rather than delivering massive hits. That said, it lacks built-in Energy acceleration, making it heavily reliant on manual attachments.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCGP Celestial Guardians expansion

Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications