Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

A new Wonder Pick event has arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and this time, it’s all about the Ultra Beasts. Running from June 23 to June 29, the Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak event provides players with the opportunity to fill out their Extradimensional Crisis dex by pulling Ultra Beast Pokemon before the new pack expansion comes to the game.
Here's the full rundown on everything you should know, from how Wonder Pick works to every mission and reward available.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Bonus Pick (free)
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
The Bonus Pick is the free part of the event. You won't have to use any in-game currency to play it. There are 10 potential Bonus Pick combinations, each of which will have an equal 10% chance of showing up. A Bonus Pick has a 15% chance of showing up each time the Wonder Pick cycles.
These Bonus Picks allow players to draw from the following list of Ultra Beast-themed cards:
- Lusamine
- Beast Wall
- Beastite
- Pheromosa
- Blacephalon
- Xurkitree
- Stakataka
- Poipole
- Kartana
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A3b pack revealed, titled Eevee Grove
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Rare Pick (Paid)
Spending three Wonder Stamina will grant you access to a Rare Pick. There's a twist this time around: instead of the customary two Rare Pick combinations, there will only be one available during the event. Keep your timing and stamina in check because there is a 1.2% chance of a Rare Pick showing up during a Wonder Pick refresh.
The following cards are part of the Rare Pick:
- Guzzlord ex (4-diamond rarity)
- Buzzwole ex (4-diamond rarity)
- Nihilego
- Celesteela
- Naganadel
These Rare Picks are your best shot at scoring the most powerful Ultra Beasts in the set.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove new cards: Stage, ability, rarity, and more
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Missions and rewards
Throughout the event, accomplishing themed missions will reward you with precious in-game rewards. Below are all the missions that you can accomplish and the associated rewards:
- Collect 5 Ultra Beast cards: 2 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Tickets
- Collect 10 Ultra Beast cards: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 5 Shop Tickets
- Collect 15 Ultra Beast cards: 4 Wonder Hourglass, 7 Shop Tickets
- Use Wonder Pick 3 times: 2 Wonder Hourglass, 2 Shop Tickets
- Use Wonder Pick 5 times: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Tickets
Completing these quests not only helps your card collection but also increases your item stockpiles for upcoming events.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards
Exclusive Flairs: Limited-time cosmetics
In addition to cards and products, fans may receive unique visual effects (Flairs) for two of the Ultra Beasts features:
- Guzzlord ex: Bursts Flair: Blue (Cosmetic only)
- Buzzwole ex: Bursts Flair: Orange (Cosmetic only)
These flairs offer a stylish way to show off your event-exclusive pulls.
Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCGP Extradimensional Crisis expansion, ranked
Whether you're looking to snag competitive-vaiable cards or just love the excitement of every pick, the Ultra Beast Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is filled with content for every kind of collector.
Also read: 7 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCGP Extradimensional Crisis expansion
Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:
- Pokemon TCGP decks tier list
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- Pokemon TCGP announces new Trading changes
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨