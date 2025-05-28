Best Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, every card counts — especially when you're limited to a 20-card deck. Among the various categories of cards, Pokemon Tools offer strategic advantages that can turn the tide of a match when used wisely.

Though there are currently only five Pokemon Tools in the game, each brings its unique strengths and trade-offs.

Here’s a breakdown of the five available Pokemon Tools in the latest release of Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked from least to most effective.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Top Pokemon Tools to use

5) Lum Berry

Lum Berry as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: Removes all Special Conditions from the attached Pokemon at the end of your turn, then discards itself.

Though Lum Berry provides protection from a variety of Special Conditions like Poison, Paralysis, or Burn, its value is often overshadowed by more efficient alternatives. Cards like Pokemon Center Lady or Big Malasada can achieve similar results without occupying a crucial Tool slot.

Additionally, ou could even evolve or benched Pokemon to heal Special Conditions. Given the limited space in your deck, most players find better uses for their card slots.

4) Poison Barb

Poison Barb as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: If the attached Pokemon is Active and takes damage, the attacking Pokemon is Poisoned.

Poison Barb provides an intriguing layer of disruption, applying a lingering poison effect that chips away at the opponent’s health. The persistent nature of Poison (dealing 10 damage after each turn) can gradually wear down opponents, even if your own Pokemon retreats or the Tool is removed.

However, 10 damage per turn often isn’t significant enough to make a major difference, especially since many run counters to status effects. It is disruptive, no doubt, but it is relatively less impactful.

3) Leaf Cape

Leaf Cape as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: Grants +30 HP to a Grass-type Pokemon.

Leaf Cape's great in decks that focus around Grass Pokemon. The 30 HP can for sure make a difference, especially for cards like Decidueye ex (you go from 170 HP to 200 HP) and Venusaur ex (190 HP to 220 HP).

This added bulk allows these Pokemon to stay on the field longer, especially when paired with healing cards like Lillie or Erika.

Unfortunately, you can only use this tool with Grass Pokemon, which limits the flexibility of its use across other decks.

2) Rocky Helmet

Rocky Helmet as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: If the attached Pokemon is Active and takes damage, the attacker receives 20 damage.

A popular pick in many decks, Rocky Helmet is both offensive and defensive. It punishes opponents for attacking, dealing 20 damage back to each target each time.

The chip damage stacks well with other abilities like Counterattack or Rough Skin, making it more punishing with the piled return damage.

Its universal compatibility and ability to apply pressure makes it an unquestionable staple card within competitive play.

1) Giant Cape

Giant Cape as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Effect: Grants +20 HP to any Pokemon, regardless of type.

Topping the list is Giant Cape, thanks to its unmatched versatility and strategic value. Sure, it privdes 10 less HP than Leaf Cape, its universal applicability makes it far more useful.

A card like Arceus ex, with 140 HP, can survive Mewtwo ex’s 150-damage attack by equipping Giant Cape — a critical difference that can decide the outcome of a match.

Its ability to fit seamlessly into any deck type cements Giant Cape as the best Tool currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

