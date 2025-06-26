10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion, ranked

With the launch of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion, the franchise brings a fresh twist to its ever-evolving digital card game. This new mini-set introduces 107 cards, many of which spotlight the beloved Eevee evolution line.

From powerful new evolutions to versatile trainer cards, Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove introduces several noteworthy options. Here’s a deep dive into the 10 best cards in the set, ranked based on their competitive viability, synergy, and strategic value.

Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove ranked competitively

10) Sweets Relay + Sweets Overload users

All Sweets Relay + Sweets Overload users (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This set introduces a cheeky “troll” combo, made up of Sweets Relay and Sweets Overload moves. Sweets Relay powers up the more often it's used consecutively, and Sweets Overload builds upon every previous Sweets Relay usage throughout the match, potentially one-shotting any card it's against.

Key cards involved:

Vanillite , Vanillish , Swirlix , Slurpuff , Milcery : All use Sweets Relay

, , , , : All use Sweets Relay Alcremie: Uses Sweets Overload

The brilliance of this combo lies in its unpredictability and scaling potential. Depending on the match's pace, players can build up impressive damage numbers quickly. Although niche, it introduces a viable rogue strategy in the current meta.

9) Sylveon ex

All Sylveon ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Don’t let Sylveon ex’s unimpressive Fairy Wind attack (70 damage) fool you, this card is all about resource acceleration. It's Happy Ribbon ability lets you draw two cards when Sylveon ex is played to evolve one of your Pokemon.

In a game format with 20-card decks, that kind of draw power is incredibly impactful. Sylveon ex acts like a built-in Professor’s Research, smoothing your early-game setup and improving consistency in any deck that runs it.

8) Leftovers (Tool Card)

Leftovers as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leftovers is a simple but high-value Tool card that heals 10 damage at the end of your turn, so long as the equipped Pokemon is in the Active Spot. While 10 HP might seem minor, when combined with other healing tools or abilities, it can prevent key knockouts.

Especially effective in tank or stall decks, Leftovers ensures longevity and can swing momentum in longer matches by steadily eroding the opponent’s offensive efforts.

7) Hau (Supporter)

All Hau's variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hau boosts the power of Decidueye ex, Incineroar ex, and Primarina ex, adding 30 damage to their attacks for one turn. While it offers value across all three, Incineroar ex benefits the most, taking its attack from 140 to 170, enough to knock out several prominent threats.

For Decidueye and Primarina ex, this turns solid but moderate damage into more threatening numbers, giving Hau a place in a deck that mains on these starter decks.

6) Eevee Bag (Item)

All Eevee Bag variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This utility-driven card offers flexibility that’s rarely seen in Pokemon TCG. Eevee Bag lets you choose between:

Boosting attacks by +10 for all Pokemon that evolve from Eevee this turn , or

, or Healing 20 damage from each of your evolved Eevee Pokemon

For Eevee-centric builds, this is a dream. It’s the first Item card to give players two different support options, making it incredibly unpredictable and synergistic with healing or offensive strategies. Since it's an Item, it can be used with Trainers Cards like Giovanni, Red, or Pokemon Center Lady.

5) Snorlax ex

All Snorlax ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax ex brings a unique role to the table: a self-healing tank. Though its attack Flop-Down Punch costs a hefty 4 energy for 130 damage and leaves it asleep, the real star is its Full-Mouth Manner ability. At the end of your turn, if Snorlax ex is in the Active Spot, it heals 20 health.

When paired with Leftovers and healing Trainers, Snorlax ex becomes a formidable wall. Its 160 HP gives it staying power, and once your bench is set up, you can use Ilima to safely pull back Snorlax ex back in your hand, keeping your strategy alive without giving up points.

4) Flareon ex

All Flareon ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flareon ex excels in energy recursion and burst damage. Its Combust ability lets you reattach a Fire Energy from the discard pile, dealing 20 damage to itself in the process. Fire Spin dishes out 130 damage for just three Energy but requires a discard of two Fire Energy.

This card's strength is its versatility with Fire Energy cycling, especially since so many mechanics naturally discard energy. It becomes easy to feed Flareon ex, keeping it active and dangerous, while building toward a fiery sweep in mid-to-late game.

3) Dragonite ex

All Dragonite ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove(Image via The Pokemon Company)

After appearing in Genetic Apex, Dragonite finally receives its ex version, and it doesn’t disappoint. Giga Impact deals 180 damage for one Lightning, Water, and Colorless Energy — a massive hit that ranks as the second-highest consistent damage in the game that doesn’t rely on coin flips (just behind Charizard ex’s Crimson Storm).

However, Dragonite ex can’t attack on the following turn, and it demands two different energy types, which can be a setup challenge. Its 180 HP makes it bulky, but its one-turn vulnerability limits its timing to mid- or late-game, when other decks are fully online.

2) Primarina ex

All Primarina ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A master of sustainability and pressure, Primarina ex brings two key moves:

Hydro Pump: 40 damage for 1 Water Energy, scaling up to 80 with more Water attached

Sparkling Aria: 100 damage for 3 Water Energy, healing 20 damage from itself each time

With 180 HP and a natural healing component, this card is built to stick around. While its numbers aren’t mind-blowing, its consistency and survivability make it a rock-solid core for any Water deck. Plus, it synergizes perfectly with Rare Candy, Trainers like Irida and Lillie, and even the standard Primarina from Celestial Guardians.

1) Eevee ex

All Eevee ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It’s no surprise that Eevee ex tops this list — it’s the face of the expansion and arguably the most strategically versatile card introduced.

While its Bite attack is underwhelming (just 30 damage), the real star is its Veevee ’volve ability. This allows you to evolve Eevee ex into any Eeveelution the same turn it’s played, skipping the usual 1-turn wait.

This mechanic is game-changing, allowing decks to adapt based on the matchup, available Evolutions, or game state. With a whole range of new Eeveelutions in this set, the ability to pivot instantly gives players unmatched tactical flexibility.

