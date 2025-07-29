Pokemon TCG Pocket leak features all A4 cards

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 29, 2025 08:25 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket leak features all A4 cards
New Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky leaks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Wisdom of Sea and Sky, its upcoming expansion, the Pokemon TCG Pocket is still experiencing a surge of excitement. This release, which is scheduled for official release on July 30, 2025, promises to combine strategy and nostalgia in a way that will appeal to fans of all ages with over 200 new cards.

By emphasizing Generation 2 Pokemon and well-known Johto region characters, the expansion seeks to preserve the spirit of vintage gameplay while adding contemporary elements.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: What do we know so far?

The Tower Duo, Ho-Oh and Lugia (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The Tower Duo, Ho-Oh and Lugia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The renowned Tower Duo, Lugia ex and Ho-Oh ex, will be the highlight of the new set, which is a 2-pack release same as the Celestial Guardians. Each of these well-known Pokemon is featured on the cover of a booster pack. Their inclusion, as fan favorites, has already generated a lot of interest from both competitive players and collectors.

Building on the success of the A3 sets, this new release is the start of the A4 series. It is anticipated that the switch to A4 will alter gameplay dynamics in addition to design.

A recent surfaced leak reveals all cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky set expansion

In a surprising turn of events, however, a full list of the upcoming cards has surfaced online just a day before release, thanks to a leak by Redditor u/NaniAFK. The leak, which appears credible, has revealed the entire A4 lineup — giving players a detailed look at what’s coming.

According to the leak, alongside the confirmed Lugia ex and Ho-Oh ex, Crobat ex, Donphan ex, and Skarmory ex are also set to join the fray. Some game-shifting potential is hinted at by early discussion that these Pokemon could create potent synergies with existing cards.

Trainer cards are becoming more and more popular. The strategic benefits of Will's trainer card along with a new Xatu variant and the debuting Typhlosion are being discussed. In the meantime, new Pokemon Tools like Steel Apron and Dark Pendant, as well as support cards like Jasmine's trainer card, are drawing attention because of their distinct gameplay influence and usefulness.

Whether you're a seasoned player or a returning fan, Wisdom of Sea and Sky looks to be a major milestone in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

