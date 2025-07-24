  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and more

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:17 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky new cards: Stage, ability, rarity, and more
All revealed new cards from Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The universe of Pokemon TCG Pocket grows once more with the much-awaited reveal of Wisdom of Sea and Sky. Set for release on July 30, 2025, the new set is going to bring together nostalgia and new mechanics. Generation II fans are going to be particularly thrilled, as the Johto region comes into the limelight.

Ad

After the success of the A3 series, this expansion formally introduces the A4 era by returning nostalgic Pokemon and Trainers to be known. With powerful new ex cards, new Baby Pokemon, and creative Trainer support, Wisdom of Sea and Sky will provide collectors and competitive players alike with something special.

Let's take a look at the main additions in this new release.

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: A closer look at all new cards

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wisdom of Sea and Sky will be issued as a dual-pack set, in the same format as Celestial Guardians. Each pack will feature one of Johto's legendary guardians — Lugia ex and Ho-Oh ex.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The following are all the cards announced from the pack:

Card NameTypeHPStageRetreat CostWeakness
Ho-Oh exFire150Basic2 EnergyLightning
Lugia exColorless150Basic2 EnergyLightning
Umbreon exDarkness140Stage 12 EnergyGrass
Espeon exPsychic140Stage 11 EnergyDarkness
ChikoritaGrass60Basic1 EnergyFire
CyndaquilFire60Basic1 EnergyWater
TotodileWater60Basic1 EnergyLightning
PichuLightning30BasicNoneNone
CleffaPsychic30BasicNoneNone
GyaradosWater130Stage 13 EnergyLightning
SilverTrainer----
LyraTrainer----
Rescue ScarfPokemon Tool----
Elemental Switch
Item----
Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A4 pack revealed, titled Wisdom of Sea and Sky

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All abilities and movesets

Umbreon ex and Espeon ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Umbreon ex and Espeon ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Let’s explore every card in detail revealed from the Pokemon TCGP Wisdom of Sea and Sky, especially their moves and abilities.

Ad
Card NameAbilityMove 1Move 1 Damage and Energy CostMove 1 Description
Ho-Oh ex-Phoenix Turbo80 Damage for 3 Colorless Energy
Generates 1 Fire, 1 Water and 1 Lightning Energy and attaches them to Basic Pokemon on the Bench
Lugia ex-Elemental Blast180 Damage for 1 Fire, 1 Water and 1 Lightning EnergyDiscards 1 Fire, 1 Water and 1 Lightning Energy
Umbreon exDark Chase: If in the Active Spot, you can force a damage card on the opposing Bench to come in the Active SpotDarkness Fang80 Damage for 2 Darkness Energy-
Espeon exPsychic Healing: If in the Active Spot, heal 30 HP of an allySuper Psy Bolt80 Damage for 2 Psychic Energy-
Chikorita-Razor Leaf20 Damage for 1 Grass Energy-
Cyndaquil-Flare20 Damage for 1 Fire Energy-
Totodile-Wave Splash20 Damage for 1 Water Energy-
Pichu-Crackly TossNo Damage for No Energy Cost
Attaches 1 Lightning Energy to a Benched Basic Pokemon
Cleffa-Twinkly CallNo Damage for No Energy Cost Draw a random Pokemon from your deck
Gyarados-Wild SwingDoes 20+ Damage for 2 Water Energy
This move does +40 Damage for every Water Pokemon you decide to discard from Bench
SilverMakes your opponent forced to reveal their hand. You can then pick one of their Supporter card and shuffle it back in their deck---
LyraLet's you swap your Active Pokemon that has taken Damage with a Benched Pokemon---
Rescue ScarfThe Pokemon equipped with Rescue Scarf will go back in your hand if Knocked Out by damage, instead of going into the discard pile---
Elemental Switch
Move a Fire, Water or Lightning Energy to your Active Pokemon from one of your Benched Pokemon---
Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Eevee Grove: All cards, types, and rarities

Wisdom of Sea and Sky is in the process of becoming one of Pokemon TCG Pocket's most exciting releases yet. With a mix of strategic complexity, Johto nostalgia, and fresh mechanics like the no-cost energy Baby Pokemon, it's sure to have stored enough for both collectors and competitive players.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Trade Token changes revealed

If you are interested in Pokemon TCGP topics, check out our other articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications