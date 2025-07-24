Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and more
The universe of Pokemon TCG Pocket grows once more with the much-awaited reveal of Wisdom of Sea and Sky. Set for release on July 30, 2025, the new set is going to bring together nostalgia and new mechanics. Generation II fans are going to be particularly thrilled, as the Johto region comes into the limelight.
After the success of the A3 series, this expansion formally introduces the A4 era by returning nostalgic Pokemon and Trainers to be known. With powerful new ex cards, new Baby Pokemon, and creative Trainer support, Wisdom of Sea and Sky will provide collectors and competitive players alike with something special.
Let's take a look at the main additions in this new release.
Wisdom of Sea and Sky is in the process of becoming one of Pokemon TCG Pocket's most exciting releases yet. With a mix of strategic complexity, Johto nostalgia, and fresh mechanics like the no-cost energy Baby Pokemon, it's sure to have stored enough for both collectors and competitive players.
