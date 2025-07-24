Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and more

The universe of Pokemon TCG Pocket grows once more with the much-awaited reveal of Wisdom of Sea and Sky. Set for release on July 30, 2025, the new set is going to bring together nostalgia and new mechanics. Generation II fans are going to be particularly thrilled, as the Johto region comes into the limelight.

After the success of the A3 series, this expansion formally introduces the A4 era by returning nostalgic Pokemon and Trainers to be known. With powerful new ex cards, new Baby Pokemon, and creative Trainer support, Wisdom of Sea and Sky will provide collectors and competitive players alike with something special.

Let's take a look at the main additions in this new release.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: A closer look at all new cards

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wisdom of Sea and Sky will be issued as a dual-pack set, in the same format as Celestial Guardians. Each pack will feature one of Johto's legendary guardians — Lugia ex and Ho-Oh ex.

The following are all the cards announced from the pack:

Card Name Type HP Stage Retreat Cost Weakness Ho-Oh ex Fire 150 Basic 2 Energy Lightning Lugia ex Colorless 150 Basic 2 Energy Lightning Umbreon ex Darkness 140 Stage 1 2 Energy Grass Espeon ex Psychic 140 Stage 1 1 Energy Darkness Chikorita Grass 60 Basic 1 Energy Fire Cyndaquil Fire 60 Basic 1 Energy Water Totodile Water 60 Basic 1 Energy Lightning Pichu Lightning 30 Basic None None Cleffa Psychic 30 Basic None None Gyarados Water 130 Stage 1 3 Energy Lightning Silver Trainer - - - - Lyra Trainer - - - - Rescue Scarf Pokemon Tool - - - - Elemental Switch Item - - - -

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All abilities and movesets

Umbreon ex and Espeon ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Let’s explore every card in detail revealed from the Pokemon TCGP Wisdom of Sea and Sky, especially their moves and abilities.

Card Name Ability Move 1 Move 1 Damage and Energy Cost Move 1 Description Ho-Oh ex - Phoenix Turbo 80 Damage for 3 Colorless Energy Generates 1 Fire, 1 Water and 1 Lightning Energy and attaches them to Basic Pokemon on the Bench Lugia ex - Elemental Blast 180 Damage for 1 Fire, 1 Water and 1 Lightning Energy Discards 1 Fire, 1 Water and 1 Lightning Energy Umbreon ex Dark Chase: If in the Active Spot, you can force a damage card on the opposing Bench to come in the Active Spot Darkness Fang 80 Damage for 2 Darkness Energy - Espeon ex Psychic Healing: If in the Active Spot, heal 30 HP of an ally Super Psy Bolt 80 Damage for 2 Psychic Energy - Chikorita - Razor Leaf 20 Damage for 1 Grass Energy - Cyndaquil - Flare 20 Damage for 1 Fire Energy - Totodile - Wave Splash 20 Damage for 1 Water Energy - Pichu - Crackly Toss No Damage for No Energy Cost Attaches 1 Lightning Energy to a Benched Basic Pokemon Cleffa - Twinkly Call No Damage for No Energy Cost Draw a random Pokemon from your deck Gyarados - Wild Swing Does 20+ Damage for 2 Water Energy This move does +40 Damage for every Water Pokemon you decide to discard from Bench Silver Makes your opponent forced to reveal their hand. You can then pick one of their Supporter card and shuffle it back in their deck - - - Lyra Let's you swap your Active Pokemon that has taken Damage with a Benched Pokemon - - - Rescue Scarf The Pokemon equipped with Rescue Scarf will go back in your hand if Knocked Out by damage, instead of going into the discard pile - - - Elemental Switch Move a Fire, Water or Lightning Energy to your Active Pokemon from one of your Benched Pokemon - - -

Wisdom of Sea and Sky is in the process of becoming one of Pokemon TCG Pocket's most exciting releases yet. With a mix of strategic complexity, Johto nostalgia, and fresh mechanics like the no-cost energy Baby Pokemon, it's sure to have stored enough for both collectors and competitive players.

