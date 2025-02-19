Top 5 Colorless-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a huge collection of Colorless cards to offer. These neutral or normal-type cards have always been versatile options in the Pokemon TCG, fitting into various deck strategies thanks to their flexible energy requirements. They remain strong contenders in Pokemon TCG Pocket, offering disruption, high damage potential, and excellent synergy with different playstyles.

Some of these cards focus on dealing raw damage, while others introduce disruptive mechanics that throw opponents off their game. We have ranked the top five Colorless-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket and broken down their strengths and weaknesses.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Colorless-type cards in February 2025

5) Tauros (Mythical Island)

Tauros' card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

HP: 100

100 Evolution: None

None Attack: Fighting Tackle

Fighting Tackle Damage: 40+

40+ Attack description: If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is a Pokemon ex, this attack does 80 more damage.

If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is a Pokemon ex, this attack does 80 more damage. Attack cost: 3 Colorless Energy

3 Colorless Energy Retreat cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Tauros is an excellent counter to ex Pokemon, which have been a dominant force in the competitive meta since the game's release. With Fighting Tackle, it can dish out a potential 120 damage against ex Pokemon, making it a great way to disrupt high-value threats.

While its base 40 damage is modest, the ability to scale up against specific opponents makes it a reliable situational attacker. Its biggest downside is its relatively low HP, which makes it susceptible to being knocked out quickly.

4) Porygon-Z

Porygon-Z's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 3 Stage

3 Stage Attack: Buggy Beam

Buggy Beam Damage: 80

80 Attack description: Change the type of the next Energy that will be generated for your opponent to a random energy.

Change the type of the next Energy that will be generated for your opponent to a random energy. Attack cost: 3 Colorless Energy

3 Colorless Energy Retreat cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Porygon-Z is a strong disruption tool in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Buggy Beam not only deals a solid 80 damage but also forces the opponent’s next generated energy to a random type.

This can severely hinder decks that rely on specific energy types, throwing their strategy off balance. The main drawback is its steep setup cost due to being a Stage 3 evolution, requiring significant investment before it can become effective in battle.

3) Lickilicky ex

Lickilicky ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 160

160 Evolution: 2 Stage

2 Stage Attack: Licking Fury

Licking Fury Damage: 100+

100+ Attack description: Flip a coin until you get tails. This attack does 40 more damage for each heads.

Flip a coin until you get tails. This attack does 40 more damage for each heads. Attack cost: 4 Colorless Energy

4 Colorless Energy Retreat cost: 4 Colorless Energy

Lickilicky ex is a high-risk, high-reward attacker. Its Licking Fury attack starts at 100 damage and has the potential to deal significantly more depending on how many times you flip heads.

This can make it one of the hardest-hitting Colorless Pokemon if luck is on your side. However, its reliance on coin flips introduces inconsistency, and the high retreat cost makes it difficult to switch out of battle if needed.

2) Wigglytuff ex

Wigglytuff ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 2 Stage

2 Stage Attack: Sleepy Song

Sleepy Song Damage: 80

80 Attack description: Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Asleep.

Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Asleep. Attack cost: 3 Colorless Energy

3 Colorless Energy Retreat cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Wigglytuff ex is a strong control option in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Sleepy Song deals 80 damage while also putting the opponent’s Active Pokemon to sleep. This status condition can completely stall an opponent’s strategy, preventing them from attacking or retreating unless they coin flip heads or use Lum Berry.

While Wigglytuff ex's damage output isn’t the highest, its ability to disrupt enemy plays makes it a valuable asset in many decks.

1) Pidgeot ex

Pidgeot ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 170

170 Evolution: 3 Stage

3 Stage Attack: Scattering Cyclone

Scattering Cyclone Damage: 80+

80+ Attack description: This attack does 20 more damage for each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon.

This attack does 20 more damage for each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon. Attack cost: 3 Colorless Energy

3 Colorless Energy Retreat cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Pidgeot ex takes the top spot thanks to its scalable damage potential and strong survivability. Scattering Cyclone starts at 80 damage but increases by 20 for each of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon. This makes it extremely effective against decks that rely on having a full Bench, potentially dealing massive damage.

Additionally, its relatively low retreat cost gives it excellent mobility, making it easy to switch in and out of battle. With strong offensive potential and versatility, Pidgeot ex is the best Colorless-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Colorless-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket offer a great mix of offensive power, disruption, and consistency. Whether you’re looking for a powerful attacker like Pidgeot ex or a disruptive playmaker like Porygon-Z, these cards provide great options for different strategies. Keep an eye on how they fit into your deck to maximize their potential in battles

