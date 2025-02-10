Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Gallade ex deck guide

The Space-Time Showdown expansion has introduced several exciting strategies to Pokemon TCG Pocket, and Gallade ex has emerged as a top contender. Its unique evolution path and synergy with Fighting-type support cards make it a powerful force in the current metagame. Additionally, Gallade ex’s main attack — Energized Blade — scales well into the late game, making it a formidable option against opponents stacking Energy.

This guide will break down the best decklist, key strategies, and how to maximize Gallade ex’s potential.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Gallade ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Hitmonlee (Genetic Apex) 1 Hitmonchan (Genetic Apex) 1 Ralts (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Kirlia (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Gallade ex (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Riolu 2 Lucario (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 1 X Speed 1 Cyrus 1 Sabrina 1 Professor’s Research 2

Pokemon TCG Pocket Gallade ex deck: Strategy and gameplay

All Gallade ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade ex follows the powerful Gardevoir line but with a completely different approach. It is the first Stage 2 Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket to change its type from its earlier stages, shifting from Psychic to Fighting upon evolution. This means it can take advantage of different weaknesses throughout a match.

Gallade ex’s Energized Blade attack is its key asset — dealing 70 base damage plus 20 extra damage for each Energy attached to the opponent’s Active Pokemon. Since it only requires two Fighting Energy, Gallade ex can start attacking as early as turn three and scale its damage output in longer battles.

With high HP and a low retreat cost of just one, Gallade ex can absorb at least one hit before becoming vulnerable — allowing for strategic swaps to other Pokemon when necessary. Its Fighting type is also well-positioned in the Space-Time Smackdown format — as there are very few Psychic decks that can counter it effectively.

Cards that support Gallade ex the best (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade ex has a relatively weak pre-evolution phase, so the deck uses Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee from the Fighting Toolbox to establish early board control.

Hitmonlee’s Stretch Kick deals 30 damage to any Benched Pokemon , setting up potential knockouts for later.

deals , setting up potential knockouts for later. Hitmonchan’s Jab is a simple 30-damage attack, ensuring steady pressure on the opponent.

Using these two Fighting-types early on helps stall the game until Gallade ex is fully evolved and ready to dominate.

Lucario’s Fighting Coach ability is essential for increasing Gallade ex’s damage output. This ability boosts the damage of all Fighting Pokemon by 20 when attacking the opponent’s Active Pokemon — making Energized Blade even more powerful. When combined with opponents stacking Energy on their Pokemon, Gallade ex can deal massive damage in the mid-to-late game.

Trainer cards in this deck serve multiple purposes, from improving consistency to disrupting the opponent’s board.

Poke Ball : Ensures early-game setup.

: Ensures early-game setup. Pokemon Communication : Helps you find Gallade ex or Lucario faster.

: Helps you find Gallade ex or Lucario faster. X Speed : Makes it easier to switch between attackers.

: Makes it easier to switch between attackers. Cyrus : Set up easy knockouts.

: Set up easy knockouts. Sabrina : Disrupts Opponents' strategy.

: Disrupts Opponents' strategy. Professor’s Research: Improves hand consistency.

Gallade ex shines in the Space-Time Smackdown format thanks to its adaptability, strong scaling damage, and synergy with Lucario’s Fighting Coach ability.

By using early-game pressure from Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan, mid-game boosts from Lucario, and high-damage potential in the late game — this deck can overwhelm most opponents.

If you're looking for a consistent and aggressive deck, Gallade ex is a fantastic choice. Build your strategy around its strengths, and you’ll find success in Pokemon TCG Pocket battles.

