Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck guide

The introduction of Pokemon TCG Pocket's Space-Time Showdown expansion has significantly diversified the metagame. Among the standout decks in the current format are a Darkrai ex and Magnezone combination, which emerged victorious in the latest Kuyo Cup Pocket Year of the Snake tournament.
This strong and versatile deck capitalizes on Darkrai ex’s raw power and Magnezone’s energy acceleration to dominate matches. So, this guide will walk you through the necessary cards, strategies, and gameplay approaches to maximize its potential.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck: Cards you need
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck: Strategy and gameplay
Historically, Basic Pokemon ex have shaped the metagame, with Dark-type decks needing a strong Basic ex to stay competitive. Enter Darkrai ex, a powerful Pokemon that requires no evolution to become a threat. With 140 HP, a solid attack in Dark Prism, and a game-changing ability called Nightmare Aura, Darkrai ex offers an immediate advantage in battle.
Darkrai ex’s Nightmare Aura ability deals 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon at the start of every turn. This makes it an incredibly efficient source of chip damage, much like Greninja’s Water Shuriken, but with the added benefit of activating immediately from turn 1 without requiring evolution.
This ability opens up multiple tactical approaches:
- Standard playstyle: Darkrai ex can stay on the Bench, sniping with Nightmare Aura while building up Energy for its Dark Prism attack. When the time is right, it moves to the Active spot to finish off weakened foes.
- Aggressive openings (donk strategy): When paired with Farfetch’d and Dawn, Darkrai ex can secure a turn 1 knockout by triggering Nightmare Aura, moving an Energy to Farfetch’d via Dawn, and dealing a total of 60 damage. This is enough to KO frail Basic Pokemon.
- Control approach: In slower matches, Darkrai ex hides behind a tank like Druddigon, dealing passive 20-damage increments each turn. When ready, Druddigon can be swapped out to bring Darkrai ex forward for a high-damage play.
The sheer versatility of Darkrai ex makes it a meta-defining Basic Pokemon ex, providing the perfect tool for Dark-type decks to stay dominant.
Also read: Best tips to use Cyrus in Pokemon TCG Pocket
While Darkrai ex is a formidable force, it does have some drawbacks:
- High Energy demand: To fully utilize Nightmare Aura, Darkrai ex needs consistent Energy attachments.
- Relatively low direct damage: Despite its efficiency, it only deals moderate damage per turn while still giving up two points when knocked out.
This is where Magnezone comes into play.
Magnezone’s role
- Magneton (Genetic Apex) provides Energy acceleration through Volt Charge, allowing you to attach Lightning Energy without relying solely on manual attachments from the Energy Zone.
- Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown) further enhances the deck’s potential by delivering Power Blast, a 110-damage attack that only requires a Lightning Energy discard.
- The synergy between Darkrai ex’s passive chip damage and Magnezone’s high burst damage ensures consistent pressure on the opponent.
Most decks utilizing this combo also include Druddigon as a defensive wall, giving you time to evolve Magnemite into Magnezone while Darkrai ex continues to apply pressure from the Bench.
Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion
The Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a powerhouse in the current meta, blending chip damage, energy acceleration, and strategic flexibility.
Whether you favor an aggressive playstyle with turn 1 knockouts, a balanced approach with Magnezone, or a control-heavy setup with Druddigon, this deck has all the tools needed to compete at the highest level.
Thus, mastering the synergy between Darkrai ex and Magnezone will give you a solid edge in any tournament setting.
Also read: All cards best synergized with Dialga ex from Pokemon TCGP Space-Time Smackdown
If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:
- Pokemon TCGP decks tier list
- Best Dialga ex deck guide
- Best Palkia ex deck guide
- Best Infernape ex deck guide
- Best Weavile ex and Darkrai ex deck guide
- Best Yanmega ex deck guide
- Best Lucario deck guide
- Best Volkner deck guide
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP and how to use them?
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
- Is Trading in Pokemon TCGP the worst feature added?
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨