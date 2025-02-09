Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck guide

The introduction of Pokemon TCG Pocket's Space-Time Showdown expansion has significantly diversified the metagame. Among the standout decks in the current format are a Darkrai ex and Magnezone combination, which emerged victorious in the latest Kuyo Cup Pocket Year of the Snake tournament.

This strong and versatile deck capitalizes on Darkrai ex’s raw power and Magnezone’s energy acceleration to dominate matches. So, this guide will walk you through the necessary cards, strategies, and gameplay approaches to maximize its potential.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Magnemite 2 Magneton (Genetic Apex) 2 Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Druddigon (Mythical Island) 2 Darkrai ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Cyrus 1 Giant Cape 1 Leaf 2 Professor’s Research 2 Sabrina 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck: Strategy and gameplay

All Darkrai ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Historically, Basic Pokemon ex have shaped the metagame, with Dark-type decks needing a strong Basic ex to stay competitive. Enter Darkrai ex, a powerful Pokemon that requires no evolution to become a threat. With 140 HP, a solid attack in Dark Prism, and a game-changing ability called Nightmare Aura, Darkrai ex offers an immediate advantage in battle.

Darkrai ex’s Nightmare Aura ability deals 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon at the start of every turn. This makes it an incredibly efficient source of chip damage, much like Greninja’s Water Shuriken, but with the added benefit of activating immediately from turn 1 without requiring evolution.

This ability opens up multiple tactical approaches:

Standard playstyle: Darkrai ex can stay on the Bench, sniping with Nightmare Aura while building up Energy for its Dark Prism attack. When the time is right, it moves to the Active spot to finish off weakened foes.

Darkrai ex can stay on the Bench, sniping with Nightmare Aura while building up Energy for its attack. When the time is right, it moves to the Active spot to finish off weakened foes. Aggressive openings (donk strategy): When paired with Farfetch’d and Dawn , Darkrai ex can secure a turn 1 knockout by triggering Nightmare Aura, moving an Energy to Farfetch’d via Dawn, and dealing a total of 60 damage . This is enough to KO frail Basic Pokemon.

When paired with , Darkrai ex can secure a by triggering Nightmare Aura, moving an Energy to Farfetch’d via Dawn, and dealing a total of . This is enough to KO frail Basic Pokemon. Control approach: In slower matches, Darkrai ex hides behind a tank like Druddigon, dealing passive 20-damage increments each turn. When ready, Druddigon can be swapped out to bring Darkrai ex forward for a high-damage play.

The sheer versatility of Darkrai ex makes it a meta-defining Basic Pokemon ex, providing the perfect tool for Dark-type decks to stay dominant.

These are all the Magnezone evolution lines required for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Darkrai ex is a formidable force, it does have some drawbacks:

High Energy demand : To fully utilize Nightmare Aura, Darkrai ex needs consistent Energy attachments.

: To fully utilize Nightmare Aura, Darkrai ex needs consistent Energy attachments. Relatively low direct damage: Despite its efficiency, it only deals moderate damage per turn while still giving up two points when knocked out.

This is where Magnezone comes into play.

Magnezone’s role

Magneton (Genetic Apex) provides Energy acceleration through Volt Charge , allowing you to attach Lightning Energy without relying solely on manual attachments from the Energy Zone.

provides Energy acceleration through , allowing you to without relying solely on manual attachments from the Energy Zone. Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown) further enhances the deck’s potential by delivering Power Blast , a 110-damage attack that only requires a Lightning Energy discard.

further enhances the deck’s potential by delivering , a that only requires a Lightning Energy discard. The synergy between Darkrai ex’s passive chip damage and Magnezone’s high burst damage ensures consistent pressure on the opponent.

Most decks utilizing this combo also include Druddigon as a defensive wall, giving you time to evolve Magnemite into Magnezone while Darkrai ex continues to apply pressure from the Bench.

The Darkrai ex and Magnezone deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a powerhouse in the current meta, blending chip damage, energy acceleration, and strategic flexibility.

Whether you favor an aggressive playstyle with turn 1 knockouts, a balanced approach with Magnezone, or a control-heavy setup with Druddigon, this deck has all the tools needed to compete at the highest level.

Thus, mastering the synergy between Darkrai ex and Magnezone will give you a solid edge in any tournament setting.

