5 best Fighting-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (March 2025)

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have a variety of the best Fighting-type cards to choose from, with several options available in the Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, Space-Time Smackdown, and Triumphant Light booster packs. The best Fighting-type cards are great for offensive gameplay and usually deal high damage to opponents. These cards require less Energy for their attacks, and can be set up easily. They also have a low retreat cost.

Ad

The effectiveness of Fighting-type Pokemon can be improved by using the proper supporting cards, including Pokemon Tool and Trainer cards.

In this listicle, we delve into the five Fighting-type cards we consider the best in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket: 5 strong Fighting-type cards to own

1) Golem (Mythical Island)

Golem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 160

160 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Guard Press

Guard Press Damage: 120

120 Attack Effect: During your opponent’s next turn, this Pokemon takes −30 damage from attacks.

During your opponent’s next turn, this Pokemon takes from attacks. Attack Cost: 3 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy

3 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Energy

Ad

Trending

Golem with the Guard Press attack is a great card to have in a Fighting-type deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Unlike other Fighting-type Pokemon that are usually weak to Psychic-type attacks, Golem is vulnerable to Grass-type moves. Only a handful of powerful Grass-type cards like Celebi ex pose a serious threat to Golem.

Golem not only deals 120 damage with Guard Press but also takes -30 damage during the opponent's next turn. It also has high HP, owing to which there is an opportunity for a strategist to use Guard Press twice in the running game. Players can also increase the card's HP slightly by attaching a Giant Cape to make it more bulky.

Ad

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

Moreover, the Golem Fighting-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket can receive additional Energy by using Brock, a Supporter card that provides one Energy to Onix or Golem. If you have options to select multiple Basic cards when the game starts, make sure you try to evolve Geodude into Graveler and Graveler into Golem by placing Geodude in the Bench spot.

Ad

This way trainers not only have the time to evolve the Pokemon but can also save some space for other cards to be used in the deck.

2) Lucario (Space-Time Smackdown)

Lucario (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 100

100 Evolution: One Stage

One Stage Attack: Submarine Blow

Submarine Blow Damage: 40

40 Attack Cost: 2 Fighting Energy

2 Fighting Energy Ability: Attacks used by your Fighting-type Pokemon do +20 damage to your opponent's Active Pokemon.

Attacks used by your Fighting-type Pokemon do +20 damage to your opponent's Active Pokemon. Retreat Cost: 2 Energy

Ad

Lucario, which was released with the launch of the Space-Time Smackdown expansion booster pack, is arguably the king of Fighting-type creatures in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

This is because its Fighting Coach ability allows a player to deal +20 damage on an opponent’s Active Pokemon with all of their Fighting-type cards. This bonus can be stacked by having two Lucario cards in play.

Also read: 5 best-looking full-arts to pull from Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs

Ad

Lucario can only be used by evolving Riolu. There are two ways to use it effectively. The first is to place Lucario in the Active Spot and take out at least one Active Pokemon as fast as possible, or deal significant damage to it and then retreat using the Leaf supporter card.

The second is to make Pokemon TCG Pocket Lucario a Bench Pokemon and increase the damage output of the Pokemon sitting in the Active Spot.

Ad

Also read: 5 rarest cards to pull from TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

3) Gallade ex (Space-Time Smackdown)

Gallade ex (Image via The Pokemon Company

HP: 170

170 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Energized Blade

Energized Blade Damage: 70+

70+ Attack Effect: This attack does 20 more damage for each Energy attached to your opponent's Active Pokemon.

This attack does 20 more damage for each Energy attached to your opponent's Active Pokemon. Attack Cost: 2 Fighting Energy

2 Fighting Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Energy

Ad

Gallade ex is a unique Fighting-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It evolves from Kirlia, which subsequently evolves from Ralts. While Ralts and Kirlia are both Psychic-type creatures, Gallade, their final evolution, is not.

This means that by the time the trainers are able to access Gallade ex’s tremendous battle capabilities, they can dish out +20 damage to other Fighting-type monsters with Ralts and Kirlia, as most of them are weak to Psychic-type creatures.

Ad

Trainers who don’t want to risk their game by placing a Ralt in the Active Spot in the first few initial turns can always position it in the Bench. They can then gradually evolve it into Gallade ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

With this card in hand, one can naturally dish out 70 damage. Interestingly, its damage-dealing capacity can be increased by +20 depending on the number of Energy attached to the opponent's Active Pokemon.

Ad

Also read: 5 best-looking full-arts to pull from Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs

4) Machamp ex (Genetic Apex Charizard)

Machamp ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 180

180 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Mega Punch

Mega Punch Damage: 120

120 Attack Cost: 3 Fighting Energy

3 Fighting Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Energy

Ad

Machamp ex has the highest HP for a Fighting-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Its pre-evolution, Machoke, also has an HP equivalent to that of Lucario. The card also has a considerably high damage output of 50. That said, its potential to drain HP can be increased slightly by using Lucario as a Bench Pokemon.

This can be improved further with the help of Machamp ex because this card knows the Mega Punch attack, which inflicts a damage of 120. One of the downsides of relying on the Machamp ex card is that if it is recalled back to the Bench, players must give it three Energy to make it work again.

Ad

Another thing that a Pokemon TCG Pocket Machamp ex user must note is that the opponent will gain two points if it is knocked out in the game. Therefore, the Machamp ex card should be used when an ex-Pokemon is the Active Spot. It should be withdrawn immediately, right after it does its job.

5) Garchomp ex (Triumphant Light)

Garchomp (Image via The Pokemon Company).

HP: 170

170 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages First Attack: Linear Attack

Linear Attack Damage: 50

50 Attack effect: This attack does 50 damage to one of your opponent's Pokemon.

This attack does 50 damage to one of your opponent's Pokemon. Attack cost : 1 Fighting Energy

: 1 Fighting Energy Second Attack : Dragon Claw

: Dragon Claw Attack Cost: 3 Fighting Energy

3 Fighting Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Energy

Ad

Garchomp ex is the only Fighting-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket that knows two different attacks: Linear Attack and Dragon Claw. Users with a play style of making their Bench Pokemon stronger and placing a damage soaker in the Active Spot to bring their Pokemon back to the fighting position would face difficulty winning against Garchomp ex.

This is because Linear Attack can easily deal 50 damage to any Pocket Monsters.

Also read: Rarest cards in Triumphant Light expansion

Ad

The most interesting aspect of the Garchomp ex card is that it attacks any Pokemon regardless of the position they hold. So, there is no chance of escaping from Garchomp.

Players should always try to include Lucario in a Fighting-type deck, as its ability can give a +20 damage boost. Do note that Lucario’s ability can only enhance the damage output of Dragon Claw. It cannot do the same for Linear Attack.

Ad

Feel free to check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨